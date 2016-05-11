Review: ‘New Girl’ Just Ended, Whether Fox Knows It or Not

"Terrible!"
I can still hear the word echoing from Schmidt’s mouth, spat out like a vigorous, full-bodied exorcism to the absolute joy of "New Girl" fans everywhere. We know that when Schmidt exclaims, "Terrible!", it creates the exact opposite feeling. What’s terrible is suddenly brilliant.
And it’s not so much when he says it — though Max Greenfield’s comedic timing is impeccable — or even how he says it, keeping in mind how impressed we are with his complete physical engagement. What makes the word so damn delightful when it springs from Schmidt’s lips is that you can feel how excited he is every single time it’s uttered — and that excitement is infectious, whether he’s justly burdened or not.
In "Wedding Eve," the first part of Tuesday night’s Season 5 finale, Schmidt had due course to employ the catchphrase (catch-word?) many times over — and he did! After losing his vows the night before the wedding — yes, his wedding vows — Schmidt was sent into a panic over how to recreate the deeply personal message he painstakingly penned for Cece (Hannah Simone), his bride to be. Yet circumstances beyond his control (but are bound to happen when you live in a loft with four other spontaneous 30-somethings) kept Schmidt from sitting down and calmly thinking through his recreation. Cece used her "bride card" to start a game of True American. Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.) showed up a day early to surprise his former roommates. Winston needed help fixing a snafu with Aly (Nasim Pedrad), and everyone discovered Schmidt’s mom (Nora Dunn) and her best friend, Susan (Kim Wayans), were engaged to be married.
This kind of general mayhem is a showcase for what "New Girl" does very well. When forced to pack zingers into a space densely packed with people, Liz Meriwether’s Fox comedy springs to life. They’ve certainly had issues balancing the ever-shifting cast in the past, but somewhere in Season 4 (even when Coach was still a sixth wheel), things started to come together. Yet what really drives the train — what car has six wheels? — is the man who’s been less and less often relegated to the dining car (Winston is, and forever will be, the caboose).
In short, "New Girl" is Schmidt’s show, and everyone needs to stop pretending it belongs to Jess.
This is far from breaking news. Discussions about the series’ focus have been setting flames across the Internet since the beginning (and I hate taking the side that can be accurately condensed to, "Hey, we should focus on the straight, white man on this TV show instead of the quirky woman"). But what makes reexamining this debate pertinent now is that the writers’ devotion to Jess ruined the episode we’ve all been waiting for since Schmidt and Cece first held hands in the sixth episode of the first season. To make matters worse, we were teased with perfection in the first half-hour, making what followed immediately after all the more painful to behold.
The first half of the finale — or, more accurately, the penultimate episode in Season 5 — ran smoothly through its stellar set-up from top to bottom. With Schmidt’s lost vows serving as the A-story and Jess’ panic over a prospective proposal firmly set as the B-story, all the players were in place. After all, Season 5 has been gearing up for Schmidt and Cece’s wedding throughout, while Jess and the rest of the gang served as support (for the most part). Buoyed by what became perhaps the only excellent Winston storyline in show history (partnering up with Aly, slowly developing chemistry and then getting together in suitably ridiculous fashion), Season 5 was right on course for a killer climax. All it needed to do was let Schmidt and Cece get married without anyone stealing their thunder.
Well, guess what happened? Yup. That’s right. Even if you haven’t been watching "New Girl" this season, you probably could’ve guessed that Jess and Nick happened — again. We were willing to forgive Cece giving up the night before her wedding to Jess’ romantic delusions, as she generously sacrificed her sobriety and attention so Jess didn’t have to tell her boyfriend "no" when he asked her to marry him (which, of course, never happened). But allowing Jess to take over the episode that should be all about celebrating the one couple this show got right is simply terrible!
"Oh, but Mr. Sassypants, it wasn’t Jess’ fault Schmidt got stuck on the plane!" Yes, you’re right, Insane Defender of the Doe-Eyed. Examining the narrative of the finale lets Jess and Nick off the hook. But you’re looking in the wrong place.
