Kristen Stewart Helming Short Film ‘Water’ for Refinery29 Female Directors Series

Having recently demonstrated an emotional range in films like “Clouds of Sils Maria” and “Still Alice” that the “Twilight” series rarely allowed her to tap into, Kristen Stewart is now turning her attention behind the camera. The actress will make her directorial debut as part of Refinery29’s Shatterbox Anthology, a new initiative that will produce short films from 12 different female directors, writers and animators centered around the theme of power dynamics.

Chloë Sevigny’s “Kitty” is the first of these, and it’ll be premiering at the Cannes Film Festival this month. Stewart will also be on the Croisette in Woody Allen’s “Café Society” and Olivier Assayas’ “Personal Shopper.” Assayas last directed her in “Sils Maria,” which led to her becoming the first American actress to win a César Award.

Stewart’s short film is tentatively titled “Water,” though few other details are presently known. Also taking part in the ongoing project are Gabourey Sidibe, likewise making her filmmaking debut with “A Tale of Four Women”; America Ferrera, who’s executive producing both “Behind the Headlines” and “Only Girls”; and Jessica Sanders, an Academy Award nominee who won a Special Jury Prize at Sundance for her documentary “After Innocence.”

