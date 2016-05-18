Chloë Sevigny: Three Major Directors ‘Crossed The Line’ During Auditions

It’s no secret that women face more hardships in the industry than men. Time and again you read about the unbelievable things that some actresses are told to do to make it. Chloë Sevigny, who is currently promoting her short film she directed, "Kitty," revealed during a Variety Cannes Film Festival panel that she has had three major directors cross the line with her during auditions.
"I’ve had the ‘what are you doing after this?’ conversation," Sevigny said. "I’ve also had the ‘do you want to go shopping and try on some clothes and, like, I can buy you something in the dressing room’ [conversation]," she added. "Just like crossing the line weirdness."
Another director also told her she should be nude more often, telling her, "’You should show your body off more. You shouldn’t wait until you’re as old as this certain actress who had just been naked in a film, you should be naked on screen now.’"
She consistently refused to lower her expectations and exploit herself, even if it meant never getting the roles. "If you’re young and impressionable and really want the part, it might be a tempting avenue, but I hope not," the actress said.
When asked if she would call it sexual harassment she called it a "Hollywood" thing, "Was it sexual harassment? It’s such a fine line."
This isn’t the first time talks about directors exploiting their female subjects. She previously expressed her disdain for certain writer/helmers in an interview with The Guardian stating, "What I would say is that the most damaging thing about working with so-called auteurs is that I now have a total disdain for directors. It’s made me not enjoy acting so much anymore."
While her experience has taught her how to hold herself and stand for what she believes in, her new directing venture has opened her eyes to how female filmmakers are held to different standards than men.
"When women on set become a little emotional, or impassioned even, they’re labeled as hysterical or crazy and have a hard time getting hired again," Sevigny told Variety. "The double standard of the man being the wild, crazy, mad director is so embraced."
Adding, "We have to allow women to act out… and just be ourselves."
Comments
They should start naming names or the problem won’t get better.
Harold
@Never Mind: I totally agree. However, the naming should happen when the incident happens. Not when you conviniently have a movie at Cannes and looking for exposure and press. The timing of this disappoints me. She’s always had this platform, for years. She’s an Oscar winner. Let’s not act like she never had the ability to expose these things before.
Good thing she kept her dignity and didn’t get naked on screen too often. I mean, it’s not like she gave someone a blowjob in a movie or anything. Seriously though, if we’re going to talk about dignity, are we really going to let Chloe lead the way?
@HB 1) she didn’t win an oscar. and 2) women can come forward whenever the hell they want.
El Duderino, you are a fucking douche.
@ARN0, would you really want your mom preaching to your friends about dignity after she gave her friend a blowy in front of them?
It’d be ironic if Vincent Gallo is NOT one of those directors….
Sevigny never won an Oscar.
As for speaking out when it happened, well, if it was earlier in her career, those directors could’ve ruined her career. She’s at a place now, where it wouldn’t matter.
I do though, have to admit, the Vincent Gallo ‘bunny’ movie did pop into my head (where she gives him a real bj)
She should have raised an uproar on the day these incidents happened instead of waiting for this long. At that time, she may have been hurt and embarassed but she chose to keep it quiet because she wanted to succeed first instead of choosing to uphold her dignity and self esteem. This is what bothers me about these kind of women who are timing everything to have an advantage.
I don’t want to see her nude lol
She is such a creepy little slut!
@MANOLO GUTTIEREZ: Yeah, we all know what sluts "these kind of women" are, right? Not like those noble directors who work hard into the night. We certainly wouldn’t begrudge them for wanting to use their power and position over a subordinate in a film production. "These kind of women" certainly make it hard for these noble director to act with impunity.
Ha! This is also the same person who performed a real actual on screen blowjob (to completion) in the brown bunny …. just saying
So giving a guy a blow job on screen means she has no right to complain about being sleezed over by men in positions of power?.Idiots.
Anna: Yes, that is correct. Welcome to Planet Earth.
Polis:
NO, doing a what ever she did onscreen dsonet mean that she gave up her right to talk about the sexism she was subjected to in the business, you stupid sexist troll. What she did onscreen was voluntary, while the sexism she had to put up with wasn’t. Got that? Geesh. Also, I’m tired of women getting slammed for doing anything sexual onscreen, even though men love to see that, while men who do anything onscreen are considered “studs” and “players” and “bad boys”—just like they are in real life.
Elduderino,LOL
You know before I saw Brown Bunny, I knew there was some fuss and controversy over it but I didn’t know what the fuss was about! For real. And then I saw the movie and I was uh WTF! Funny thing is if you watch the film Kids when she was much younger, there is a scene in which she and Rosario Dawson are talking about blow jobs and Sevigny’s character complains about how she doesn’t like to give them!
