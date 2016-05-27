'Mad Max: Fury Road' and More Great Films' Editing Techniques Outlined in Creative Video



Film editing is an art that oftentimes goes unnoticed by the general public, but when dissected and really examined, editors are one of the most hard working and talented artists in the industry. In a video titled, "The Fastest Cut: Furious Film Editing," Vashi Nedomansky cut together five films, "Mad Max: Fury Road," "The Bourne Ultimatum," "Domino," "Resident Evil: Apocalypse" and "Taken 3," that all have roughly 3,000 shots and sped them up to 12 times their normal speed to show how comprehensible they would still be. Note, the average film has around 1,250 individual shots.

"This bird’s eye view at high speed is something I often use as an editor to help judge the pacing and visual variety of my own work" Vashi writes. "By pushing the boundary of human information intake, it helps me spot trends, patterns and gives me an overall feeling of the visual mosaic I am creating at that moment. By speeding up the footage I can literally see WHERE in the frame the energy and emphasis exists and I use that information to my advantage."

Nedomansky writes that "Fury Road" is clearly one of the most "comprehensible and digestible while still viscerally effective." The 10-minute video is pretty impressive, showing that the craftsmanship that went into the George Miller-directed film is top-notch!

Check out the results in the video above. Enjoy!

