‘Big Trouble in Little China’ Vintage Featurette: Go Behind the Scenes of the Classic With Kurt Russell

It’s a rare, happy time when John Carpenter is in the news as he has been lately. The genre hero, who recently announced that he’ll going on tour performing some of his best-known theme songs this summer, is also producing the next "Halloween" sequel — his first direct involvement with the slasher franchise he created in many moons. Ahead of its remake starring Dwayne Johnson, avail yourself of this vintage " Big Trouble in Little China " featurette on the making of the cult classic.

READ MORE: John Carpenter Slams The Original ‘Friday The 13th’: It ‘Doesn’t Rise Above its Cheapness’



One of Carpenter’s many collaborations with Kurt Russell — others include "The Thing, "Escape from New York" and "Elvis" — "Big Trouble" is an entertainingly bizarre blend of martial arts, the supernatural and ’80s action. Made for TV at what looks to be the time of "Big Trouble’s" theatrical release in 1986, the spot features interviews with both director and star; Carpenter describes the film as an "action/adventure/comedy/kung-fu/ ghost story/monster movie — everything you can imagine…what we do with the audience is start them in reality and slowly take them into the fantasy."

READ MORE: ‘Halloween’: John Carpenter to Produce 11th Film, the ‘Scariest of Them All’

Co-stars Dennis Dun, Kim Cattrall and James Hong all give their two cents as well. All are enthusiastic about "Big Trouble in Little China," though none seem capable of anticipating the life it would eventually take on. "You’ll get your $5 worth," Russell says near the end — oh, how times have changed.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.