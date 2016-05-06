Alden Ehrenreich Playing Han Solo is Proof That Movie Stardom is Dead

In the age of Ultron, elaborately interconnected franchises, and secret semi-sequels that are marketed on the faintest whiff of brand recognition, everyone seems to have accepted the idea that actors are merely stewards for the roles that they inhabit. We have come to grips with the understanding that Disney will be making Star Wars movies until long after any of us are still alive to watch them, and that Han Solo will survive Ford, Ehrenreich, and the rest of us, too. For 30 years, Harrison Ford had been the Han Solo, but by the time "The Force Awakens" came out last year, moviegoers had already been conditioned to accept the idea that he was just a version of the character. We now readily accept his reincarnation. It’s almost Buddhist. Perhaps Han’s death didn’t register with the same impact that it might have because we knew that this was not the end. What is dead may never die.
Ehrenreich’s casting speaks to a broader development: With the exception of Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise, there’s no such thing as a movie star anymore. There are only brands. Disney is trying to recast one of the most iconic roles in movie history; one of the most iconic names in all of modern fiction. The part goes to a 26-year-old actor who few people have ever heard of, and whose name even fewer people can spell correctly. He is somehow the most obvious choice for the role.
Once upon a time, this would have been unthinkable. Once upon a time, the role may only have existed because someone very famous was interested in playing it in the first place. But Alden Ehrenreich’s overnight ascension to the A-list is the latest and most convincing proof of something that has been increasingly evident for a number of years, now: Hollywood doesn’t hire movie stars, anymore — it forges them.
On the surface, that dynamic might appear to harken back to the golden age of the studio system, when actors were carefully groomed for celebrity. Ehrenreich actually knows a little something about that. In the Coen brothers’ recent "Hail, Caesar!," he played a B-movie yokel who gets yanked off of his latest oater in the middle of lunch so that he can be repositioned as the new Montgomery Clift — he starts his day in one strata of showbiz and ends it in another.
Anybody who’s seen "Hail, Caesar!" can tell you that Ehrenreich will make a phenomenal Han Solo. Hobie Doyle was the best thing in a movie that was comprised of nothing but best things. He went toe-to-toe with Tilda Swinton, Josh Brolin, Ralph Fiennes, George Clooney, and Tilda Swinton again, and he more than held his own against everyone of them. He’s got the charm, he’s got the smirk, he’s quick with a lasso. Swap it out for a gun and a Wookie and there’s your Han.
Even as recently as the turn of the Willennium, actors still came first (who cares what the movie is — it’s Big Willie Weekend!). But oh, how times have changed. These days, the ascension is similarly abrupt, but those same means are used to very different ends. One day Chris Pratt is a supporting character on an NBC sitcom, the next he’s Star Lord. Henry Cavill can still sit in the middle of Times Square without being recognized, but he’s the hero of Metropolis. But the difference there is that Hobie Doyle’s box office power wasn’t lassoed to the roles that he chose, it was the other way around. Felicity Jones’ character in "Rogue One" has a much better chance of becoming a household name than she ever does We still don’t know which actress is going to play Captain Marvel, but there’s a good chance that you’ve never heard of her, and there’s an even better chance that you won’t see whatever it is that she chooses to do after that.
Audiences will buy tickets because it’s Han Solo — there will be plenty of time for them to fall in love with Ehrenreich once they’re already settled in their seats. And hey, if Disney is feeling skittish about it, they can always reintroduce the character by dropping him into December’s "Rogue One," using that film as a Trojan horse for reinforcements in much the same way that Marvel is currently relying on "Civil War" to lubricate viewers for Tom Holland’s forthcoming Spider-Man movie.
The fact that the world’s biggest franchises poach from the shallow end of the pool says a couple of different things. On the one hand, it says that there really aren’t that many big names to choose from. On the other, there’s no advantage to choosing them. Miles Teller was perhaps the most recognizable of the young actors shortlisted for the role, but the fact of the matter is that Miles Teller had no advantage over Alden Ehrenreich, who hasn’t starred in a Sundance-winning, Best Picture-nominated movie; Alden Ehrenreich, whose one stab at a YA franchise ("Beautiful Creatures") flopped and flopped hard (it’s actually pretty wild and worth your time). When choosing between two actors, why hire the one who will command a higher salary, negotiate stricter contracts, and come into the franchise with some percentage of pre-existing public distaste? The tie goes to the person who’s best for the role.
To some extent, this would seem to empower the actors. Nobody saw "The Force Awakens" because Daisy Ridley was in it, but millions would scoff at the prospect of seeing "Episode VIII" if she weren’t coming back. In truth, however, it enters them into a fiercely co-dependent relationship with their franchises. Now, when someone is cast as a famous, pre-existing character, they’re really just stewards for the brand, entering into a symbiotic relationship intended to carry both parties a little further into the future. They are at once both immensely important and largely interchangeable.
