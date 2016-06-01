These Are the 100 Most-Watched TV Shows of the 2015-16 Season: Winners and Losers

In television, the pigskin remains king. NBC’s “NFL Sunday Night Football” averaged around 22 million viewers last fall, making it the most-watched program in all of TV during the just-completed 2015-2016 season.
According to NBC, this was the most-watched season for an NFL primetime package in 19 years, and the highest-rated year ever for “Sunday Night Football.” Meanwhile, in the key adults 18-49 demographic, AMC’s “The Walking Dead” was once again No. 1, averaging a 9.6 rating when seven days’ worth of DVR and VOD usage is included.
CBS stalwarts “The Big Bang Theory” and “NCIS” remain juggernauts, even in their ninth and 13th seasons, respectively, and ended the season as the most-watched comedy and drama on TV. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and the Monday edition of NBC’s “The Voice” tied for largest alternative series audience.
READ MORE: ‘MacGyver,’ Matt LeBlanc & ‘Chicago’ Everything: 7 Reasons the Networks Are Acting Like Networks Again
IndieWire combed through the Season-to-Date rankers for broadcast and cable, using the most recent Live+7 ratings (which include seven days’ worth of DVR and video on-demand usage).
Before production on the new season gets underway, here’s a final look at some of the hits and misses of 2015–2016, followed by our complete list of the most-watched shows of the season, according to both adults 18-49 and total viewers.
Fox
WINNERS
“The X-Files”: Critics may not have been thrilled with the return of Mulder and Scully, but fans sure were. The six-episode “X-Files” revisit was the top-rated new show (if you can call it a new show) of the TV season, ranking seventh among adults 18-49. That explains why Fox is still eager to bring the show back for another edition, even if it likely won’t happen until at least the 2017-2018 TV season.
“The Walking Dead” franchise: Those zombies have been very, very good to AMC. “The Walking Dead” is once again the No. 1 show of the year among adults 18-49 (repeating from last year), while companion series “Fear the Walking Dead” clocked in at No. 11. “Fear” is the top-rated new show on cable. Meanwhile, Chris Hardwick’s “Talking Dead” chat show isn’t far behind, tied at No. 20 (and far ahead of most scripted series on TV).
READ MORE: Network TV Carnage: What’s Canceled, What’s Renewed and What’s New
Dick Wolf: In a year where most shows saw viewership erosion, the super producer’s “Chicago” franchise is on fire. Flagship “Chicago Fire” averaged 11.6 million viewers, up from 10.8 million last year; “Chicago PD” posted 10.4 million, up from 10.1 million last year. Newcomer “Chicago Med” (10.7 million) is also in the top 50 most-viewed series, while Wolf’s stalwart “Law & Order: SVU” is also averaging a strong 9.8 million, just a tick down from last year.
Love & Hip Hop: A lot of reality franchises do well, but this VH1 show landed three versions in the top 100 list this year among adults 18-49: “Love & Hip-Hop,” “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” and “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.”
CBS
LOSERS
“Limitless”: The CBS drama averaged 10.3 million viewers, placing it at No. 34 (tied with “How to Get Away with Murder”) in the total viewers top 50. It also averaged a respectable 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. And yet, the movie adaptation was canceled after just one season. The show was reportedly shopped to streaming services Netflix and Amazon after CBS canceled it, but sister CBS TV Studios couldn’t find another home for it.
New physical endurance reality shows: NBC’s “Strong” (3.1 million) and Fox’s “American Grit” (2.6 million) failed to motivate viewers.
“Heroes Reborn” and “The Muppets”: These reboots were almost as highly anticipated as “The X-Files,” and didn’t perform that bad, once time-shifting is included. But they didn’t perform well enough to justify continuing, given their poor reception with critics and viewers.
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”: Hey, this one is tough. We love it too. And it’s been renewed for another season, so don’t sweat it. But the cold, hard truth is The CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” was the least-watched broadcast network series of the 2015-2016 TV season, averaging 1 million viewers. (The good news: More of the CW’s young audience probably caught it on another platform.)
Here are the top series rankers according to adults 18-49 and total viewers, featuring seven days of time-shifted viewing [except for the final few weeks of the season, when Live+3 or Live+same day numbers are substituted]. Most recent data is through May 25; these ratings will be updated as new numbers come in.
