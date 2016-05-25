Emilia Clarke Calls for 'Game of Thrones' Nudity 'Equality' Between Men & Women

As with many HBO shows, "Game of Thrones" has never been reluctant to have its characters bare all. For the most part, however, Westerosi nudity has been confined to its female characters — from major figures like Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) to bit players who expose skin without ever landing a speaking part. That changed in a big way on Sunday night’s episode "The Door," which in addition to many other plot developments featured full-frontal male nudity in close-up. According to Clarke, the actress herself may have helped usher in this new era.

READ MORE: Review: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 6 Episode 5, ‘The Door,’ Opens Up Many Secrets

"You know I did it, why can’t the boys do it?" Clarke said to Stephen Colbert during a "Late Show" interview yesterday, adding moments later that "I think they heard me. Junk equality." She was referring to a Glamour interview in which she’d claimed that, should Daenerys sit the Iron Throne, Daenerys would "bring back all the pretty boys, get them to take their trousers down, and be like, ‘I’m now the queen of everything! I’d like close-ups of all the boys’ penises, please.’" Ask and ye shall receive.

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’: George R. R. Martin Shared 3 Secrets With Producers; One Won’t Be Revealed Until the ‘Very End’

In the show’s preceding episode, Clarke appeared nude for the first time since season one — albeit in a vastly different context. "I just wanted to come out and do an empowered scene which wasn’t sexual," she said of the segment. "It was naked, but it was strong."

For more, watch the trailer for the show’s sixth season: