‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot: Cinemassacre YouTube Critic Refuses To See The Film For Dumb Reasons

In a "staunch" act of "defiance," YouTube critic for the popular Cinemassacre channel James Rolfe said that he would not review the new "Ghostbusters" movie in his latest "non-review" video. In a whopping six-and-a-half minutes, Rolfe outlines exactly why he won’t see the latest Paul Feig film with reasons that include, but surely are not limited to, the following: The trailer "looks awful"; the "Ghostbusters" franchise "officially ended with the death of Harold Ramis"; the name of the film, "Ghostbusters," implies a connection with the original story and character that supposedly is not present; the fact that the film "takes advantage of the younger generations" who might not have seen the original and may watch the new one without feeling "the prerequisite of having to see the other movies"; and that now whenever you look up the movie, you’ll see "’Ghostbusters’ 1984" and "’Ghostbusters 2016.’" Watch the video above if you wish.
Rolfe runs through more complaints, like that the original cast members only appear in cameo roles and that there’s not enough fan service for those who grew up with the original film, but it’s difficult to take any of his so-called criticisms seriously not just because they’re petulant and childish but mostly because he refuses to actually see the movie. The fact remains that Rolfe has harshly judged the "Ghostbusters" marketing campaign and has unfairly extended that judgment to the finished film. Though he fully admits that the film may be good, and that he sees many bad movies "knowingly and with pleasure," his ostensibly fixed principles regarding reboots, the original film’s integrity, and awful-looking trailers keep him from spending a dime towards it. He’s waging a war against the new "Ghostbusters" movie by refusing to pay it the slightest attention. Well, except, the video of him saying why he won’t see it.
Of course it’s Rolfe’s prerogative not to see "Ghostbusters"; neither Feig, the film’s cast, nor Columbia Pictures has made the film mandatory for the viewing public. Yet Rolfe’s public refusal to see the film makes it impossible to take him seriously as a critic, if one did so to begin with, because actually seeing the thing you’re purportedly criticizing is a non-negotiable mandate. However, it mostly calls the veracity of his reasoning into question. Considering that many of his complaints aren’t based on the actual text (how does he know the new "Ghostbusters" movie has no connection with the original story if he hasn’t seen it yet?), it doesn’t take a giant leap of logic and faith to presume that his ideological problem with the film stems from the fact that it stars four women in a previously male-dominated franchise. The gendered outcry around the film has dominated social media and YouTube comments for months now, with fanboys tripping over themselves to defend the original film as if it were a religious text and not a goofy comedy, and to prove they are in fact not sexist just because they’re harshly targeting the film sight unseen. Seeing as fan communities have embraced Batman, "Star Trek," James Bond, and "Planet of the Apes" reboots (just to name a few), it’s very hard to believe that a new "Ghostbusters" movies is somehow the final straw for these male audiences. There could possibly be no other reason, right?
Anyway, the new "Ghostbusters" movie opens on July 15th in theaters nationwide. See it before you criticize it, or don’t see it and then don’t criticize it with the expectation for it to be taken seriously. The choice is up to you.
What a sexist asshole. How cool for him that he can just slack off on work because he feels like. Real mature. Someone MARRIED this dude?
I don’t think Rolfe is sexist. He’s just a little nutty about Ghostbusters, and he’s not the only one. He’s a smart guy who loves movies, but he sort of crossed a line here. Critic shouldn’t discuss movies they don’t intend to see.He desrves to be criticized, and he deserves to be forgiven.
That time of the month huh?
Uhhh… You clearly know nothing about James Rolfe. He loves movies but he’s not necessarily a "movie critic." He doesn’t review every movie that comes out. He reviews films from franchises that are near and dear to his heart. The majority of the work he does are on gaming videos and web series’. Also, to "presume that his ideological problem with the film stems from the fact that it stars four women" is complete BS and simply schlock journalism. Learn a little something about what you’re talking about before you write a ridiculous article where you label someone as a sexist when none of his gripes mentioned in the video even refer to the new cast as the problem.
Also, to the comment above me, he’s not "slacking off on work." All of his videos are released online for free and the guy can do whatever he damn well pleases.
James knows it has no connection to the original story because if you had actually done some more research instead of pulling the ‘sexist’ card once again, you’d know that the script leaked online long ago and the fact that the film has been publicly stated that it doesn’t connect to the other films and that the cameos he spoke of are by the same actors yes, but they’re not playing the same characters. And as John stated, he never once mentions the cast being women he simply and calmly said he didn’t want to see it.
