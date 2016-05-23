David Chase Says He Couldn't Make 'The Sopranos' Today, and That He Was Jealous of 'Mad Men'

Last night, as part of Vulture Festival, "The Sopranos" creator David Chase sat down to discuss his career with TV and film critic Matt Zoller Seitz. The notoriously cagey and reserved Chase did duck certain questions but supplied Seitz — who, when "The Sopranos first aired, was writing for the Newark Star-Ledger (the paper Tony Soprano would get from the bottom of his driveway every morning) — with rare insights into the show that changed TV and HBO forever.

Network Roots

Before "Sopranos," Chase spent decades unhappily writing for network TV. Chase said he was "lucky to work with great people and on good shows," but that the network notes process was "crushing." Jokingly, he remarked that network executives had the unique ability to sniff out the most interesting parts of scripts and like "peas that had been boiled too long" they’d turn scripts into mush and remove all the vitamins.

Chase was thankful for the consistent work and the education he got working on shows like "The Rockford Files," telling the audience that his biggest piece of advice to young writers trying to break into television is "if you get a job, just take it. You’ll learn."

One specific thing Chase took from "Rockford Files" creator Stephen Cannell was the show’s mantra about protagonist Jim Rockford (played by James Garner): "He could be a jerk off or a fool, but he has to be the smartest guy in the room." Chase said he borrowed that rule for Tony Soprano and would constantly repeat it to his "Sopranos" writing team.