‘Fullmetal Alchemist’: Iconic Anime Getting A Big Screen Adaptation, With No Whitewashing

Though Hollywood has never had a good track record when it comes to the depiction and representation of minorities on screen, these criticisms have heightened in the past few months with relation to the live-action "Ghost in the Shell" film and Marvel’s upcoming "Dr. Strange," both of which have been widely accused of whitewashing. Well, there’s one upcoming film that promises not to fall into the same traps as Hollywood: Fusion reports that the live-action adaptation of "Fullmetal Alchemist," the popular manga-turned-anime, will feature an all-Japanese cast. The director Fumihiko Sori says that he wants "to depict something that follows the original work as much as possible." He continues: "The cast is entirely Japanese, but the setting is Europe. However, their race and nationality isn’t expressed in a specific form."
READ MORE: Tilda Swinton: Why I Decided To Take Controversial ‘Doctor Strange’ Role, Addresses Whitewashing Claims
This refreshing news comes after the controversial casting of Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinton as main characters in "Ghost in the Shell" and "Dr. Strange" respectively. Cultural critics and audiences alike have accused Paramount and Marvel of whitewashing Asian characters by casting white actresses to play them. These specific criticism are symptomatic of a larger diversity problem in Hollywood that proceeds to marginalize and devalue minority actors in favor of their white counterparts.
"Fullmetal Alchemist" will reportedly hit theaters sometime next year.
READ MORE: ‘Ghost In The Shell’: Paramount Tested VFX To Make Scarlett Johansson Look ‘More Asian’ — Report
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.
Comments
I think you need to do more research. If you know how the original is like, you will know that the majority of characters in the series are white, and this is a property that actually would be better with white actors playing the key roles. So this is the same as Hollywood whitewashing.
Well like, considering that Amestris is in europe, most of the characters would indeed be white. From what I can remember, the only main characters who are actually asian are Ling/his group and May Chang. so ya know, even if it did have a white hollywood actor cast, it wouldn’t be whitewashing
Yeah,characters named Edward Elric,Alphonse,Roy Mustang etc are asian,no doubt about that.
Even if Ling Yao & Co are Asian, they’re CHINESE!!!!! You can’t just swap out one asian race for another; that’s a racist sentiment. It is not praiseworthy. I appreciate the commenters here realizing that just because a japanese person writes a manga, the entire cast isn’t suddenly japanese. Hiromu Arakawa is a wonderful author who spent a lot of time doing research to create such a rich cast.
Wow, I can’t believe they are getting praised for not whitewashing when anyone familiar with FMA would know that the cast is white with a few Chinese characters and the setting is Europe. I find it funny how these people can’t see how racist it is to assume to just because a Japanese person wrote something that every character *must* be Japanese too. If anything this will be another crappy anime live action adaption anyway.
Attempting to make a politically correct film about a complex story, that’s good in part because it’s not actually politically incorrect? Nothing could possibly go wrong with this. FMA is a REALLY good story, but it’s best adaptation is and likely will remain Brotherhood.
TOP kek. Cherrypicking if I ever saw it. This is actually gonna be controversial for the other reason now.
Personally I don’t have a problem with it, but it’s not a victory from the diversity perspective. If anything, it’s Japanese cinema doing the same problematic thing American cinema does.
Sorry but the author of this article sounds racist AF.
…smh, unbelievable. Leave it to a pretentious director to muck something up. This will be like Michael Bay shitting on transformers all over again,but with a sorry and characters that actually have people emotionally invested. It’ll be like the live action rendition of Initial D no doubt.
There are so many fantastic manga/anime where a Japanese cast would be appropriate. This is not one of them. It is, in fact, set in a geographic area that would predominantly have white citizens. We need people of varying ethnicities represented in media, but this casting choice doesn’t fit any better than an entire Anglo cast set in Japan.
But the series is set in a European setting, and almost no characters have any Asian descent in them. If anything, this is a case of "yellow-washing", which is IMO just as bad as "white-washing", and yet no one bats an eye about its casting. Double standards much?
With a name like Edward Elric one would think they aren’t asian.
Really? This is just as bad as what Hollywood does. If they cast a Japanese man a Scar or any Ishvallan for that matter, it’s racist. Granted Okinawans are pretty dark, but the Ishvallans are some kind of Jewish/Middle Eastern Metaphor. And to the author, congratulations on the hypocrisy. I can’t wait until the Japanese dude is called the Fuhrer. As if there was any doubt as to what Amestrys was. This is the same shit they did with Attack on Titan. Except this time they’re messing with a classic