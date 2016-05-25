Priyanka Chopra Fans Upset She's Not Featured On First 'Baywatch' Poster: 'They Always Leave Out The Asian'

The first "Baywatch" poster for the upcoming film was recently released which includes Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Staged as a greeting card and featuring the team of lifeguards, some fans were upset that Indian film star Priyanka Chopra was nowhere to be seen.

"Baywatch: Priyanka Chopra Not Featured in Cast Photo Released for Upcoming Film," was the trending topic on Facebook this week with some fans commenting on her absence saying, "They always leave out the Asian" and others taking it further and saying that "they really don’t give a f*** about us there?"

But the decision to leave her out is said to be intentional. According to reports, the studio has plans to release a special poster featuring Priyanka. The "Quantico" actress is playing the villain in the film and the first "See You Next Summer" poster only shows the "good guys," as some are noting online.

"The makers of the film have a promotional plan in mind. They want to launch her in a big way. The next picture will feature only Priyanka on it. As she plays the villain in the movie, the makers want to give her special attention," sources said.

"Baywatch" is directed by Seth Gorden and will be released on May 19, 2017.