By separating Cece and Schmidt on their wedding day, two terrible — yes, terrible! — things happen: First, the two somehow come to the objectively wrong decision of having the reception without Schmidt, providing a "unique" wedding that could serve as passable entertainment if we weren’t so deeply invested in giving this couple the day they deserve; and, more specifically, giving Schmidt the day he deserves. Schmidt was right to sacrifice his big day to keep his bride happy, but it’s within that newfound selflessness — given due homage by the sacramental breaking of the Douchebag Jar later on — that one can see why Schmidt deserved to get what he wanted this one time. Forcing Cece into a position where she can enjoy everything Schmidt worked so hard to create makes her look bad — it’s his Dad’s vineyard, his Dad’s wine and you two are partners, Cece; just wait — and the writers had no reason to put her in that position anyway.
What makes matters worse is realizing why this scenario came up at all. This haphazard construction is geared around shifting the focus back to Nick and Jess. By keeping the couple apart — thus relegating the actual wedding to a quick, simple montage later on, dispensing of all the buildup that typically goes into a major TV couple’s wedding — ample time was provided to let Jess talk to Cece and Reagan (Megan Fox, who didn’t do much here, but has converted this doubter to a believer already) about Nick, stare blankly in her confusion over how she feels for Nick and make a big, declarative statement at the end of the episode ("I’m tired of being the only person who can see how incredible you are!"). That amounted to nothing more than a tease for yet another season based around the will-they-or-won’t-they question that’s already been answered.
We know that they will because they just did. Schmidt and Cece are the A-couple of "New Girl." Jess and Nick barely make the cut for B-level. No matter what Meriwether and her writers do in Season 6, that fact won’t change. We’ll still be watching, wanting to know the official ending in spite of our better judgment: that the real ending already happened, and it was…pretty bad.
Part 1 Grade: A
Part 2 Grade: C-
Comments
The actual Schmidt/Cece ceremony scene was truncated into a handful of weird voice-overs & had the feel of a salvage operation. This was the first time while watching a network sitcom where I actually felt bad for the editor.
Couldn’t disagree more with this. Nick and Jess are, and have always been the heart of the show. Meriwether said so, and it’s obvious when you look at their social media sites.
What Evangeline said. The Schmidt/Cece pairing is flat and lacks any passion- even their wedding was boring. Nick and Jess are the only couple that feel real on this show.
You say this show got "Schmidt and Cece right"? Including the cheating from him for months, the fact that he objectified her for over a season, and that they got engaged without even being together? I’m sorry, but I wholeheartedly disagree.
Evangeline, Albert, I couldn’t agree more. I was stunned by the reviews that mentioned the Nick/Jess thing as the worst part of the episode. I really don’t find Schmidt funny as a character… Nick is the funniest for me, Jess a close second, and their relationship was a good source for gags. I just hope they don’t get too cheasy or make the relationship too serious. The overly emotional episodes leading to the two last ones of this season were ruining the show for me.
I agree with everybody. This reviewer clearly wasn’t there to witness Nick and Jess on season 1 and 2, falling in love slowly and then getting finally together. He clearly wasn’t there when Schmidt repeatedly cheated on Cece and became a disgusting character. Nick and Jess ARE the show. Schmidt and Cece have about as much passion as a pear and an apple.
Seriously, indiwire, consider hiring someone who actually watches the show.
I love the show! It has taken a lot for me to even like Jess (and sometimes the jury is still out) but the other characters make this show. Episode 2 (season 1) sealed it for me. Schmidt and the hat and the slap (OMG, laughed til it hurt.) Winston is the sweetest person ever, who couldn’t love him. Even Coach is a sweetheart. Nick can be funny, but no way IRL these two would be a pair. Jess is squeaky clean and I find her down right stupid at times. Nick is dirty (his feet in one episode almost made me hurl) his greasy hair, clothes basket clothes, just grosses me out. I really don’t care if they become a couple. That says it all. Jess tried (or I guess the writers tried) to steal the wedding but, it didn’t happen, all I wanted to see was Schmidt get his girl. I guess the people who talked about Schmidt cheating forgot all the cheating Cece did (it equaled out,imo.)
When did Cece cheat on Schmidt? I think you need to go back and watch the show over again. I personally like both couplings. I think they rushed Cece and Schmidt’s engagement. Nick and Jess should have never broke up. Reagan reminds me of Cece’s model friends, plus Nick and her have no chemistry.
