Tribeca 2016 Women Directors: Meet Lydia Tenaglia - 'Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent'

Lydia Tenaglia is co-founder and executive producer of Zero

Point Zero Production, Inc. (ZPZ), creators of the Emmy- and Peabody- Award winning

series, "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" and Emmy-nominated "The Hunt with John Walsh" on CNN, and the Emmy Award winning PBS series "The Mind of a Chef." (Press materials)

"Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent" will premiere at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival on April 16.

W&H: Describe the

film for us in your own words.

LT: Jeremiah Tower, in almost Gump-like fashion, happened to

be at the epicenter — from the late 1960’s through the mid 1990s — of several

pivotal moments in the American Food Revolution. Many credit him for helping to

transform the landscape of not just American food, but its restaurants and

dining rooms as well. And yet his name has largely been obliterated from

history. "Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent" explores the life and work of

this complicated man.

W&H: What drew

you to this story?

LT: The idea for the film was brought to Zero Point Zero

Production by chef Anthony

Bourdain with whom we have worked for over 16 years on various television

and film projects. Bourdain had read Jeremiah Tower’s memoir, "California Dish," and thought Tower would make an interesting subject for a documentary. Tower

was instrumental in revolutionizing the way Americans eat and dine from the mid

1970s to late 1990s.

Upon preliminary research I thought that the project, at

best, would be an interesting biopic of a successful restaurateur — one who

had left a great legacy on the American culinary landscape. What I found

instead was a rich and complex story of an artist — one who continuously

endeavored to reconcile his artistic dreams and visions with the "vulgar

reality of life."

W&H: What do you

want people to think about when they are leaving the theater?

LT: That Jeremiah Tower is indeed one of the most

controversial, outrageous and influential figures in the history of American

gastronomy — a driven perfectionist, egotist, seducer and ringmaster. He was a

man with great artistic vision, but also undeniable tragic flaws. He is a man

who left his mark.

W&H: What was the

biggest challenge in making the film?

LT: We were at the very end of our scheduled production and

only had one short shoot left to do in Mexico. I read in the

newspaper that Jeremiah Tower was hired as the executive chef at Tavern on The

Green and was already in New York City. He hadn’t told me that he had taken the

job or that he had moved to New York.

The entire production took a big unanticipated

turn at that point. We had to make the decision to shoot at Tavern on The Green, not knowing

what that story would be. We began what turned out to be another four months of

shooting, not knowing the outcome of that story. It was a calculated risk that

paid off.

W&H: How did you

get your film funded? Share some insights into how you got the film made.

LT: The film was funded by CNN, which commissioned the film

as part of its Documentary Originals program.

W&H: What’s the

best and worst advice you’ve received?

LT: The worst? At 24 years old, someone emphatically advised

me, "Just stick with that dead end job with the abusive boss, at least you’ll

have a steady income." The best advice was from myself, who said, "F**k that

advice. I’m jumping into the abyss feet first!"

W&H: What advice

do you have for other female directors?

LT: Ignore the nagging inner voice that says, "You can’t do

this." Look at your obstacles as the necessary fuel to accomplish the task at

hand.

W&H: Name your

favorite woman-directed film and why.

LT: Jane Campion’s work on "The Piano" in firmly ensconced

in my memory as one of the most beautifully stirring films about a woman I’ve

ever seen. The image of that black piano sinking into the sand was unbelievably

powerful.