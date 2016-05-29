Back to IndieWire

Best of the Week: from Cannes Awards to Weekend Box Office

May 29, 2016 2:32 pm


Arthouse Audit: Openers Struggle as ‘Love & Friendship’ and ‘The Lobster’ Flourish

Box Office Preview: ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ Set to Crush ‘Alice’ Sequel

Screen Talk: How the Cannes Festival Will Impact the Rest of the Year

Woody Allen, Mel Gibson, and More Maligned Auteurs: Should We Forgive Them? 

Paul Verhoeven’s ‘Elle’ and Tom Ford’s ‘Nocturnal Animals’ Get Oscar-Friendly Release Dates

The 12 Hottest Box Office Prospects Coming Out of Cannes

How Miranda Otto Dug Into the Juiciest Women’s Role on Television 

How George Miller’s Competition Jury Picked the Cannes Winners —and Losers