Every time. Every single time, Ben Travers. You are the worst reviewer. First time I ever came across a review that was so astonishingly bad that I remembered the name of the author- was a review written by this guy. I remember being especialy taken with it, since I generally hold IndieWire up to pretty high standards. It has nothing to do with the fact that I always utterly disagree with him (and it really does seem as if though he just has the worst taste and preferences), but because he approaches his reviews like a fanboy on iMDB. No argumentation, no knowledge and basic understanding of the basic rules and legalities of shows and film making in general, he manages to miss the main ideas and points of any show and even his writing is just plain bad. Not even the generic vocabulary, but the whole thing lacking in fluidity. Everything Ben writes is just plain right horrible. I have no clue how his articles get published. His piece on Halt and Catch Fire was just moronic with a homophobic undertone, what he had to say on the finale of The Fall just sounded dumb overall. I really do not think he has what it takes to be a reviewer. As if he is completely hitting it out of the ball park. Every single time.
Is this really a review or a fan ranting? you seem a random watcher, and you most probably just have issues with Jess/Zooey, like many others. "Nick and Jess" is the only storytelling happening in this show, sometimes poorly done, but still the only one, deal with it!
LOB bro are you on crack? I liked the Schmece wedding, obviously, but it’s always going to come down to Nick and Jess. It’s what the fans want, and it’s what the writers want. You should really watch the show from the beginning.
I didn’t expect this from Indie Wire. Please hire an actual reviewer who knows what the show is about- either this guy has never watch the show or he seriously lacks reviewing skills.
Is this guy for real? I don’t particularly like Nick and Jess, but come on. The show is mainly about them and it always has been. I’ve been watching from s1 and even a blind person could tell where they were headed… Schmidt and Cece… not so much. The cheating storyline ruined them for me (something this reviewer either doesn’t know or chose to ignore?). So, April Fool’s over. I would like to read an actual review of the episode, thank you.
"it’s obvious when you look at their social media sites." What a sad commentary on our culture.
Well social media sites are the only way fans have to communicate with the writers, so… What a sad remark you just made.
Woah, IndieWire, I thought you were an actually serious site, but letting this sort of reviews out proves me wrong. Do yourselves a favor and find someone on your stuff who can actually write reviews based on the episode, not personal feelings. I’ll be going over to AV Club for trustworthy reviewers in the mean time.
And @uhwhat, how else are we going to know what the audience wants? Divine inspiration?
Oh damn, you just got bazingaed, ‘uh what’. Go back to your cave in a world with no social media.
Schmidt and Cece are the A couple? Come on, I like them better than Nick and Jess but that is bullshit. This review is a joke. A bad, sad one.
I’m seriously disappointed in this review. I wanted to read something real, an actual review from someone who watches the show. This is clearly not it. You might not like Nick and Jess, but by saying they are the B couple you proved you have no idea what you are talking about. I’m hoping indiewire will find someone else to review this show next season.
As a regular viewer I’mma have to respectfully disagree. I think it was actually the best 2 episodes of season 5. It had been lacking something to me, and I think it was the whole Cece/Schmidt wedding debacle being in the main subject on the mayority of the episodes. Not that I minded, because it gave us plenty of Max Greenfield blessing the universe with his comedic goodness. I think it was missing the spark of Jess and her ever-crazy relationships and serving the good cause for the world. I assumed it was deliberate, cutting ZD some slack for being pregnant and then on maternity leave. So, the last few episodes of this season, since she was back, it kind of got that ‘earlier seasons’ spark back. Kuddos for eps 21/22. Oh! And I find The Winston/Aly storyline utterly adorable, they need to give them some substance, but they probably won’t. Let’s see what S6 brings.
Wow, you don’t get New Girl at all. This review couldn’t be more off the mark.
Dude, you’re way off. Go watch the whole show and then say that Nick and Jess aren’t the A couple again. Then we’ll call the therapist or the eye doctor.
If you want to feel better after reading this review go look Entertainment Weekly on New Girl, its so much better than this crap review.
Is this a joke? What a load of crap. I will sure check other serious sites.