James has had his own youtube channel for 10+ years. He has never once said anything sexiest and is a massive ghostbusters fan. You guys should probably check out his video from last April where he talked about his charity auction for The Shriners Hospital. Why the Shriners? Because his daughter received care from them. He went on to praise how brave his wife was, and was practically in tears the whole video. This guy is far from an MRA, and I’m a feminist/SJW. Do your research.
Is it really so hard for you hack filmmakers and "journalists" to watch a 6 minute video? I’m looking forward to this movie bombing and your endless shilling of it blowing up in all your faces.
Poorly written, what is up with all those unnecessary quotation marks? Get a clue, Murthi, your article is just another piece of clickbait cybertrash.
Vikram Murthi is a total douchebag. This guy gives you the reasons he won’t see the movie, but of course he could never, ever be telling the truth. In fact, everyone who chooses not to see it is a lying sexist pig
This guy has every right to decline to see a sad and pathetic reboot if he so desires. Critics aren’t bound to see every single film that comes out.
Wow, Indiewire. Attacking an indie producer because he doesn’t want to see a cynical reboot by a GIANT CORPORATION? Could you guys GET less indie?
This is just clickbait trash. Nothing in his work paints him as a sexist and you’re smearing a good guy who has made a lot of fun videos. Why are you doing damage control for lowest common denominator studio hacks like Paul Feig? Is that what Indiewire is now?
Are you going to protect Michael Bay from people who don’t want to see his movies next?
Adam Sandler?
This is one of the dumbest pieces I’ve ever seen on this site and you should be ashamed.
I’ll try and remember your name, Vikram Murthi. You are a disgusting, disingenuous liar and are trying to ruin the name of a goofy internet videomaker who does a lot for charity. What do you do for charity, Vikram Murthi? Yeah… I thought so.
If I see an advertisement for a cheeseburger with ketchup smeared all over the wrinkled bun, uncooked pink meat in the middle, unmelted cheese, browned lettuce, would I buy the cheeseburger? No way in HELL I would.
Marketing campaigns are there to get you to buy the product, that’s the whole point! The Ghostbusters trailer was very underwhelming, derivative, and included very low-grade humor. Why should he spend his money watching and directly supporting something that is unappetizing?
Also, to those who pull the sexist/misogynist card — go to hell, but watch the entire video first. Just because the main cast is all women doesn’t give you the right to shame other people as sexist who hate the movie because of the AWFUL trailer and rehashed concept
*Stops reading this website
This article was more offensive than anything in the official Ghostbusters trailer or anything in James’ non-review..
So what’s so newsworthy about one YouTuber not wanting to see a movie that you and several dozen other writers on other websites all have to gang up and bully him about it?
Oooh, sexist card. Pathetic.
Ghostbusters looks really bad, I mean really really bad, no it is not because of women. I love The Good Wife, I watch it all the time with my mum. I just finished watching a program called Izombie which also had a female lead. I do not hate women, I hate bad film. They made a film that had some laughs to a brainless comedy.
Why did you put staunch and defiance in quotation marks? AVGN didn’t use either word and never implied that he’s avoiding the film to make a point, but rather that he sees no value in spending time and money on a product that looks like it’s not worth spending time and money on. Real weak "journalism".
He said absolutely nothing about the female cast and he is a video game reviewer not a movie reviewer. He only reviews movies that are from franchises he cares about. He made the video for the people who were asking his opinion on the trailers. It’s cringy how many of these idiotic articles are written about James saying the exact same illogical things
Isn’t James Rolfe a little old to be a " massive Ghostbusters fan".?
Come on. Relax. No, James Rolfe is not sexist. Yes, this looks like a really crappy movie. The author of this article has no sense of humour.
Yeah, play the gender card. He said nothing about that and the fact that you´re jumping to conclusion from six minute video is even more embarrassing for you. Admit it. Trailers look terrible, that´s a fact. So he doesn´t want to see the movie based on those trailers. That´s how trailers work, you know? They should get you hyped, if they don´t, why sould you see the movie? Movie might be good, but trailers did not sell that to me, they sold me another hollywood trash. I don´t wanna pay the money. I don´t wanna be a part of the problem that we have nowadays, that the terrible movies make money, get sequels and by doing that, they are shutting doors to moviemakers with original and unique ideas. I expected much more from site called Indiewire. Bye
I thought his video was well thought out.
There’s loads of movies I’ve never seen because the trailer looked awful.
James even said he’s not a critic.
Shame on you for spreading this garbage.
