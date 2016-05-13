Michael B. Jordan Joins 'Black Panther' As Potential Villian, Reuniting With 'Creed' Director Ryan Coogler

Today is a good day for Marvel fans and “Rocky” fans alike. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael B. Jordan has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming superhero film “Black Panther.” It’s currently unclear who Jordan would play, but sources say it’s possible that he might play a villain in the new film. Additionally, Jordan will be re-teaming with director Ryan Coogler, who previously directed him in “Fruitvale Station,” a biographical drama about the death of Oscar Grant, and “Creed,” the latest in the “Rocky” franchise about Apollo Creed’s son Adonis who trains with former heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to pursue his dream of becoming a professional boxer.

Co-written by Joe Robert Cole (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”), “Black Panther” will also star Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero, and Lupita Nyong’o as the female lead. Boseman previously played Jackie Robinson in “42” and James Brown in “Get On Up.” Lupita Nyong’o first came to prominence for her role as Patsey in Steve McQueen’s Best Picture-winning “12 Years a Slave,” and has recently co-starred in J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and Jon Favreau’s “The Jungle Book.” Meanwhile, Jordan is best known for his performances in “Hardball,” “Red Tails,” and “That Awkward Moment”; his TV roles include the sensitive teenage drug-dealer Wallace in “The Wire,” Vince Howard on “Friday Night Lights,” and Alex on “Parenthood.”

“Black Panther” currently has a Feb. 2, 2018 release date. Production is set to start in early 2017.