But that relationship, however symbiotic, isn’t equal. The brand is helped by the actors, but the actors are bound to the brand. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth is a flying demi-god from an alien world. Outside of the MCU, Chris Hemsworth is just another actor who can’t open a movie to save his life. In fact, he represents a dangerous trap for studios who are misled into believing otherwise, only to find themselves deep in the red on "In The Heart of the Sea," "Blackhat," and whatever the hell the new Snow White-less Snow White movie was called. John Boyega is now the star of the highest-grossing movie in American box office history, but "Imperial Dreams," the excellent indie he was in at Sundance a few years ago, still can’t find distribution. Even Robert Downey, Jr., who was made famous for the second time when he became Tony Stark, isn’t a bonafide box office draw without the Iron Man suit painted over him in post. " On Earth, Kal-El is Superman. On Krypton, he’s just another guy who’s afraid of Michael Shannon.
We used to create movie stars, but now we only create movie stardom. Alden Ehrenreich is going to be a phenomenal Han Solo, but the Star Wars have been fought, and the stars lost.
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.
Comments
It’s the audience that lost
TETRO… That’s the right movie to get to know this guy… the thing is that nobody saw Tetro, so it took him 7 years to become a star…
I think to some degree "stardom" is cyclical in that there are times when there is not a great pool of younger actors with the fame and chops to headline tentpole movies, most of the highest paid actors right now are over 40 or even 50 and as "stars" would be wrong for the role. Better an unknown talent. I liked a lot Ehrenreich in Hail Caesar, however its a shame the role didn’t go to Anthony Ingruber, who did a great job in Age of Adaline. I wish I could see the casting call videos of all the actors shortlisted for the role of Han Solo, what fun that would be!
No more movie stars other than Cruise and DiCaprio? Remember these great actors? Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Lawrence, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hanks, Eddie Redmayne, Ian McKellan, Alicia Vikander, Rooney Mara, to name just a few…the two you name are so yesterday
"everyone seems to have accepted the idea that actors are merely stewards for the roles that they inhabit"
How many people have played Hamlet you half wit? This has been established practice for HUNDREDS OF YEARS!
Before ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ who the hell was Harrison Ford? That jackass from ‘American Graffiti’, that hit-man from ‘The Conversation’. Films have ALWAYS made the stars, not the other way around. Regardless of talent and/or quality of product. Interesting point, Ehrenreich’s breakout performance was in Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Tetro’. Coppola also produced Harrison Ford’s breakout roles. Coincidence?
@BARBARA GRIMALDI of those you’ve mentioned, only Jennifer Lawerence and Tom Hanks can actually get people to see a movie because they are in it. That’s what a movie star is.
Internet and social media happened. They affected the intensity and frequency of stardom as ultimate stimuli of entertainment. They also de-centralized star narratives (Ehrlich himself has tried to out celebrities on twitter), created new hubs (Kardashians.) Shifting cultural politics (other than the essence of the most archaic ideals remain for those who embody them), allegiance to similar desire fulfillments on series/streaming, all play a part. Then again, Norma Desmond addressed all of this on its initial cusp.
Barbara-
Nons of the actors and actresses you mentioned can open a movie. Even Tom Hanks can’t. Cruise and DiCaprio still guarantee an opening. The people you mention are excellent. But they do not open movies or make box office.
A few thoughts… Personally I found "Beautiful Creatures" literally unwatchable.
Robert Downey Jr. is also a big draw as Sherlock Holmes.
You don’t need a movie star to succeed with a Star Wars or Marvel franchise, but try getting any other kind of movie made without a star or two.
This article is out of touch. "Perhaps Han’s death didn’t register with the same impact that it might have" because the scene sucked, was sickeningly predictable, and such a beloved character deserved better. Catch some of Alden’s work – he is a very talented actor. Tom Cruise and Leo are not the only stars left in Hollywood and I’m at a loss as to why you chose only those two in your comment. And how many times has Hollywood tried really hard to shove someone on the screen to make a star of them and failed?
Ever hear of Vivien Leigh?
Heck did you ever hear of Harrison Ford?
Two examples of "overnight ascension".
Nothing new.
I think in John Boyega’s case there’s a little more to his relative lack of fame before Episode VII than just "the death of the movie star".
Something about him being black, or something. I mean, just look at the amount of whiny people who wanted to boycott TFA because of John being in it.
Star Wars has never been a film with big-name actors in them. Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley etc. are all actors that people knew little to nothing about when they were casted for their SW role. That’s part of the Star Wars culture and tradition. Using a star actor to portray an iconic character would actually do the role a disservice because of our own preconceived perceptions of the actor preventing us from viewing the performance at face value. There is no obligation nor the precedent of using a big-name actor in a protaganist role in Star Wars, and the "Galaxy Far, Far Away" is better for it.
@JAYBEE It’s like the author’s never heard of the Bond franchise. How many people have been 007 at this point??? This is how movies WORK.
Yet more elitist, out of touch waffle from indie-wire. So essentially you are annoyed that new talent is being fostered and a relatively unknown actor is being given a chance at a huge role instead of someone that already is already a superstar. Where else do you think the movie stars that you apparently so desperately crave come from? Silly boy.
