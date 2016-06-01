These Are the 100 Most-Watched TV Shows of the 2015-16 Season: Winners and Losers

Our complete ratings ranker of the top 100 shows on broadcast and cable TV.

In television, the pigskin remains king. NBC’s “NFL Sunday Night ” averaged around 22 million viewers last fall, making it the most-watched program in all of TV during the just-completed 2015-2016 season.

According to NBC, this was the most-watched season for an NFL primetime package in 19 years, and the highest-rated year ever for “Sunday Night Football.” Meanwhile, in the key adults 18-49 demographic, AMC’s “The Walking Dead” was once again No. 1, averaging a 9.6 rating when seven days’ worth of DVR and VOD usage is included.

CBS stalwarts “The Big Bang Theory” and “NCIS” remain juggernauts, even in their ninth and 13th seasons, respectively, and ended the season as the most-watched comedy and drama on TV. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and the Monday edition of NBC’s “The Voice” tied for largest alternative series audience.

IndieWire combed through the Season-to-Date rankers for broadcast and cable, using the most recent Live+7 ratings (which include seven days’ worth of DVR and video on-demand usage).

Before production on the new season gets underway, here’s a final look at some of the hits and misses of 2015–2016, followed by our complete list of the most-watched shows of the season, according to both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

Fox

WINNERS

“The X-Files”: Critics may not have been thrilled with the return of Mulder and Scully, but fans sure were. The six-episode “X-Files” revisit was the top-rated new show (if you can call it a new show) of the TV season, ranking seventh among adults 18-49. That explains why Fox is still eager to bring the show back for another edition, even if it likely won’t happen until at least the 2017-2018 TV season.

“The Walking Dead” franchise: Those zombies have been very, very good to AMC. “The Walking Dead” is once again the No. 1 show of the year among adults 18-49 (repeating from last year), while companion series “Fear the Walking Dead” clocked in at No. 11. “Fear” is the top-rated new show on cable. Meanwhile, Chris Hardwick’s “Talking Dead” chat show isn’t far behind, tied at No. 20 (and far ahead of most scripted series on TV).

Dick Wolf: In a year where most shows saw viewership erosion, the super producer’s “Chicago” franchise is on fire. Flagship “Chicago Fire” averaged 11.6 million viewers, up from 10.8 million last year; “Chicago PD” posted 10.4 million, up from 10.1 million last year. Newcomer “Chicago Med” (10.7 million) is also in the top 50 most-viewed series, while Wolf’s stalwart “Law & Order: SVU” is also averaging a strong 9.8 million, just a tick down from last year.

Love & Hip Hop: A lot of reality franchises do well, but this VH1 show landed three versions in the top 100 list this year among adults 18-49: “Love & Hip-Hop,” “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” and “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.”

CBS

LOSERS

“Limitless”: The CBS drama averaged 10.3 million viewers, placing it at No. 34 (tied with “How to Get Away with Murder”) in the total viewers top 50. It also averaged a respectable 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. And yet, the movie adaptation was canceled after just one season. The show was reportedly shopped to streaming services Netflix and Amazon after CBS canceled it, but sister CBS TV Studios couldn’t find another home for it.

New physical endurance reality shows: NBC’s “Strong” (3.1 million) and Fox’s “American Grit” (2.6 million) failed to motivate viewers.

“Heroes Reborn” and “The Muppets”: These reboots were almost as highly anticipated as “The X-Files,” and didn’t perform that bad, once time-shifting is included. But they didn’t perform well enough to justify continuing, given their poor reception with critics and viewers.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”: Hey, this one is tough. We love it too. And it’s been renewed for another season, so don’t sweat it. But the cold, hard truth is The CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” was the least-watched broadcast network series of the 2015-2016 TV season, averaging 1 million viewers. (The good news: More of the CW’s young audience probably caught it on another platform.)

Here are the top series rankers according to adults 18-49 and total viewers, featuring seven days of time-shifted viewing [except for the final few weeks of the season, when Live+3 or Live+same day numbers are substituted]. Most recent data is through May 25; these ratings will be updated as new numbers come in.

TOP 100 SHOWS, ADULTS 18-49

America’s most-watched series of the 2015-2016 season in the key advertising demographic (measured in ratings points) are …

