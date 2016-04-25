Watch Hour-Long Conversation Between STARZ CEO Chris Albrecht and 'Power' Showrunner Courtney A. Kemp

An enlightening hour-long conversation between STARZ CEO Chris Albrecht and “Power” showrunner Courtney A. Kemp on the TV business, including of course their hit series “Power,” television’s evolving landscape, Kemp’s career as a showrunner, the diversity problem, and much more.

Uploaded today, the conversation took place at the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles on April 21, 2016.

Featuring candid conversations with the best minds in the industry, the Paley Media Council offers events every year covering the full spectrum of media businesses for their exclusive membership audience. For more information, visit paleymediacouncil.org.