Excuse me but there are still movie stars that people go to movies to see them. Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise and as for women Cameron Diaz is absolutely huge overseas. She could even sell such turkey as Sex Tape to international audiences (it made almost $90 million overseas). It’s just that thanks to social media it’s much harder for new people to become stars.
As said above: Harrison Ford became a huge star AFTER SW. And casting famous actors in "name roles" would be too distracting. The interesting question would be, what will happen with Solo and Ehrenreich when the new movie won’t sell much? How many Han Solos will we get?
`The unknown 26 yr old actor`?.Hardly unknown, he wasn`t a star or even close to being one but most people who know about movies have at least heard of him.
Roger Ebert said that Alden was the "new Leonardo Dicaprio" when he reviewed Tetro and I agree.
You’re missing a big point. Harrison Ford was a barely-employed nobody when he was cast as Han Soko. Hiring "nobodies" was not unusual back then. It was possible to get a (reasonably priced) movie financed and greenlit with a cast of actors that no one outside of Hollywood has heard of.
I think the truth is the exact opposite of what you wrote.Harrison Ford’s best known part before STAR WARS was a supporting role in the ensemble of AMERICAN GRAFFITI. He had another role in THE CONVERSATION. He was making his living as a carpenter when he got the role. So far Aldenreich has worked with Coppola, Woody Allen, The Coen Brothers, Park Chan-wook, and is set to work with Warren Beatty. He is about as hot as any actor in Hollywood right now. He truly does not need this role to become the big star he will become.
I would only call Jennifer Lawrence and Cumberbatch "movie stars" of the above, in the same way that Ford and Bruce Willis and Tom Cruise are "movie stars". All great actors but I don’t think anyone other than JLaw could singlehandedly make millions of people watch a movie.
were movie stars*
Hanks and Streep maybe – they WERE certainly on that level once – but I don’t necessarily think they’re the idolized icons 80s movie stars were, and famous musicians still are.
Of course he’s not such a big star that I can spell his name right. : ) Yet.
Apparently, the author has never heard of Tarzan, James Bond, Sherlock Holmes, . . . .
Does the name Hayden Christensen ring a bell?
Does the name Hayden Christensen ring a bell?
Ehrenreich’s performance, along with Frances MacDormand’s cameo, were the ONLY two things I liked about Hail, Caesar!
@Sam "I think in John Boyega’s case there’s a little more to his relative lack of fame before Episode VII…Something about him being black, or something."
Take your race-based-identity-politics back to Hillary Clinton’s/Sander’s headquarters. Everything doesn’t revolve around skin color. Attributing criticism of his casting to the former is not only ridiculous, but, sadly, a common defensive mechanism deployed far too often from the safe-space orientated tumor that is the progressive left.
You’re only partially correct. Certain roles are bigger than the actors. And in certain roles you cannot cast a movie star. If they had cast someone who had already been established in the public eye, people would have called foul because whoever it is couldn’t be Harrison Ford. That’s the end of. And last time I checked, Star Wars became a phenomenon without a single movie star anchoring it. It made movie stars. And that’s what Disney and Marvel have been doing. Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston are perfect examples of two actors whose careers have completely blown up (rightly on their talent) due to being cast in a Marvel film.
Franchises don’t need stars. They’re the stars. But plenty of movies do still need stars. The Revenant doesn’t make the money it made without Leo. That’s a fact. And plenty of movies, made with actors of the same caliber, wouldn’t earn what little they might make without them.
Regarding some of your comments about the unknown actors becoming overnight sensations, keep in mind that Harrison Ford HIMSELF was an unknown when he was cast as Han Solo. He had a grand total of TWO acting credits before Star Wars, the biggest of which was Bob Falfa.
When i saw Tetro, i knew he would be an amazing A-list actor
Apparently Spielberg discovered Alden at a Bat Mitzvah. He made and starred in a goofy video with the girl of honor (involving him dancing in drag), and Spielberg was in attendance and was so impressed he got him a meeting at Dreamworks! Hollywood is a weird place.
The only things that are dead are apparently patience and perspective.
This article raises some interesting points but it starts off from a wrong premise: Harrison Ford had less credits than Arden Ehrenreich when he was cast as Han Solo. Not to mention Mark Hamill when he was cast as Luke. An as an aside: last names difficult to spell have never stopped anyone’s rise to stardom…
This entire article seems a bit misguided. My first few thoughts as to why:
1. Han Solo was originally played by an unknown.
2. “Hollywood doesn’t hire movie stars, anymore — it forges them.” Ummm… by whom or what were movie stars forged in the past?
3. The character outliving its actor(s) is not a new development – it’s older than James Bond, older even than Shakespeare.
4. Perhaps – perhaps – rather than lamenting the “good old days” of movie stars being the draw for the movie (which is not automatically a good thing – eg Adam Sandler, and your own example, Will Smith), perhaps the focus on the property will force the telling of better stories.