There are things that I agree but I think this review is so harsh on two amazing episodes. This comes from a diehard Schmidt and Schmidt&Cece fan. For me they are the A couple because they bring the heart to the show. Their journey is amazing even with Schmidt’s big misstep. The important thing is they gave them an amazing rebuilt. They never ever stop showing how much they love each other. I hate that some bitter fans comment about Schmidt cheating like 2 season ago? I am sorry but the show didn’t end there! Also, for me Schmidt is the breakout and best character and Max is brilliant. If there wouldn’t be him New Girl wouldn’t be this successful. Neither of the other characters are breakouts. Morever, for me Hannah brings so much complexity and relatability with Cece than Zooey does with Jess. Jess mostly comes as annoying. And in that sense I agree Nick and Jess are a B- "level" couple. I disliked them as a couple. I dislike Season 3 so much and they wrecked the dynamics of the show in my opinion. I dislike their slapstick comedy. I skip most of their scenes. However I think they are the A couple for the show even tho the writing sometimes doesn’t suggest that. When Jess was absent I loved the show, I loved Megan fox and Reagan as a character. This season was truly amazing. Then we saw Jess’ character being taken back and back and when she had the A storyline her parts sucked and annoyed the hell out of me. But these 2 last episodes I enjoyed her so much too. I think bringing back Nick and Jess while Jess is pining was a long awaited dynamic. And still I don’t even care for them to be together or endgame, I just think it brings back the dynamic of earlier seasons and it’s nice. But for me I have my Schmidt and Cece together and couldn’t be happier. I can’t believe I am gonna watch them married!!! I also want to see Winston shine and shine!
I feel like applauding you DRDS. Very VERY on par with what I feel. I really do not care for Nick and Jess. I don’t even know if I can call them a B-couple. They honestly take a back seat to Winston and Aly and even Coach and May in my honest opinion. They r better as friends. They r a horrible couple.
DRD seems like you’re on drugs too. I bet you’ve never watched Quick Hardening Caulk or Cooler. Those are two of the best NG episodes, and it’s cause they had Nick and Jess at the heart of the show- their passion is nothing like Schmece. They’re so mellow they just make me wanna puke- the actors have just zero chemistry. Not even their kisses are believable- Nick and Jess, on the other hand… Well, their first kiss is one of the best most memorable kisses of TV history. Schmidt and Cece got back together and engaged in an episode such an easy, boring and uninteresting storyline.
I’ve never heard of this site, but I’m glad 12 year olds have a voice. Nick and Jess have pretty much blown the adulterer and his prize away every single step along the way. I like Schmidt, but he was basically encapsulated entirely when Cece cracked about his mispronunciation of common words. I don’t dislike them as a couple, but the huge chunks of story they skipped over between the adultery to the (truly sad) "I’m in love with my ex" sentiment that defined Cece’s character last season was just… Awful. S3 wasn’t great, but S4 was the definition of forgettable. I look forward to S6 much more than I looked forward to S5, and it’s not of Schmidt and Cece. The reason Nick and Jess stole the show (again) is because it was the season finale, and they need to send the people home with something to look forward to. Since calling each other ‘boo’ is all Schmidt and Cece have to offer, they had to tease us with the couple that brought the series the most critical acclaim and commercial buzz. Kind of a bummer for the married couple, I guess, but it’s no surprise. Back during the show’s undeniable peak there was an episode called Table 34. It dealt with the gang attending an arranged marriage convention. Nick and Jess each went in an attempt to (unsuccessfully) avoid each other after their epic first kiss. Schmidt stalked Cece there after promising he wouldn’t just the night before. (The promise was made so Schmidt could have sex with another woman, but, bygones). The episode ends with Schmidt and Cece having sex, but the ONLY truly impactful physical encounter of the episode was an awkward hug between the show’s two leads.
one question: are we watching the same show? everyone in the comment section totally disagrees with this crap of """"review"""". The worst thing is insulting the MAIN couple of the show and giving so much credit to a couple that was forced to get married after almost 2 seasons without even dating and being in a serious relationship, out of the blue Schmidt proposed to Cece and boom married. Calling them the A-couple is an insult, at least Nick and Jess have a development in their relationship that we can enjoy before having a happy ending, Cece and Schmidt only got the happy ending with nothing in between.
Schmidt and Cece are the D couple, man, they have no history, no passion, no development, no nothing. Nick and Jess have been growing since season one. You should consider either watching the show or allowing for someone who does to actually write the review. This is insulting to people who watch the show.