Who’s the unprofessional here? Rolfe, who tries to explain why he doesn’t want to see a movie he thinks looks terrible, or Vikram Murthi, who ignores the explanation and then goes on to accuse Rolfe of being a sexist? Come on, IndieWire, you can do better than this garbage. I will just ignore any article when I see the name Vikram Murthi. I could go into more detail explaining why, but you’d probably just ignore it and label me a sexist.
Well, dear dear blogger, you can go see the movie and you’ll probably have a blast. To me, it just look like a gimmick all the way, so I’ll do like James and keep my hard-earned money. I’m sure James has more readers and more credibility than you. What’s your name again? Never heard of you. PUlling out the sexist card, sheeesh.
Funny article: a critic telling another critic not to criticize.
Muthri is a hack what do you expect
Vikram Murthi, you are a hack.
This is a horribly written article.
What part of "This movie looks awful" is sexist? Seriously, this movie could have the exact same trailer with all dudes and still look stupid. Sony is pulling the same thing they did with Amazing Spider-man to their own Spider-man. They’re going forward with a trainwreck with only dollar signs in their minds.
Also your logic sucks, Vikram
Uff this is not about gender at all, jajajaja sexist, seriously?
He seems really concerned about what the movie represents for him as a fan, and his hatred for this new reinterpretation. What he is saying is completely understandable, from the point of view of a person that cherishes the memories of the first movie… He didn’t talk about actors sucking, or women sucking. It’s the entire project that makes him take this decision and diatribe. It’s fine if people don’t watch it, al lot will agree with him. But others will see it, if it’s bad, it’s bad with or without the outcry of these guys… don’t make more of this than it is, really… It’s like the writer is insulted personally for this, and trust me this is not the one movie that will redefine women in cinema… come on jajajaja it does look kind of bad…
Okay, I am going to ask you this in all honesty and I want you to be honest in return. Are you being paid by sony to promote this film and shoot down any and all criticism regardless of its merit by saying it’s sexist? I want to know because every single media site has made the same bullshit arguement in defense of this film despite it not having any redeeming qualities besides a good piano score, a nice Slimer design and a pretty sweet Motorcycle. 99% of the footage shown has been nothing but flat paint by numbers jokes and a tone that seems nothing like the prior films and shows in the franchise.
You’re too much of a white knight. You made the leap yourself that he doesn’t want to see it because of the women. He never once even hinted at that. If you replace the women with men, and have the exact same script, it would still be an awful movie, and James’ opinion would not be changed. It seems like either you have a very simplistic sense of humor, or you haven’t watched the trailer yourself. It really does not look funny, and it certainly does not look like a Ghostbusters movie. James is right, it really is capitalizing on the brand name. You ought to be ashamed of slinging the "sexist" comments at someone who has never given the impression that he dislikes the movie because of the women. It is the lowest form of trying to get clicks on your blog post. Just because of a vocal minority piping up about it does not mean that it is the general consensus. Perhaps by bringing up that point yourself, you are really projecting your own feelings on to someone else.
Never did he claim to be Roger Ebert, he reviews things we real Ghostbusters fans like, it’s not his responsibility to go see every crap movie that comes out. What he needs to do is review Gilligan’s Island on Nintendo soon and not praise Liberals with idiotic ideas for movies
Agreed. Rolfe isn’t a sexist, this guy who wrote this is an idiot and knows nothing about him.
What irresponsible journalism. You should be ashamed. Oh wait, you are going for hate clicks? Oh well, carry on then.
The only reason not to see it is that it perpetuates racist stereotypes. That is an excellent reason to avoid this thing. Don not support or pollute your mind with racism.
I’m not going to see it (but may look at it on DVD) because it is just another lazy Hollywood reboot and an unimaginative use four actresses. Once again, Hollywood is bankrupt when it comes to original ideas.
If you are upset that somebody is electing not to see a movie that they didn’t enjoy the trailer of, you might want to rethink your life a little bit. How privileged someone must be if they can spend all day worrying about such little things.
If you have the gall to call James sexist for not wanting to see a s***** reboot, then take my advice. Go f*** yourself. That is the one and only answer to these people. Go f*** yourself. Don’t bother trying to reason with the unreasonable. You can’t reason someone out of a position they didn’t reason themselves into. Don’t bother trying to defend yourself, the burden of proof is on the accuser. Don’t bother arguing, don’t bother putting together videos painstakingly pointing out why don’t like it. It’s a f****** dumb movie, it doesn’t matter. None of this matters. The people defending it on the basis of "sexism" are either shills or crazy. Do you want to waste your time on this planet arguing with people like that? No, of course you don’t. Get on with your life. Do something else. It’s about time everyone stopped indulging maniacs with even a second of their time. All they want is attention. Hell I feel bad even writing this. Crazies can go f*** themselves. Let them rant. Who cares? Ultimately the only thing that matters is tickets sold. Exercise your right as the customer and don’t buy tickets to see s***** movies, or if you maybe like the look of it, go see it. That’s all it comes down to, nothing more, nothing less. You know what would be a better use of your time? Watching the original again. #TheTriggering.