TOP 100 SHOWS, ADULTS 18-49
America’s most-watched series of the 2015-2016 season in the key advertising demographic (measured in ratings points) are …
|
1
|
The Walking Dead AMC
|
9.6
|
2
|
NFL Sunday Night Football NBC
|
7.8
|
3
|
Empire Fox
|
6.6
|
4
|
NFL Thursday Night Football CBS/NFL Network
|
6.0
|
5
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
5.8
|
6
|
Game of Thrones HBO
|
5.0
|
7
|
The X-Files Fox
|
4.8
|
8
|
NFL Monday Night Football ESPN
|
4.6
|
9
|
Modern Family ABC
|
4.4
|
10
|
Grey’s Anatomy ABC
|
3.7
|
11
|
Fear the Walking Dead AMC
|
3.6
|
12
|
Scandal ABC
How to Get Away with Murder ABC
The Voice (Monday) NBC
|
3.5
|
15
|
Blindspot NBC
American Horror Story FX
The Voice (Tuesday) NBC
|
3.3
|
18
|
NCIS CBS
The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story FX
|
3.1
|
20
| American Idol (Wednesday) Fox
Talking Dead AMC
Criminal Minds CBS
The Bachelor ABC
|
3.0
|
24
|
The Goldbergs ABC
|
2.9
|
25
|
Survivor CBS
Chicago Fire NBC
Black-ish ABC
The Blacklist NBC
American Idol (Thursday) Fox
Scorpion CBS
|
2.8
|
31
|
Law & Order: SVU NBC
The Bachelorette ABC
Life in Pieces CBS
Into the Badlands AMC
|
2.7
|
35
| Chicago PD NBC
Quantico ABC
The Middle ABC
Lucifer Fox
|
2.6
|
39
|
NFL Thursday Night Football NFL Network (without CBS)
Chicago Med NBC
Supergirl CBS
NCIS: New Orleans CBS
|
2.5
|
43
|
Gotham Fox
Little Big Shots NBC
Limitless CBS
|
2.4
|
46
|
2 Broke Girls CBS
Shades of Blue NBC
Once Upon a Time ABC
Mom CBS
|
2.3
|
50
| Family Guy Fox
Heroes Reborn NBC
The Flash The CW
Dancing with the Stars ABC
|
2.2
|
54
|
The Simpsons Fox
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ABC
NCIS: Los Angeles CBS
Better Call Saul AMC
Shark Tank ABC
Superstore NBC
|
2.1
|
60
|
Mike & Molly CBS
Scream Queens Fox
Code Black CBS
Blue Bloods CBS
|
2.0
|
64
|
Castle ABC
Fresh off the Boat ABC
Angel from Hell CBS
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta VH1
The Odd Couple CBS
Downton Abbey (Masterpiece) PBS
Gold Rush Discovery
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Fox
The Last Man on Earth Fox
Teen Mom MTV
Love & Hip Hop VH1
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders CBS
New Girl Fox
The Muppets ABC
|
1.9
|
78
|
60 Minutes CBS
Hawaii Five-O CBS
Masterchef Junior Fox
Real Housewives of Atlanta Bravo
Last Man Standing ABC
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood VH1
Elementary CBS
Rosewood Fox
Nashville ABC
Teen Mom II MTV
Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris NBC
|
1.8
|
89
|
Bones Fox
The Amazing Race CBS
Saturday Night Football ABC
Hell’s Kitchen Fox
South Park Comedy Central
Grimm NBC
The Catch ABC
|
1.7
|
96
|
American Crime ABC
Madam Secretary CBS
Wayward Pines Fox
Preacher AMC
|
1.6
|
100
|
Arrow The CW
The Biggest Loser NBC
Blood & Oil ABC
CSI: Cyber CBS
Dr. Ken ABC
The Mysteries of Laura NBC
Person of Interest CBS
The Real O’Neals ABC
|
1.5
|Source: Nielsen Media Research, 2015-2016 season to date through May 25, 2016, in ratings points. Excludes repeats, sports pregame and postgame shows, and football overruns.
TOP 50 SHOWS, TOTAL VIEWERS
America’s most-watched series of the 2015-2016 season are …
|
1
|
NFL Sunday Night Football NBC
|
22.0
|
2
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
20.6
|
3
|
NCIS CBS
|
20.5
|
4
|
The Walking Dead AMC
|
18.9
|
5
|
NFL Thursday Night Football CBS/NFL Network
|
17.7
|
6
|
Empire Fox
|
16.2
|
7
|
NCIS: New Orleans CBS
|
16.1
|
8
|
Blue Bloods CBS
|
14.6
|
9
|Dancing With the Stars ABC
|
13.7
|
10
|
The X-Files Fox
|
13.6
|
11
|
The Voice (Monday) NBC
|
13.5
|
12
|
Scorpion CBS
|
13.3
|
13
|
The Voice (Tuesday) NBC
|
13.2
|
14
|
Little Big Shots NBC
|
13.0
|
15
|
NFL Monday Night Football ESPN
|
12.9
|
16
|
Criminal Minds CBS
|
12.8
|
17
|
Madam Secretary CBS
|
12.4
|
18
|
60 Minutes CBS
|
12.3
|
19
|
Modern Family ABC
NCIS: Los Angeles CBS
|
12.1
|
21
|
Hawaii Five-O CBS
|
11.7
|
22
|
Blindspot NBC
Chicago Fire NBC
|
11.6
|
24
| The Blacklist NBC
American Idol (Wednesday) Fox
Downton Abbey (Masterpiece) PBS
Grey’s Anatomy ABC
|
11.5
|
28
|
Survivor CBS
|
11.2
|
29
|
American Idol (Thursday) Fox
|
11.1
|
30
|
Scandal CBS
The Good Wife CBS
|
10.8
|
32
|Chicago Med NBC
|
10.7
|
33
|
Life in Pieces CBS
|
10.5
|
34
|Chicago PD NBC
|
10.4
|
35
|
Limitless CBS
How to Get Away with Murder ABC
|
10.3
|
37
|
Code Black CBS
|
10.2
|
38
|
Game of Thrones HBO
|
10.1
|
39
|Supergirl CBS
|
10.0
|
40
|
Castle ABC
Shades of Blue NBC
|
9.9
|
42
|
Law & Order: SVU NBC
Mom CBS
|
9.8
|
44
|
The Bachelor ABC
|
9.5
|
45
|
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders CBS
|
9.4
|
46
|
The Middle ABC
|
9.2
|
47
|
Elementary CBS
|
9.1
|
48
|
Angel from Hell CBS
|
9.0
|
49
|
The Odd Couple CBS
|
8.7
|
50
|
Mike & Molly CBS
The Goldbergs ABC
|
8.8
|Source: Nielsen Media Research, 2015-2016 season to date through May 25, 2016, in millions. Excludes repeats, sports pregame and postgame shows, and football overruns.
Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.
Comments
Thanks for the list. It was really a time saver.