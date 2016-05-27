Cannes Today: New Talent Emerges

Halfway

through the Cannes Film Festival, buzz is hearing about “Jackie”, now in post-production,

an account of the

days of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the immediate aftermath of John F.

Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, directed by Pablo Larraín

whose Directors’ Fortnight contender “Neruda” is receiving raves here. Another hot Directors’ Fortnight film “Mean

Dreams” with Bill Paxton is praised by one important film buyer as

“Mud” meets “Cold in July” in a tense coming-of-age drama about a 15-year-old boy. And Sony Pictures Classics has snatched

U.S. rights to the German Competition comedy, “Toni Erdmann”.

This

year in the Cannes Film Festival’s Official Competition Section, there are no

first time film directors, only established masters, some praised and some

panned. However, Cannes Official Un

Certain Regard specifically shows emerging filmmakers who are

considered to be the next generation of master auteurs of cinema. Out of its 17

films, seven were first features from Romania, France, Israel, USA, Argentina,

Finland and the Netherlands. Three of the seven are by women: Stéphanie Di Giusto’s “La Danseuse” (“The Dancer”) is about Loïe Fuller, the toast of the

Folies Bergères at the turn of the 20th century and an inspiration for

Toulouse-Lautrec and the Lumière Brothers.

Maha Haj From

Israel debuted on the first day with “ Personal Affairs ” , about an old couple in Nazareth and their son and

daughter who live on the other side of the border.

Other first films are the much-anticipated “The Red Turtle ” , a dialogue-free animated feature from

Studio Ghibli but made

in France and directed by Dutch-born, London-based animator Michael

Dudok de Wit, the Finnish-German-Swedish “ The Happiest Day In The

Life Of Olli Mäki ” and Bogdan Mirica’s “ Dogs”. The debut So. Korean film, “Train to Busan”, showed in the Official

Midnight Screening section and featured a zombie-virus breaking out in

South Korea, and a couple of passengers struggling to survive on the train from

Seoul to Busan – enough to make me want to stop traveling.

“Fool Moon” by France’s Gregoire Leprinr-Foret had a Special Screening within the

Official selection and received mixed reviews. In Critics Week, three of ten films selected and judged

bycritics as the best films of the year thus far are first features: K.

Rajapal’s drama “A Yellow Bird”

from Singapore and France about a Singaporean

Indian man trying to reconnect with his estranged family after he is released

from prison, Mehmet Can Mertoglu’s “Albüm” from Turkey, France and Romania (See the trailer here) and Alessandro Comidin’s “Happy

Times Will Come Soon” from Italy. The ACID sidebar of eight very

independent features has two first films.

Also noticeable this year is the high number of films co-financed by the Doha Film Institute. Asgaard

Farhadi’s " The Salesman" will have its world premiere

in the Festival’s Official Competition where it competes for the coveted Palme

d’Or. “The Salesman” is about a couple

who is forced out of their apartment due to dangerous works on a neighboring building. It is one of two Iranian films this year.

The other, “Inversion”

will play in Un Certain Regard.” Newly established Doha Film

Institute lent financial support to two films showing in Un Certain Regard

section – “Apprentice”

(Singapore, Germany, France, Hong Kong, Qatar) written and directed by Boo Junfeng;

and debut feature “Dogs” (Romania, France, Bulgaria, Qatar). Directors’

Fortnight is screens “Divines” (Morocco, France, Qatar) and three DFI grantee films compete for top honors

in the Critics Week: “Mimosas” (Spain,

Morocco, France, Qatar) by Oliver Laxe; “Tramontane”

(Lebanon, France, UAE, Qatar) by Vatche Boulghourjian; and “Diamond Island”

(Cambodia, France, Germany, Qatar) by Davy Chou touted as poetic and beautiful,

a part of what might be a Cambodian New Wave. This New Wave from Cambodia is being

helped along by the Doha Film Institute whose CEO, Fatma Al Remaihi says:

“At the very core of DFI’s film funding mandate is to contribute to

World Cinema and ensure that great stories continue to be told. These projects

will also inspire the young Qatari film professionals to create compelling content

that will gain international acclaim.”

Shahrbanoo

Sadat’s debut feature “Wolf and Sheep”, in

Directors’ Fortnight, is about Sadat herself, who lives in Kabul and Denmark. It takes place in the isolated village

in Central Afghanistan where she grew up and where young boys and girls are

shepherds. International coproductions

are the engine driving the film business today and this one, a Denmark-France-Sweden-Afghanistan

coproduction is a prime example. Sadat

was spotted previously when her 2011 short “Vice Versa One” screened at Directors’ Fortnight and was

invited to develop “Wolf And Sheep” at

Cannes Cinefondation Residency in 2010, which mentors emerging talent. Virginie

Devesa of the international sales company Alpha Violet picked up the film here

in Cannes. Alpha Violet is also selling ”A Yellow Bird” in Critics’ Week and is representing

“Luxembourg”, the newest film by Myroslav Slaboshpytskiy, whose first film “The Tribe” played

in Sundance and other top fests.