Gotta love how everyone pulls the "sexist" card in response to anyone who hates this movie. You’re a news outlet… Do some fucking research before you label someone you know nothing about.
Judging by the sentiment in all of these comments, maybe its time you re-evaluate your career.
Must be a slow news day huh guys? I bet if this movie had an all male cast this article would not have been made. You’re just clinging on to the fact that this trailer got a ton of hate, and thought it was due to the female cast. Nah uh broski, the first trailer was bad because it was bad. Simple as that. It wasn’t the cast. It was because the trailer didn’t give us anything to be interested about.
And since when does every critic have to see every damn movie known to man to be taken seriously? So people can’t judge by the trailer and decide not to see a movie based on how bad it looks? I’m super glad I didn’t see the remakes of Total Recall, Robocop, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and so on, because the trailers painted the perfect picture for how bad they looked, and turns out, that was the right choice. If I remember correctly, trailers are meant to insight interest in people, as a teaser to get them in the door. If that trailer doesn’t work, that’s just too bad. If I don’t like a trailer for a movie, I wont see it, simple as that. Reboots generally tend to suck and really don’t do anything different. Everyone has a right to say a movie looks bad based on the trailer, and to not see the film due to it. And it doesn’t make them ‘dumb’ if they don’t think it looks good and choose not to see it.
I refuse to take you seriously as a critic though, especially due to you reviewing a youtube video.
I’m a huge James Rolfe fan, and while I disagreed with his video in many aspects, Vikram is pre-judging James just as he accuses James of pre-judging the new Ghostbusters film. In fact, James states at several times in the video that he is biased and that it might be good. Also, "it doesn’t take a giant leap of logic and faith to presume that his ideological problem with the film stems from the fact that it stars four women in a previously male-dominated franchise". Simply no comment. This statement of yours is insulting to James, his fans, common sense and your career, Vikram. I assume you’re a journalist. So why don’t you actually research about the subject of the article before writing a misguided opinion piece such as this?
IndieWire easily showing how non-indie and clickbaity their site is with this one article. Thankfully, this one article also tells me that ill never need to visit this site again.
James Rolfe said it best, "The title, calling it ghostbusters but without having any connection to the original story or characters is a shameless attempt to bank on the name to get fans to see it based on the title alone at the same time it takes advantage of the younger generations who might not have even seen the original. They’ll see it without feeling like there’s a prerequisite of having to see the other movies. Now whenever you look up the original movie you’re always gonna see, ghostbusters 1984 and ghostbusters 2016. It’s piggy backing on the name, and maybe that’s not the intention, but call it Ghostbusters: The next generation, or Ghostbusters re-energized anything stupid like that."
I don’t know what’s more disgusting, the author calling James "petulant" and "childish" when he’s far from it or people who comment calling him, sigh, sexist?People throw their opinions without even watching what he has to say. What is exactly so wrong about someone not wanting to see a movie from a franchise that is dear to him?I doubt that the person talking crap about him watched it or even know half of the mess that it was this whole Ghostbusters sequel fiasco. After years of rumors and bs being said, he had enough, and this reboot, that has nothing to do with the original, doesn’t appeal to him, so what?
You claim that James has decided to hate this film without any evidence to back up his opinion and yet you claim that he’s not seeing it because of sexism without any evidence to back up your opinion. Way to go.
this is a terrible article, no research done at all, there are many sexist reviews of the film, those suck, this isn’t one of them. Your complaint of Rolfe is founded in that he hasn’t seen the movie yet, and then you judge him based on things he never said or even implied. Furthermore there are plenty of female and feminist critics and movie lovers who abhore the creation of this movie (incidentally I’m not one of them, I tend to appreciate any new lore to film that I love, even if it’s terrible) but the point is that not everyone who doesn’t like the idea is sexist…
"…it doesn’t take a giant leap of logic and faith to presume that his ideological problem with the film stems from the fact that it stars four women in a previously male-dominated franchise."
How does the author of this article jump so quickly to this conclusion remains a mystery to me. Indiewire blaming the negative reception to this movie on sexism yet again, without actually knowing anything about James Rolfe. Congratulations.
I fail to see why anyone should care what this guy thinks, except his mates, of course, and his family.
