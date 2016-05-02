'Puppet Master' Reboot: Straight-to-Video Horror Franchise to Return from the Dead With 'The Littlest Reich'

Once upon a time, "straight-to-video" referred to actual videotape. The "Puppet Master" franchise reigned supreme in this era, and by some metrics remains the most successful film franchise to make its money outside the confines of actual movie theaters. Courtesy of di Bonaventura Pictures and Caliber Media, those evil, anthropomorphic dolls brought to murderous life by an ancient Egyptian spell will soon return in the reboot "Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich." Beyond that, multiple new storylines are planned as well — true to horror-movie form, this is no mere one-and-done.

"Bone Tomahawk" scribe S. Craig Zahler is on screenplay duty; the search for a new director is underway. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian of di Bonaventura and Dallas Sonnier and Jack Heller of Caliber Media will produce "The Littlest Reich," with Charles Band (who produced the original series as part of Full Moon Features) set to executive produce. Sonnier and Band announced the project over the weekend while onstage at the Texas Frightmare Weekend presented by Fangoria.

The premise has been described as follows:

"THE LITTLEST REICH follows a recently divorced young man who discovers a mint condition Blade doll in his deceased brother’s closet and plans to sell the toy at a convention in Oregon celebrating the 30th anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders. All hell breaks loose at the Postville Lodge during the auction when a strange force animates all of the various puppets throughout the convention as they go on a bloody killing spree."

The first "Puppet Master" was released in 1989 and has since been followed by nine direct sequels. This hard reset aims to reinvigorate the franchise and introduce it to a new generation of fans.