Sounds like a Schmidt and Cece fan who is bitter because the A couple really isn’t the couple he prefers. Think about it for a minute, you prefer a couple who had one member CHEATING on the other for weeks with another woman. One who objectifies the body parts of the other person. Honestly, I really don’t mind Schmidt and Cece but they are anything but the A couple of the show.
I’m also baffled why anyone would watch the show while disliking Jess/Zooey. Ensemble? Ha. She is the main character. The story is HER story. And it happens to be the love story of her and Nick. Even the Liz Meriwether admits that Nick and Jess are the heart of the show. How can the heart of the show be the B couple? It just doesn’t happen.
Mission accomplished, I guess.
NJ fans are the worst. Don’t bash Schmidt and Cece just because someone prefers them as an A couple. Not everybody has to like NJ. But you are the worst because you can’t stand other fans and you are constantly disrespectful to others! Bringing down the fandom and always bringing negativity. I don’t mind A couple being NJ because A couples are mostly on-off ones. but yeah they are not even B level couple. Couldn’t care less about them. I am happy Schmece is a B couple and I am getting them happily in a relationship. Their journey has been amazing. If you don’t get it it’s because you don’t watch the show you just watch J. At the end I don’t care who is who, this show is proven to be great when NJ are not together. Deal with it.
I quit watching this show when Nick and Jess got together. Checked the show when Megan was involved. And I thought it was pretty good. Her character was refreshing. Now this review made me think I shouldn’t give it a try any sooner again. I thought the writers learned after their mistakes. Why Nick and Jess again? It brings Nick down. Give Schmidt the stage. Give Schmidt and CeCe the stage. Give guys the stage. Give CeCe and Winston the stage. The episodes I watched were great.
This is such a brave review. I didn’t know some people had balls like this. Nick and jess always felt forced to me. "Predictible" since the very beginning. This recent approaches were nothing less. first nick®an then jess&sam, all felt fast paced and all to trigger nick and jess of course… and it went in the predictible way. From Nick’s crush to Jess’s crazy stalker scenes… How in the hell they are A couple material really? Why they force themselves to make something not happening to happen? Other dynamics are so natural, feels real. when they are an ensemble it’s the best. When jess is with others it’s much more enjoyable.. This is definitely schmidt show for me and I will watch season 6 but I will watch for Schmidt, Cece and Winston as usual. Not even Nick because when he is with Jess he goes down too. I hope he has scenes with schmidt more, that’s the best of him. Wish writers would do something "unpredictible" with them for once. Like their kiss in season 2. But then what else do they have since then? Nothing… Case and point.
Brave? That is not the word I would use. A joke- it’s what it was. It doesn’t matter what your personal opinion is on Jess, Schmidt, nor which couple’s narrative you prefer. A review is supposed to voice the reviewer’s unique and personal standpoint, while remaining objectivity. This is just bad. An overall poorly executed review.
Brave? That is not the word I would use. A joke- it’s what it was. It doesn’t matter what your personal opinion is on Jess, Schmidt, nor which couple’s narrative you prefer. A review is supposed to voice the reviewer’s unique and personal standpoint, while remaining objectivity. This is just bad. An overall poorly executed review.
I love Schmidt, and I like him and Cece together and I thought that their wedding was beautiful and the things leading up to it were so archetypal New Girl- a seamless wedding day would’ve been out of character and, quite frankly, boring (plus not enough to warrant an entire episode). At the end of the day what Schmidt did was out of love for his wife. I’ve read solid Jess and Nick/Jess criticism, but man, this article was a reach.
I loved the wedding episodes because Schmidt and Cece were great even tho separated. Of course there would be some drama leading to a beautiful wedding. And I also think their love is the only true love story this show has created. With Ness you don’t even feel their love. Chemistry? What chemistry? They are the most slapstick couple ever. "In short, "New Girl" is Schmidt’s show, and everyone needs to stop pretending it belongs to Jess." Hell yeah to this! It’s Schmidt’s show since the very beginning. I started the show because of Zooey and Jess quickly became my least favorite. Schmidt and Cece are my two favorites since the very beginning. Look how well the show was when Jess was not around? "But allowing Jess to take over the episode that should be all about celebrating the one couple this show got right is simply terrible!" Hell yeah again! I don’t want ness and their mess again but here we go in a season 6 where we’ll ff the scenes… What about Winston and his a** that don’t quit? True MVP of season 5!