If you are upset that somebody is electing not to see a movie that they didnt enjoy the trailer of, you might want to rethink your life a little bit. How privileged someone must be if they can spend all day worrying about such little things.
If you have the gall to call James sexist for not wanting to see a sh***y reboot, then take my advice. Go f**k yourself. That is the one and only answer to these people. Go f**k yourself. Don’t bother trying to reason with the unreasonable. You can’t reason someone out of a position they didn’t reason themselves into. Don’t bother trying to defend yourself, the burden of proof is on the accuser. Don’t bother arguing, don’t bother putting together videos painstakingly pointing out why don’t like it. It’s a fucking dumb movie, it doesn’t matter. None of this matters. The people defending it on the basis of "sexism" are either shills or crazy.
Indiewire: "Let’s play the sexist card to try and gain more $$$, that always works!"
Cinnemassacre Fans: "No."
I’m glad I use adblock on dumb a$$ websites like these.
What is a better website for independent film news? This website is garbage now.
A remake of his favorite movie looks like absolute crap and so he doesn’t want to see it. He didn’t mention jack about not wanting to see a movie with too many girls. You ever heard of "libel"? And real classy of your last commenter to not only slander him but his wife. I suppose you think you’re doing God’s work so when you’ve already dehumanized someone by labeling them as "sexist" (with zero evidence), it’s fair game to insult their family.
The fact that he doesn’t mention anything obviously or directly sexist, doesn’t mean that he’s not having sexist motivations. I honestly don’t get why him and so many other guys get offended by the new Ghostbusters film. No fucking one forces you to see it. There have been so many reboots and remakes with crappy trailers in the past that no one seemed to care as intensely about as they do with this one. But now suddenly that some of the most acclaimed and polarizing women in comedy starr in it, everyone freaks out. Doesn’t seem right to me, at all. Don’t watch it. Don’t get your masculine pride offended by it. Just get over it. It’s not 50 Shades of Grey, for christ’s sake.
Oh, and also I’m 100% sure that all the angry oh-so-serious critics have read the apparently leaked script and argue from a very factual point. DUH.
This post is just intellectually dishonest. Nothing in James’ video can be seen as sexist. He’s not an official movie reviewer.His stance is based on nostalgia and weather you agree with it or not, there is nothing sexist about it. Also he knows the film has no connection because he did his research, Melissa McCarthy has said this herself. I believe this article is born out of the fear that someone with around 2000000 subscribers has said he won’t see the film. 2 million is a large number of people who might decide not to watch as well and could hurt the bottom line of a film that has a progressive marketing narrative. I’m a progressive, I understand the frustration. But I am also gay, and that doesn’t make every gay movie about a gay subject automatically a must watch. I’ve seen some trailers for movies about gay subjects where you can immediately tell it’s going to no t be good and not worth watching, subject matter be damned.
"it doesn’t take a giant leap of logic and faith to presume that his ideological problem with the film stems from the fact that it stars four women in a previously male-dominated franchise"
Did you even see the video?Because he clearly approved the new Star Wars movie, who happen too had a female protagonist. He only adressed once the fact that the movie has a "full female cast", saying that it doesn’t matter. But clearly he must be hiding his misogynistic tendencies, right? Yeah, if you agree with that you must be pocketing some money to rebut criticism or you clearly have an agenda. See how fun is to make assumptions? I can do that too.
You know nothing about James Rolfe.
You probably heard about him the day before this article and jumped in the "he doesn’t like the movie, so he must be sexist" bandwagon.
He has hundreds of reviews expressing his opinions on movies. People who watched him know how genuine he is. He showed his distaste about overuse of CGI(almost no use of practical effects on currents movies), remakes/reboots who show no respect for the original material, films that stray from the source(the sequel may try something different, but has to keep a similar feel, atmosphere, essence) and cheap hollywoodian comedies. You know, everything that the first trailer stands for. He’s humble too, admiting that he could be wrong and the movie would be great, but from his first impressions, he will not be financing this travesty.
Also…
do you think Michael Bay’s movies are sexist?
Because he also doesn’t like those movies, so he will not support what he think doesn’t deserve attention. Hard concept to grasp, eh?
Yet another lazy article by another lazy blogger. People arent even trying anymore. Riddle me this batman, why is it that the trailer for this movie has 800k dislikes, and the new hyper testosterone driven Call of Duty Infinite Warfare has over 2.5 million dislikes, but the dislike for this movie is sexist, misogynist patriarchy at work? Sometimes a bad trailer is a bad trailer, and a what looks like a bad movie looks like a bad movie. I wont watch a single tyler perry movie because they don’t look good at all, it doesnt make me a racist. I guess according to the author and his/her lazy work ethic I would be.