Having the power to cast gives a director a lot of power… and we know the old story about that. For some I imagine so wrapped up in their "vision" not having any real place in their lives for a relationship. It’s easy see how that line could be crossed. Doesn’t excuse the inappropriate behavior. Actors of both sexes need to have strong boundaries not to be taken advantage of.
@ELDUDERINO Looks like one of the scumbags she’s talking about is weighing in here.
Sevigny had been in a relationship with Gallo which is why she was comfortable doing the BJ scene (though I doubt she was happy with the giant billboard of the scene the director put up to promote the film…) And she was semi-nude in harmony korine’s ‘gummo’ – again a film by a friend. And these two are hardly "Hollywood" so I’m pretty sure she’s talking about sleazy cokeheads in the major studios hitting on her. Though the auteur comment – which is separate to the "crossing the line" comment – is interesting, as thats basically slating Gallo, Korine et al for being dicks in general ha
@don johnson @HB 1) women ‘come forward whenever the hell’ because they suppress the problem and pretend it never happened. This is until they are older and realise it was totally unacceptable. They know they won’t work by saying something so they keep quiet when they’re young. Later on, nothing to lose. Also, there’s more a climate now for women to tell the stories and more experienced women – at last – are realising they have to help younger women by speaking out about what went on. They don’t have a platform to speak EXCEPT when they have a movie and people will listen – hence the link to a movie, HB. You think they have more control of the publicity machine than they actually do. Industry repression is visible right here too since Sevigny still feels the need to answer by saying it was a "’Hollywood’ thing" and say vaguely: "Was it sexual harassment? It’s such a fine line." Honestly, DJ/HB, read the figures about the blatent sexism and repression in the industry (like a lot of work places) and just realise that because you don’t suffer from it, doesn’t mean it isn’t taking place.
No one deserves to feel intimidated psychologically or physically, but for this to have any resonance, name names. Until people are hung out to dry then these words remain empty and sound like casual bandwagon jumping in the age of man bashing. I’m not a man.
Alright, lads, who do we think the directors in question are, and how long will it be before other actresses come forward to talk about their negative experiences with these guys as well?
I Agree with @Someone she should give names otherwise this feels like more sensationalism typical of the modern culture of men bashing.
Indiewire sure loves this articles lol
"Women can come forward when ever they want…"
"Let’s not act like she never had the ability…"
Really are we that naive…people be harassed are rarely in a position of power…that is why the harassment takes place…
And really if we are going to "slut shame" Ms Sevigny for giving a blowjob in a movie…lets be sure and save some of that disdain for the recipient of the blowjob as well…
@SLWIN thank you!!! Even if she had been on the receiving end of oral she would STILL be the one getting ‘slut shamed’ . Sexism is so ingrained into people’s heads we don’t even realise we’re being sexist.
Of course men have it way easier than women and of course this should change, having said this, i don´t get why she tells the story so criptically and why she tells it now, but its her choice and she can do whatever she want. If she had chose to get naked or had sex on screen that wouldn´t make her a slut or a better or worse person, at least in my opinion.
Kind of interesting that men who are so elated over being on the receiving end of that particular act are so quick to condemn those who perform it.
Amazing how much self-victimization is in this comment thread. Sevigny’s a slut for performing a blowjob on-screen, Gallo’s an even worse, far creepier slut for having his actress give him a blowjob on-screen. People who cry “sexism” over the dumbest shit are the reason I don’t take claims of sexism seriously anymore.
Gatewood: What the hell are you talking about? Doing what she did on camera (if it was actulaly real, I’ve never seen the film) dosne’t make her a “slut”. Tired of this two-faced sexist condemnation of women whenever they have sex—newsflash–women enjoy sex just as much as men do, so why the hell are owmen the only ones shamed and demonized over it. Way to complete ignore the real purpose of this article—which is the fact that’s she’s speaking out about the BS women have to put up with in the film business simply because they’re women. And it’s well know that women who speak out against anything in the film business, they might not even have a career to speak of. And, yeah, it’s true that male directors get act like bad boys all the time, while femaes directors who are simply asserting themselves are quickly branded as “b******”. That stupid sexist double standard is still alive and well in the business today, obviously.
First off, if you don’t say anything when it happens don’t complain later. Second, phones have video and records voices like in conversations
AND Third….This is the MOST IMPORTANT…….If Chloe finds someone that wants her to take her clothes off and see her naked……Marry them.