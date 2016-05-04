John Malkovich & Robert Rodriguez’s Film '100 Years' Will Be Displayed At Cannes Before 2115 Release





John Malkovich filmed a movie directed by Robert Rodriguez that won’t be seen until 2115 titled "100 Years – The Movie You Will Never See."

The physical film will be displayed – but not shown – at the Cannes Film Festival where it will be showcased in a special safe in the Louis XIII Suite members club, by invitation only, at the Hôtel Le Majestic Barrière Cannes. The safe was designed to open automatically in 100 years to ensure that it remains secure until its official premiere on November 18, 2115.

"100 Years" is an intriguing project that envisions Earth one hundred years from now and was inspired by the century of careful craftsmanship it takes to create each decanter of Louis XIII Cognac.

"We wanted a safe box that can be opened like never before: with nothing else but time. Once the door is shut, the countdown begins and there is no way of opening it until the one hundred year countdown is complete on November 18, 2115. Since the system that could guarantee we hold our promise didn’t exist, we invented it," says Ludovic du Plessis, Louis XIII Global Executive Director.

Malkovich had previously spoken about his work on the film stating: "There were several options when the project was first presented of what [the future] would be. An incredibly high tech, beyond computerized version of the world, a post-Chernoybl, back to nature, semi-collapsed civilization and then there was a retro future which was how the future was imagined in science fiction of the 1940s or 50s."

Rodriguez told Indiewire last year that he had never done anything like this: "I was intrigued by the whole concept of working on a film that would be locked away for a hundred years. They even gave me silver tickets for my descendants to be at the premiere in Cognac in 2115. How cool is that? What John and I wanted it to be was a work of timeless art that can be enjoyed in 100 years. I’m very proud of it even if only my great grandkids and hopefully my clone will be around to watch."

Various trailers and featurettes were released in 2015 when they first announced the "film that no one will ever see." The Cannes Film Festival will take place May 11 to 22.

Watch a couple of the videos for "100 Years" below:

