Elisabeth Moss to Star in Ruben Östlund's 'Force Majeure' Follow-Up 'The Square'

Ruben Östlund came to international attention in 2014, when “Force Majeure” premiered at Cannes (where it won the Un Certain Regard section’s Jury Prize) and garnered a Golden Globe nomination for Best Foreign-Language Film. (It also made the Oscar shortlist in the same category but didn’t get the nod.) Among the film’s admirers, it would seem, are Elisabeth Moss (“Mad Men”) and Claes Bang (“The Bridge”), who will star in Östlund’s “The Square.”

It won’t be Moss’ first art-house collaboration, as she previously starred in Alex Ross Perry’s “Listen Up Philip”and “Queen of Earth” as well as Jane Campion’s “Top of the Lake” miniseries, for which she won a Golden Globe. She’ll play the reporter to Bang’s museum director in the film, which centers around a well-intentioned art installation that goes awry before it even opens. An English-language remake of “Force Majeure” is currently in the works with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“’The Square’ can be interpreted as an allegory of how society works today,” says Östlund. “It seems that we’re getting more and more individualistic and we tend to see other adults as a potential threat. Overall, we’re less inclined to feel responsible for one another.” “The Square” was unveiled during a press conference in Cannes and will begin shooting in Sweden and Germany next month.

For more, watch a clip from “Queen of Earth”: