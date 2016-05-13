Network TV Carnage: What's Canceled, What's Renewed and What's New

Fans of “The Muppets” know it’s not easy being green. Or a TV fan, for that matter. ABC’s Thursday bloodbath left viewers of shows like “The Muppets,” “Nashville,” “Castle” and “Marvel’s Agent Carter” tossing their remotes in anger.

But it wasn’t ABC that cleared the deck this week. Fox gave up its attempt to capitalize on the enduring popularity of John Stamos and Rob Lowe, canceling both “Grandfathered” and “The Grinder.”

And in at least a happier note, although CBS decided it didn’t have room for “Supergirl,” the freshman comic book series is moving to The CW, where it will fit in nicely with “Arrow,” “The Flash” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.”

As the networks prepare to announce their 2016-2017 TV lineups to advertisers next week in New York, they’re first clearing the deck. Shows that have been “on the bubble” for months finally now their fates. And there have been some surprises: ABC had announced Stana Katic’s departure from “Castle” presumable to bring the show back at a cheaper budget. “Nashville” had been a favorite at the network for a long time, and it had been previously reported that veteran producers Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz were going to take over the country soap next season.

But ABC is especially undergoing a major change, following the departure earlier this year of ABC Entertainment president Paul Lee. New entertainment president Channing Dungey worked under Lee and spearheaded most of those shows, but this is really now the domain of Disney/ABC Networks president Ben Sherwood, who is eager to add more populist appeal to the network.

Meanwhile, most series now know their fate — although several are still pending, including NBC’s “The Carmichael Show” and CBS’ “Limitless.” But most of the attention will now turn to new series orders over the next few days. (Yes, most of which will be canceled next year.) The broadcast circle of life continues.

ABC

DEAD: “Castle,” “The Family,” “Galavant,” “Marvel’s Agent Carter,” “The Muppets,” “Nashville,”

“Of Kings and Prophets,” “Wicked City.”

ALIVE: “American Crime,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “The Bachelor,” “Black-ish,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “Dr. Ken,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “The Goldbergs,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Last Man Standing,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “The Middle,” “Modern Family,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Quantico,” “Scandal,” “Shark Tank,” “The Real O’Neals.”

LIMBO: “My Diet is Better Than Yours.”

NEW FOR

2016-17: Dramas “Conviction,” “Designated Survivor,” “Notorious,” “Still Star-Crossed,” “Time After Time”; comedies “Downward Dog,” “Imaginary Mary,” “Speechless,” Untitled Sarah Dunn.

CBS

DEAD: “Angel from Hell,” “CSI: Cyber,” “The Good Wife,” “Mike & Molly,” “Person of Interest”

ALIVE: “2 Broke Girls,” “The Amazing Race,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Blue Bloods,” “Code lack,” “Criminal Minds,” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” “Elementary,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Life in Pieces,” “Madam Secretary,” “Mom,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “NFL Thursday Night Football,” “The Odd Couple,” “Scorpion,” “Survivor,” “Undercover Boss.”

MOVING: “Supergirl,” to The CW.

LIMBO: “Limitless,” “Rush Hour.”

NEW FOR 2016-17: Dramas “Bull,” “Doubt,” “MacGyver,” “Pure Genius,” “Training Day”; Comedies “The Great Indoors,” “Kevin Can Wait,” “Man with a Plan.”

Fox

DEAD: “American Idol,” “Bordertown,” “Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life,” “Grandfathered,” “The Grinder,” “Minority Report,” “Second Chance.”

ALIVE: “Bob’s

Burgers,” “Bones,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Empire,” “Family Guy,” “Gotham,” “Hell’s

Kitchen,” “Last Man on Earth,” “Lucifer,” “Masterchef Junior,” “New Girl,” “Prison Break,” “Rosewood,” “Scream Queens,” “The Simpsons,” “Sleepy Hollow.”

LIMBO: “American Grit,” “The X-Files.”

NEW FOR 2016-17:

Dramas

“APB,” “The Exorcist,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Pitch,” “Prison Break,” “Shots Fired,” “Star,” “24:

Legacy”; Comedies “Making History,” “The Mick,” “Son of Zorn.”

NBC

DEAD: “Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris,” “Crowded,” “Game of Silence,” “Heartbeat,” “Heroes Reborn,” “The Mysteries of Laura,” “The Player,” “Telenovela,” “Truth Be Told,” “Undateable.”

ALIVE: “The

Blacklist,” “Blindspot,” “The Carmichael Show,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago PD,” “Grimm,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Little Big Shots,” “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” “NFL Sunday Night Football,” “Shades of Blue,” “Superstore,” “The Voice.”

LIMBO: “Strong,” “You, Me and the Apocalypse.”

NEW FOR 2016-17:

Dramas “The Blacklist: Redemption,” “Chicago Justice,” “Emerald City,” “Midnight, Texas,” “Taken,” “This is Us,” “Timeless”; Comedies “The Good Place,” “Great News,” “Marlon,” “Powerless,” “Trial & Error”; Alternative series “First Dates,” “The Wall.”

THE CW

DEAD: “Beauty and the Beast,” “Containment.”

ALIVE: “Arrow,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash,” “iZombie,” “Jane the Virgin,” “The 100,” “The Originals,” “Reign,” “Supernatural,” “The Vampire Diaries.”

NEW FOR 2016-17:

Dramas “Frequency,” “No Tomorrow,” “Riverdale,”

“Supergirl.”

