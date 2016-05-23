David Chase Says He Couldn’t Make ‘The Sopranos’ Today, and That He Was Jealous of ‘Mad Men’

Last night, as part of Vulture Festival, "The Sopranos" creator David Chase sat down to discuss his career with TV and film critic Matt Zoller Seitz. The notoriously cagey and reserved Chase did duck certain questions but supplied Seitz — who, when "The Sopranos first aired, was writing for the Newark Star-Ledger (the paper Tony Soprano would get from the bottom of his driveway every morning) — with rare insights into the show that changed TV and HBO forever.
Network Roots
Before "Sopranos," Chase spent decades unhappily writing for network TV. Chase said he was "lucky to work with great people and on good shows," but that the network notes process was "crushing." Jokingly, he remarked that network executives had the unique ability to sniff out the most interesting parts of scripts and like "peas that had been boiled too long" they’d turn scripts into mush and remove all the vitamins.
Chase was thankful for the consistent work and the education he got working on shows like "The Rockford Files," telling the audience that his biggest piece of advice to young writers trying to break into television is "if you get a job, just take it. You’ll learn."
One specific thing Chase took from "Rockford Files" creator Stephen Cannell was the show’s mantra about protagonist Jim Rockford (played by James Garner): "He could be a jerk off or a fool, but he has to be the smartest guy in the room." Chase said he borrowed that rule for Tony Soprano and would constantly repeat it to his "Sopranos" writing team.
"Does he have to go to the psychiatrist?"
Chase is convinced that he was extremely lucky to get "Sopranos" on the air in 1999, quoting his former manager Brad Grey (who is now the head of Paramount Pictures), as saying that the "chances of doing this ever again is unlikely." When asked directly if he could make the same show today, Chase added, "my understanding is things have changed" in television.
Back in 1995, when Brillstein-Grey approached him about doing a series based on "The Godfather," Chase thought there was little use just doing just "another mafia story," but the meeting did trigger an idea — Chase had a feature script about a New Jersey gangster in therapy that he thought could be adapted into a TV show.
In 1995, though, his "Sopranos" pitch was rejected by every network. According to Chase, CBS was "fine with all the break-ins and crime" but asked, "does he have to go to a psychiatrist?"
For Chase, the therapy angle — and the mother who drove Tony to need therapy — was what made his show worth doing, and he was unbending about eliminating it from his script. He said that he was incredibly fortunate because at that time HBO was just getting involved in more original programming, and took the chance.
The series creator said that he did not have an psychology expert on staff and that all the scenes between Tony and Dr. Melfi (played by Lorraine Bracco, who was in attendance for yesterday’s talk) were based on his own years of therapy. According to Chase, there were two rules about shooting the therapy sessions in Dr. Melfi’s office: the camera couldn’t move, and directors were to embrace the silence, which "felt real" to him.
While Dr. Melfi was directly inspired by Chase’s own therapist, Tony’s relationship with his mother was "autobiographical," which is why casting Nancy Marchand as Livia Soprano was such a key turning point for Chase. After auditioning 200 actresses and being only two days away from shooting, Chase met Marchand and instantly thought, "oh my god, that’s my mother." He added that Marchand was nothing like Livia in real life, but that he never once had to direct her. She just owned the role.
On Gandolfini
The Writer’s Room: Terence Winter & "Mad Men"
He also highlighted Matthew Weiner’s contribution to the writers’ room, but his biggest compliment for Weiner was saying that "he was jealous" of how good "Mad Men" was: "I couldn’t have done that."
Defying Audience Expectations ("The Pine Barrens")
The expectation and speculation from fans of the show for years was that this would eventually set off a climatic confrontation between Tony’s crew and the Russians, but Chase said, based on their research, that there was no historical basis for a "real war between Russian and Italian mobs."
"It wasn’t an attempt to frustrate the audience," he added.
…. And What About The Ending?
Seitz avoided asking Chase about the infamous "Sopranos" ending, which the series creator is clearly tired of being asked to dissect. The Vulture team, though, was ready for it to come up in the audience Q&A. When the inevitable question came, the lights went out — similar to the finale’s cut to black — and Seitz pretended the event was over. The gag got a hardy laugh from the audience.
Chase did do his best to answer the audience member’s question, which focused on the emotions and sense of "separation" the ending evoked.
"I’m filled with sadness when I see it," Chase remarked. "That’s the dominant emotion." He then clarified that it this sadness wasn’t due to the end of a show that was the pinnacle of his life’s work to date, but rather because of "what is happening on screen" and "the way the thing builds and the music." Chase ultimately agreed with the audience member, saying that there is a sense of "separation."
What’s Next?
What a mind! Anybody know he has severe depression? This guy started the peak in TV quality. Twin Peaks did exist but it was The Sopranos that had heads turning with the rise of The Wire, Deadwood, Mad Men and Breaking Bad. He shouldn’t be jealous of Matthew Weiner, The Sopranos is in many ways the superior series. Both he and Weiner have their fair share of drama in their writer’s room, read Brett Martin’s Difficult Men and you’ll read about how much of a jerk Weiner is, even though his show is a masterpiece. And since Seitz has already interviewed David Milch of Deadwood and David Chase, he should complete the Trinity of David’s by doing David Simon next.