1 The Walking Dead AMC 9.6 2 NFL Sunday Night Football NBC 7.8 3 Empire Fox 6.6 4 NFL Thursday Night Football CBS/NFL Network 6.0 5 The Big Bang Theory CBS 5.8 6 Game of Thrones HBO 5.0 7 The X-Files Fox 4.8 8 NFL Monday Night Football ESPN 4.6 9 Modern Family ABC 4.4 10 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 3.7 11 Fear the Walking Dead AMC 3.6 12 Scandal ABC How to Get Away with Murder ABC The Voice (Monday) NBC 3.5 15 Blindspot NBC American Horror Story FX The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 3.3 18 NCIS CBS The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story FX 3.1 20 American Idol (Wednesday) Fox Talking Dead AMC Criminal Minds CBS The Bachelor ABC 3.0 24 The Goldbergs ABC 2.9 25 Survivor CBS Chicago Fire NBC Black-ish ABC The Blacklist NBC American Idol (Thursday) Fox Scorpion CBS 2.8 31 Law & Order: SVU NBC The Bachelorette ABC Life in Pieces CBS Into the Badlands AMC 2.7 35 Chicago PD NBC Quantico ABC The Middle ABC Lucifer Fox 2.6 39 NFL Thursday Night Football NFL Network (without CBS) Chicago Med NBC Supergirl CBS NCIS: New Orleans CBS 2.5 43 Gotham Fox Little Big Shots NBC Limitless CBS 2.4 46 2 Broke Girls CBS Shades of Blue NBC Once Upon a Time ABC Mom CBS 2.3 50 Family Guy Fox Heroes Reborn NBC The Flash The CW Dancing with the Stars ABC 2.2 54 The Simpsons Fox Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ABC NCIS: Los Angeles CBS Better Call Saul AMC Shark Tank ABC Superstore NBC 2.1 60 Mike & Molly CBS Scream Queens Fox Code Black CBS Blue Bloods CBS 2.0 64 Castle ABC Fresh off the Boat ABC Angel from Hell CBS Love & Hip Hop Atlanta VH1 The Odd Couple CBS Downton Abbey (Masterpiece) PBS Gold Rush Discovery Brooklyn Nine-Nine Fox The Last Man on Earth Fox Teen Mom MTV Love & Hip Hop VH1 Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders CBS New Girl Fox The Muppets ABC 1.9 78 60 Minutes CBS Hawaii Five-O CBS Masterchef Junior Fox Real Housewives of Atlanta Bravo Last Man Standing ABC Love & Hip Hop Hollywood VH1 Elementary CBS Rosewood Fox Nashville ABC Teen Mom II MTV Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris NBC 1.8 89 Bones Fox The Amazing Race CBS Saturday Night Football ABC Hell’s Kitchen Fox South Park Comedy Central Grimm NBC The Catch ABC 1.7 96 American Crime ABC Madam Secretary CBS Wayward Pines Fox Preacher AMC 1.6 100 Arrow The CW The Biggest Loser NBC Blood & Oil ABC CSI: Cyber CBS Dr. Ken ABC The Mysteries of Laura NBC Person of Interest CBS The Real O’Neals ABC 1.5

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 2015-2016 season to date through May 25, 2016, in ratings points. Excludes repeats, sports pregame and postgame shows, and football overruns.

TOP 50 SHOWS, TOTAL VIEWERS

America’s most-watched series of the 2015-2016 season are …

1 NFL Sunday Night Football NBC 22.0 2 The Big Bang Theory CBS 20.6 3 NCIS CBS 20.5 4 The Walking Dead AMC 18.9 5 NFL Thursday Night Football CBS/NFL Network 17.7 6 Empire Fox 16.2 7 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 16.1 8 Blue Bloods CBS 14.6 9 Dancing With the Stars ABC 13.7 10 The X-Files Fox 13.6 11 The Voice (Monday) NBC 13.5 12 Scorpion CBS 13.3 13 The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 13.2 14 Little Big Shots NBC 13.0 15 NFL Monday Night Football ESPN 12.9 16 Criminal Minds CBS 12.8 17 Madam Secretary CBS 12.4 18 60 Minutes CBS 12.3 19 Modern Family ABC NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 12.1 21 Hawaii Five-O CBS 11.7 22 Blindspot NBC Chicago Fire NBC 11.6 24 The Blacklist NBC American Idol (Wednesday) Fox Downton Abbey (Masterpiece) PBS Grey’s Anatomy ABC 11.5 28 Survivor CBS 11.2 29 American Idol (Thursday) Fox 11.1 30 Scandal CBS The Good Wife CBS 10.8 32 Chicago Med NBC 10.7 33 Life in Pieces CBS 10.5 34 Chicago PD NBC 10.4 35 Limitless CBS How to Get Away with Murder ABC 10.3 37 Code Black CBS 10.2 38 Game of Thrones HBO 10.1 39 Supergirl CBS 10.0 40 Castle ABC Shades of Blue NBC 9.9 42 Law & Order: SVU NBC Mom CBS 9.8 44 The Bachelor ABC 9.5 45 Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders CBS 9.4 46 The Middle ABC 9.2 47 Elementary CBS 9.1 48 Angel from Hell CBS 9.0 49 The Odd Couple CBS 8.7 50 Mike & Molly CBS The Goldbergs ABC 8.8

Source: Nielsen Media Research, 2015-2016 season to date through May 25, 2016, in millions. Excludes repeats, sports pregame and postgame shows, and football overruns.

