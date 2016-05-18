Chloë Sevigny: Three Major Directors 'Crossed The Line' During Auditions

It’s no secret that women face more hardships in the industry than men. Time and again you read about the unbelievable things that some actresses are told to do to make it. Chloë Sevigny, who is currently promoting her short film she directed, "Kitty," revealed during a Variety Cannes Film Festival panel that she has had three major directors cross the line with her during auditions.

"I’ve had the ‘what are you doing after this?’ conversation," Sevigny said. "I’ve also had the ‘do you want to go shopping and try on some clothes and, like, I can buy you something in the dressing room’ [conversation]," she added. "Just like crossing the line weirdness."

Another director also told her she should be nude more often, telling her, "’You should show your body off more. You shouldn’t wait until you’re as old as this certain actress who had just been naked in a film, you should be naked on screen now.’"

She consistently refused to lower her expectations and exploit herself, even if it meant never getting the roles. "If you’re young and impressionable and really want the part, it might be a tempting avenue, but I hope not," the actress said.

When asked if she would call it sexual harassment she called it a "Hollywood" thing, "Was it sexual harassment? It’s such a fine line."

This isn’t the first time talks about directors exploiting their female subjects. She previously expressed her disdain for certain writer/helmers in an interview with The Guardian stating, "What I would say is that the most damaging thing about working with so-called auteurs is that I now have a total disdain for directors. It’s made me not enjoy acting so much anymore."

While her experience has taught her how to hold herself and stand for what she believes in, her new directing venture has opened her eyes to how female filmmakers are held to different standards than men.

"When women on set become a little emotional, or impassioned even, they’re labeled as hysterical or crazy and have a hard time getting hired again," Sevigny told Variety. "The double standard of the man being the wild, crazy, mad director is so embraced."

Adding, "We have to allow women to act out… and just be ourselves."

