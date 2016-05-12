David Cronenberg: Why He’s Considering Retiring From Filmmaking

David Cronenberg, progenitor of body horror and a favorite of art-house inclined genre fans the world over, may not be at it much longer. That’s not entirely by choice, reveals Viggo Mortensen in a Cannes interview with Variety, but rather a sad financial reality: The filmmaker is having more and more difficulty financing his projects.
READ MORE: ‘Captain Fantastic’ Trailer: Viggo Mortensen Isolates His Family For Love — Watch
Cronenberg directed Mortensen to an Oscar nomination in "Eastern Promises" after first partnering with the actor on "A History of Violence." The two collaborated again for "A Dangerous Method," which also starred Michael Fassbender and Keira Knightley. “I can’t think of another around that long that stays as fresh,” said Mortensen, who’s in the South of France with his new film "Captain Fantastic." “It’s ridiculous. Woody Allen makes a movie every year and other directors make whatever they want to. Here’s one of our greatest directors and he has so much trouble getting his movies made.” Cronenberg’s list of classics is long, from early standouts "Videodrome" and "The Fly" to "Crash" and "Spider." But few of his films, with their exploding heads and eroticized car accidents, have done gangbusters at the box office.
READ MORE: David Cronenberg To Play God In Upcoming Sci-Fi Indie Film ‘Tomorrow’s Shadows’
They have elicited decades’ worth of praise from fans, critics and scholars who consider the 73-year-old one of the most accomplished filmmakers of his era, however, which would make his retirement a loss to world cinema. There is a bit of a silver lining, however, as Mortensen says that the writer/director currently derives a good amount of joy from writing books. Cronenberg published "Consumed," his first novel, in 2014.
Watch the trailer for Cronenberg’s latest, "Maps to the Stars":
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.
Comments
What a sad state of affairs. Adam Sandler has no trouble financing his constant stream of drivel, and Cronenberg has to retire because he can’t get financing for his films? Terrible.
The problem is his last three films weren’t good and they lost money. He also always goes on record saying he doesn’t care about making money. So that attitude combined with bad films means that less people are going to want to finance him.
Don’t do it David! Just make films for cheap!!! You’ve done it before, you can do it again!
Also I agree with JB and Bette is just plain wrong and has a horrible attitude.
The problem is not just that he can’t find financing, that’s obviously part it, but it’s really that his films are hardly distributed (therefore can’t turn a profit).
Map to the Stars, a film that takes place in and is ABOUT LA, received a 6 day release in Los Angeles during awards season. C’mon, that’s bullsh*t. The film starred a franchise star (Robert Pattinson), a then current Oscar nominee soon-to-be winner (Julianne Moore, who also won Best Actress at Cannes for this role), and was written by a critically acclaimed national best selling author. Then it received a 50 screen day and date release, which we all know sucks.
The distributors are as much if not more to blame than the financiers/studios.
Eastern Promises and A History of Violence were both modern classics. A Dangerous Method, that Limo-film and the Map to the Stars were frankly all pretty unwatchable. So maybe it is time for him to retire. Or to at least reconsider some of his carreer choices.
“That limo film?”
Cosmopolis was incredible. It just wasn’t aimed at the general public. When you do that you have to bowdlerize your vision and that’s something I never want Cronenberg to do. As is, he has given such an incredible catalog of films that his place in film’s annals is assured. The greatest filmmakers that ever walked the Earth had their masterpieces called ‘unwatchable’. Try opening your mind to a new idea once in a while, instead of head-scratchingly wondering where the friggin ROMANCE is whenever a film chooses not to follow the Hollywood cookie-cutter guidelines.
Unwatchable..??? Only to those who can only handle Hollywood crap. You obviously don’t know anything about what a good film is.
After sitting through Maps to the Stars this isn’t a tragedy it’s a blessing
@David Arbuckle
Says the fucking moron who probably doesn’t know Cronenberg’s carrer. I bet you get wet with Batman V Superman.
Cosmopolis ("that Limo-film") was one of the worst films I have ever seen. To make it a teachable moment, I even watched the dvd extras to see how the process led to such a disaster: no rehearsals, single takes, poor script and plot… It had Robert Pattinson, Paul Giamatti, and Juliette Binoche!
Pattinson is a such a poison. Cronenberg should just avoid casting such terrible actors like him and he’ll be fine.
Lol idiots in the comments pretending "Maps To The Stars" was terrible xD Also @DickArbuckle I bet you like Adam Sandler so you are in no position to mock.
Chris, Bette didn’t say anything wrong. Don’t be so sensitive.
Cronenberg is a "body horror" director no more than he is an "ateur. His thematic obsession is about the interchangeability of mind, body and technology and while many of his films have disturbing elements, he left the horror genre behind many years ago.
Cronenberg is an interesting filmmaker. Enjoyed Scanners. Made it through Crash. History Of Violence was okay. Eastern Promises was pretty good. On one hand it’s unfortunate for his fans he may (at least consider) retirement. On the other hand I don’t think his movies regardless of larger distribution would have made much money for a studio or financier. I know I’m not going to fund his films. Maybe it’s best he retires if he can’t get the funding to make the films he’d like to. Or he could go ultra low budget. Also, if you call other people idiots because they don’t agree with you and your taste in movies, consider purchasing a mirror for a clearer image at what an idiot looks like.
Right John, because how much money a movie makes is the only indicator of quality. Artists who make art for art’s sake are fools. Vincent Van Gogh was such a talentless, idiot for dying in near poverty and his art has touched no one. RIGHT? The world is much better off with more Transformers sequels. They make lots of money and are, therefore, worthy of mention.
Get any camera, grab some friends, make a thing and stick it on YouTube. You don’t need millions, especially if you’re making film for purely artistic reasons. But this rarely, if ever, happens. I wonder why.