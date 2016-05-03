Kristen Stewart Helming Short Film ‘Water’ for Refinery29 Female Directors Series

Having recently demonstrated an emotional range in films like “Clouds of Sils Maria” and “Still Alice” that the “Twilight” series rarely allowed her to tap into, Kristen Stewart is now turning her attention behind the camera. The actress will make her directorial debut as part of Refinery29’s Shatterbox Anthology, a new initiative that will produce short films from 12 different female directors, writers and animators centered around the theme of power dynamics.
READ MORE: The 5 Best Kristen Stewart Indie Performances
Chloë Sevigny’s “Kitty” is the first of these, and it’ll be premiering at the Cannes Film Festival this month. Stewart will also be on the Croisette in Woody Allen’s “Café Society” and Olivier Assayas’ “Personal Shopper.” Assayas last directed her in “Sils Maria,” which led to her becoming the first American actress to win a César Award.
READ MORE: Kristen Stewart on Feeling Misunderstood and Dealing With Her Fame
Stewart’s short film is tentatively titled “Water,” though few other details are presently known. Also taking part in the ongoing project are Gabourey Sidibe, likewise making her filmmaking debut with “A Tale of Four Women”; America Ferrera, who’s executive producing both “Behind the Headlines” and “Only Girls”; and Jessica Sanders, an Academy Award nominee who won a Special Jury Prize at Sundance for her documentary “After Innocence.”
For more Kristen Stewart, watch the “Clouds of Sils Maria” trailer:
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.
Comments
Better yet… Go read @sokothecat’s Twitter and IG posts. Much more entertaining than "career" news, lol.
You nailed it, Stacy. Stewart’s messy personal life is much more entertaining than anything she’s done on film. "Range," my left foot. She went from playing an angsty college student to playing an angsty assistant –no range whatsoever. She just played herself in Sils Maria, and in the new clip from Cafe Society, she’s still just playing herself. In a 20 second clip she managed to do her signature blinking and heavy exhale. But Soko’s IG is the best. Soko is pissed and doesn’t care who knows Kristen Stewart cheated on her with Alicia Cargile.
Sokothecat’s IG post: "I will marry the strongest and most reliable of them all, one that doesn’t cheat, one that isn’t deceitful, one that is stable, one who’s words have meaning, one that is romantic and caring and loving and KIND and would actually be REAL, a real person, one that will be in my team, one that is pazsionate, one that isn’t spoiled, one that is grateful, one who’s heart doesn’t disappoint, and knows how to live a good, healthy and simple life." Surprise. You put your faith in a person who got caught cheating in public with a married father of two. you knew she was untrustworthy when you met her.
You jealous bitches. Kristen rules your asses. It wasn’t Kristen that did the cheating. Soko is the guilty party here. Homegirl got caught and call out by Kristen friends. Seem Soko got lonely for Shasha her old girl friend. I think the exact quote Soko said was it was loneliness.,that made her reach out to her. Kristen is smart. Rob did it to her for yrs she not taking crap like that anymore. From anybody.
So, anyway, this sounds great. Can’t wait to see it. Thanks for reporting on her directing. She’s wanted this for a long time.
So many people think they know about Kristen Stewart’s personal life when she has never spoken a word about it. You need to read this quote that came from her own mouth at twitter(.)com(/)RKsStreetTeam(/)status(/)823106182944530432. It speaks volumes on how the tabloid industry makes up stories about celebrities and creates false images of them in order to get their money’s worth. Suing the tabloids doesn’t do any good because celebrities will find themselves the victims of more so-called scandals. It’s a vicious cycle that probably will never stop.