I am just outraged that a man does not want to see a movie. This bigot should be shamed until his career and personal life are destroyed.
Why do SJWs like you insist on defending a film you haven’t seen? For all you know it’s the most misogynistic, racist, homophobic film ever made. But some white males criticize the god-awful trailers and you just have to leap into action.
I’m sick of all these websites BEGGING people to see this film. Are you paid off?
Why don’t you SJWs do what you’re all whining for everyone else to do? See the film THEN decide if it’s worth defending?
Please!?!
Let’s be honest. This movie has every appearance of being a cash-out on a well-regarded franchise. If the quality of the footage in the trailer is any indication, this movie will be a stale and sterile one with writing aimed squarely at the lowest common denominator and jokes that are plucked straight from last year’s own B tier comedies. This is all IN SPITE of the cast. They could be great, but their roles are only as good as they were written, and the general execution of the film itself has nothing to do with the sex of the main cast. Hollywood has been trying to make a new Ghostbusters for decades now, and this is the last ditch effort of white men in suits to cash in on that investment in time and money. It’s their product, and their mistake. No one is faulting the female cast for anything.
How much are you being paid to shill the new Ghostbusters? His arguments were perfectly concise and reasonable. The way idiotic journalists like you are putting him on blast is fooling absolutely no one, just look at the comments on your own articles and the video itself, and then notice how the only people regurgitating this garbage are the ones who would read this without realizing they’ve been duped into opening clickbait.
Once upon a time Indiewire was cool; a site about — INDIE movies. Now, it is full of stupid stories like this. sad sad
Indie wire posts misinformed article for shill reasons.
Jesus. The remake of Karate Kid was awful. Not seeing that didn’t make me racist.
Bad News Bears… Sucked. That doesn’t make me a child hater.
The Arthur remake… There was a horrible piece of crap. Does that make me a misandrist?
At what point to you stop beating the phony ‘sexism’ drum and just admit that the criticisms of that trailer are true. The CGI is crap. The acting was terrible. The racist stereotyping was appalling. And it wasn’t funny in any way.
Which is a shame because I have generally liked most of those women actresses in other roles. It’s just a crap trailer that says ‘this is going to be a crap cash-in.’
What a disgusting article this is.
How can you tell if someone has an IQ bellow 90? They’re calling someone else sexist for refusing to see a crap film.
"…it doesn’t take a giant leap of logic and faith to presume that his ideological problem with the film stems from the fact that it stars four women in a previously male-dominated franchise."
You’re right. It actually takes a pre-conceived notion that completely ignores content that was plainly presented in order to vilify the target.
I wanted to type something to defend james and probably capitalism as well…but we all had a long day.
Typical SJW white knight internet moron that you are, Murthi, you seem incapable of realizing his true reasons. You’re a pathetic waste of humanity.
What an embarrassing article
(Your article is literary cancer) LOL
I’m pretty sure this is libel
"See it before you criticize it, or don’t see it and then don’t criticize it with the expectation for it to be taken seriously."
So what you are saying is that all the Anita Sarkeesians need to STFU about videogames since as we all know, they never play (through) the games they criticise? I hope that’s how you think or you’re a massive hypocrite.
Just checked out this Vikram Murthifucker’s twitter feed. He’s definitely a hack. A real Chuck Klostermann wannabee, except without any real wit or talent.
Needs more research, lack of knowledge on the subject discussed is clear and pungent.
His reasons were that it looked awful – it does – and he does not want that to ruin his memories of one of his favourite childhood movies.
What you retards fail to see is that Gender has nothing to do with this, and the fact this looks awful has everything to do with this. Case and point, it has nothing to do with the old films, apart from the trailer says that it occurs a decade later. They’ve also already revealed who the villain is and the ghosts look crap.
The movie is nonsense and they’re shitting over an awesome IP just to make a quick book and this meme about gender has people like you frothing at the bit for even the lightest of criticism. Get a grip.
"dumb-reasons", Nice writing. Couldnt be people wanted a legit GB3 with the original actors that had great comedic chemistry.
Stop making bullshit articles like this pile of lies.
Vikram Murthi are you even a serious journalist ? because your lack of research and out of nowhere conclusions makes it impossible to take you seriously as both a journalist and critic yourself
This is the worst article in the history of articles. The author should be ashamed. I feel ashamed for having even read it.
