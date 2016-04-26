Turner Classic Movies & The Criterion Collection Team For New Streaming Service FilmStruck

Between, and more, you might think the streaming service space is crowded enough. However, aside from Mubi, there are few if any services that truly cater to an arthouse or independent audience. Now, two titanic forces in that sphere are combining their powers to launch what could be a significant player.

Turner Classic Movies and The Criterion Collection are developing and managing FilmStruck, a new U.S. based, ad-free service that will bring arthouse, indie, foreign and cult films to fans across the country. The service will include a specific Criterion Channel, curated by the boutique label, and the service will include titles from respected labels like Janus Films, Flicker Alley, Icarus, Kino, Milestone and Zeitgeist. That’s pretty major stuff for cinephiles, and will also mean the end of Criterion’s current streaming home on Hulu.

FilmStruck will launch this fall, but there's no word yet on how much it might cost.

