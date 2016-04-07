Watch: Ricky Gervais Brings David Brent Back to The Office in First Trailer for 'Life on the Road'

It’s been more than a decade since the original version of "The Office" wrapped — and about three years since its American spinoff ended — but some love never dies. Brought on by fans’ affinity for the inappropriate antics of David Brent as well as by Ricky Gervais’ love for his most famous creation, "Life on the Road" is set up to tell us what happened to the world’s worst boss after he left the office.

Written, directed by and starring Gervais, the feature film also sports original music by the three-time Golden Globes host, including new "hits" and a few favorites of yesteryear (namely "Free Love Freeway" and "Equality Street"). In the trailer above, you get a sneak peek at one of his new creations — hopefully a tease more appealing to you, dear readers, than the poor office workers being unwillingly serenaded.

The official synopsis for "Life on the Road" reads as follows: "Twelve years ago, David Brent (Ricky Gervais) was a regional manager for a mid-level paper merchants company. In Summer 2016, get ready to see him on the big screen as he chases fame and fortune in ‘Life on the Road.’ Now working as a rep selling cleaning (and ladies personal hygiene) products up and down the country, Brent hasn’t given up his dream of becoming a rock star – or more specifically, singer/songwriter for fledgling rock band ‘Foregone Conclusion.’ As he assembles a group of mercenary session musicians, a talented sidekick for street cred and an overpriced yet underwhelmed tour manager, he embarks upon a self-financed UK tour coming to a venue near every major city near you."