That is the calmest, nicest, and most polite "war" to have ever been "waged". And I’m sure James appreciates the fact that you embedded the video in its entirety in the clickbate article as much as you appreciate the clickbate. You’ve done the University of Phoenix proud.
this article is a joke???? i watch the original video and it makes sense but i gues some people in this site gets paid to promote a bad movie
James is spot on. To not want to watch this film is not being sexist, it’s just common sense. Whether it’s an all female or all male cast, this reboot looks like it’s going to be shite. End of. If it is good, then what a surprise that will be.
The above comments are prime example of how much of a pussy the culture of the west has turned into. The new Ghostbusters will suck because it was made for the sole purpose of capitalizing on the success of the original and also by trying to make a girl power movie. Of course those who disagree will use the weapons of demogagouring but the truth is there plain and simple.
Jame Rolfe likes movies & shares his opinions. That’s good. Inciting faux infuriation for a blood thirsty internet? Now That’s infuriating.
James is my husbando and if you don’t take this bullshit smear article down I swear to god I will kill you several times over.
RE: to WOW
yes, he is married, and to a social progressive feminist
I’m in love with James Rolfe. He’s a good man and has said nothing mean about women in his Ghostbusters video. He’s not a career movie critic. He’s just a filmmaker who makes reviews when he feels like it, and made the Ghostbusters remake video to let everyone know he wasn’t doing it, as his fans would be asking about it.
You can almost hear the person writing this badly researched article breathing heavily as he typed this poor excuse for journalism in rage.
Is the author of this article mentally challenged?
Hey, screw you buddy. James is a VIDEO GAME critic & he made that video for his regular fans so they would stop sending him requests to review it. & his reasons are perfectly legit.
"Of course it’s Rolfe’s prerogative not to see "Ghostbusters"; neither Feig, the film’s cast, nor Columbia Pictures has made the film mandatory for the viewing public. "
You say this, but apparently anyone who doesn’t want to watch it because they feel it’s a terrible remake and is a sexist, you seem to refuse any other explanation why they could possibly not want to see the film. People blatantly cannot win in your eyes unless they watch it and sing it praises, or their sexist.
It might as well be mandatory the way you act. Since you’re bashing someone for NOT wanting to see it.
Also fan communities never wholly accept a reboot, it disingenuous to try make out there never disagreement with a reboot with in a fan communities and it accepted without complaint. For example Star Trek got slammed by some of the old school trekkies.
But I guess that wouldn’t fit in with you trying to falsely claim someone was being sexist.
Lol no one complained about Batman, Star Trek, and PotA reboots because those were actually good, and the trailers have reflected that. Choosing not to see a movie because the trailers look uninteresting, dull, or awful, is kind of the gamble studios take when they release them, because they know positive buzz could potentially put butts in seats. Keep reaching and calling this sexist though.
Also "whopping six and a half minutes"
I can tell by your language that you’re really over thinking this
I wish you fucking ‘free-bleeders’ would try leaking from your wrists and not just your cunts.
WOW maybe your the asshole!
WOW maybe your the asshole!!!!!
Hey I chose not to see a movie. I must be a sexist!
"No other reason?" How about the fact that that the trailer looks terrible. Are trailers not allowed to be judged as terrible anymore? The reason those franchise reboots you mentioned have been well received is because they were good movies. Sometimes there isn’t a hidden agenda, sometimes a thing is just what it is, nothing more. The trailer looks terrible. And by the way, as someone who considers himself a feminist, please don’t start throwing around baseless accusations of sexism. It only makes the rest of us look bad. Christ, "it doesn’t take a leap of logic?" Yes it does apparently, because I don’t see the connection. There are many differences between the original and this reboot, but your instinct is to go with sexism? Because he doesn’t know for sure how connected this movie is to the original? Weak logic, if even logical at all.
This Article is a Disgrace.
Can the author kindly check out James’s enormous body of non-discriminatory, cleaver and light hearted work then issue a formal apology.
You are the gutter press.
The lowest of the low and you should be truly ashamed.
Unsubscribe to indiewire – check
I have been following James Rolfe for years on his youtube channel. I respect him very much and his work. His videos are hilarious and very creative. His channel is one of the best on youtube in my opinion. The person who wrote this article, Mr. Murthi, is completely wrong about James Rolfe. The new Ghostbusters trailers are very bad. James is criticizing a movie based on the trailer and the whole premise of having 4 new characters who are not connected to the original 1984 movie. Still the producers are using the 1984 original title "Ghostbusters" but they are not respecting the legacy of the original movie.
I agree with him that the best way to handle a reboot would have been with the old cast somehow joining a new cast and passing the torch with a new adventure. Or at least new cast trying to find what happened to the original ghostbusters who disappeared for some reason.
I am also not going to see this movie neither.
whoever wrote this article obviously has no idea and didn’t watch the same youtube video as i just did………its his opinion and if he doesn’t want to give his money over because he thinks the film looks awful (which it does and thousands agree) then its up to him
its strange that his video has 85 thousand likes and only 4,500 dislikes yet some media writers seem to be cry babies and try to spread there hate towards him
What a poorlt wrote article. James Rolfe never attacked the movie because it had four female lead cast members. He attacked it for not being true to the Mythology created in the first movie and Hollywoods need to reboot and remake as opposed to create new. Vikram, you need to really learn to listen and ooen your ears. This article, along with the writer is a load of shash.
This article is poorly written trash. If Vikram had an ounce of journalistic integrity he’d do a little research before lambasting Rolfe with outrageous criticisms. If you are paid to write these articles, whatever you are getting is too much.
Vikram, James has a lot of fans who want him to see this movie and he gets a lot of requests a day for this. He wanted to tell everyone he won’t see it or review it and why. That’s the situation – he didnt tell everyone not to see it he only explained why he wasn’t and if others agreed than maybe they shouldn’t either. You’re creating a controversy where none exists. Maybe if you were a fraction as popular and were getting constant requests for things you didn’t want to do or write and you didn’t have to, maybe you’d comprehend the situation
I find it funny that you mention “Go see it, and criticise it for yourself.” when you completely miss the point of the individual, who is highly popular on a well known website while you’re just someone criticizing a critic, on a website that up until searching this whole Fiasco, I’d never even heard of. The point behind his video was more than just “Wah I’m not pleased by it so I’m not gonna watch it.” It was “I don’t like this, I’m not going to support it with my own money, and if you don’t think you’re going to like it, why bother going to see it in the first place?” something that people haven’t gotten through their thick skulls. By not going to view the film, you’re not funding future endeavors from those responsible. It’s what people like you, like the majority of the world, don’t seem to understand. The type of people that complain about the Transformers movies just being more set-piece, explosion filled action trash, then go and watch all of the films in cinema and own atleast one copy of the DVD.
Well, my comment was deleted, so I’ll repeat. You are a Chuck Klosterman rip-off, and you are also trying to be the Thought Police. Whatever reason people don’t want to see the movie…misogynistic or otherwise…is not up for schill writers to judge in print.
You should take a look at the like bar of the movie trailer and the like bar of the cinemassacre video.
James’s non-review of the movie was more well-thought-out than your article. Nothing about his review was mean-spirited or unprofessional. He was just being honest. He’s not interested. Oh no.
Nice to see you SJW’s making up stuff. No where in the whole video does he say he is not going to see it because they are women. I lol at you morons. I was thinking about seeing the movie till all SJW’s started bitching about nothing. Now I am 100% not going to see this movie. I don’t want to be in the same room with all waste of space.
Man babies crying because sony decided to change the gender of his favorite childhood heroes…how pathetic.grow kiddos,rolfe is not a god of truth,is just another internet clown that must stay in videogames,making funny videos about lousy videogames.oh well,he could review his movie of avgn…but being this a turd…no,he don’t review it.haahahahahaha!!!!
Funny you talk about “truth.” Now that the movie is out, the truth about the leaked reports of the movie are true. The movie is crap.
By your logic, shouldn’t you actually get to know James before assuming he’s sexist.
Also, interesting how none of the reboots that Murthi listed were comedies.
Added to the list of PC Crap that should never have been made and primarily exists to give people good reasons to hate the death cult that has become Hollywood. I’d put it somewhere between the “Annie” remake and the “Karate Kid” remake that also should never have been made, or seen, by anybody.
There is a reason why James refused to watch this. Because this movie is garbage. The only reason it made any money at all is because it piggy-backed off the popularity of a 30-year old franchise. Feig was able to insult, berate and belittle the core fans (always a smart move when you want butts in seats) and was able to spin this mediocre turd into some kind of battle of the sexes. The fact of the matter is there is a reason why Feig was never trusted with such a large budget or any kind of franchise to protect or uphold. Because this is what happens. Now Sony needs to admit they messed up, make an actually decent Ghostbusters movie and try again. And they should call Frank Miller and JJ Abrahms about how to reboot an old franchise. Those two have had great success with the new Star Wars and the new Mad Max. And guess what? They starred female action stars!!
Shocking, isn’t it. It’s almost like these guys didn’t feel the need to try and insult their fans and isolate themselves, which accusing anyone who dared object as sexists.
Feig is an asshole and deserves all the negativity he is getting.