This article was spot-on. Unsure of why lines have to be drawn over whether N+J or S+CeCe is better but the episode was definitely dampened by Nick & Jessica tired reach for romance. Why? Because we’ve seen it before.
The entire season built up to Schmidt’s special day, and to just run through it with him not even being there was cheap… and so unfulfilling. The ending vows were cute but the episode fell flat as soon as Schmidt told Cece to have the wedding without him. Wasn’t fun to watch after that, which is a shame because so much comedy (and downright adorable romance) could’ve happen if Schmidt had been present at his wedding.
P.S. Nick’s character has no arc outside of his relationship with Schmidt (which is gold) and Jess stands out more when her storyline is entangled with the roomies. So maybe, inadvertently, Jess has become a B character and so has Nick. It doesn’t matter whether you love them more or not, but the show has shined more with focus on Schmidt, Winston and their storylines.
The set-up is Nick and Jess. This fact has always been the end-game for “New Girl” like Ross and Rachel were for “Friends”. For Jess and Nick to not be together is the equivalent of Walter White deciding not to sell meth anymore. Sure, Walter gave meth up briefly for one episode, but ultimately, he had to go back as the king of meth because it’s in his character’s DNA. Everyone should go back and look at “New Girl’s” first season again. Jess’s longing for a “Walter Matthau” type and a relationship filled with passion drives her to Nick. Nick’s need to protect the gullible Jess and his love for her at first sight keeps him around. The first time they realized their love they couldn’t appreciate each other because of a lack of maturity, well, Jess’s lack of maturity for the expectations of their relationship. This was highlighted when Jess and the gang went to her father’s wedding in Oregon and Nick made the “Having a relationship with a poster” comment. Let’s be honest, Jess broke up with Nick. Who breaks up while hungover? The “Mars Landing” Nick fought to keep them together. Poor Nick lamented: “Why are we talking about this now, Jess?” and “No, we’re not breaking up.” I digress… This time around will be interesting. Nick is a business owner (maturity train!) and Jess is realizing you can’t cookie-cut your life. You can tell Nick and Jess are still in love, but Nick is not too quick to be hurt again by Jess. He poured a lot into their relationship, and he mostly received a little understanding and a massive amount of judgement on Jess’s end. Prediction: Nick proposes to Megan Fox’s character in an attempt to settle, and then changes his mind at the last minute. With the help of his loft friends Nick and Jess will realize you should never give up on love, no matter what package it presents itself in; flaws and all. I believe the creator of the show messed up the balance by splitting them for so long, so now some views are feeling the disconnect, and are falsely perceiving Nick and Jess’s arc as “been there done that”, but in reality they were just on a “break”. Thank you Ross. I couldn’t have said it better myself. Put our little Walter Whites back on the wagon.
You Sir a Idiot.Nick and Jess are the Heart of show.And a more belivible characters and couple than idioticShmidt and faceless Cece.If you ever been in love or flirting with enyone.Just watch again all episodes.and take a look all scenes with Nick and Jess.Their meaningfull looks at eachother,(how she looks at him,and how he looks at her),their mutual attraction.Their conversation.That is my friend real chemistry and love.And not acting like a idiot and booring the faceless women charater like Cece is.i know it is easy to like idot like Shmidt is.But he is not real character.I never meet somone like him in my life and a seen prety goofy,and crazy people.He is just annoying and as charcter tottaly contradictory.I never feel so much love betven those two.They are so superficial as like their fans.And i dont see any reason why those two have been togheter at all.Only if you think that two stupids must be togheter.Only charcters who fit to Shmidt is Shmidt.Becouse by he persona shown in the show,is pretty obvious that he love himself endlessly.He is biggest egocentric in Milky Way.If Aliens can see what is brodcasting and presume that we are like Shmidt is the will never come in peace.They gonna say”Wipe those idiots, and resettled Earth with Dinosaurus again”
Late to the party here but I just wanted to say I’m very excited to see where they take Nick and Jess this season. I love Schmidt and Cece too but there’s something very ‘Ross and Rachel’ about Nick and Jess in a way that I find intriguing (yes, I did have a Ross and Rachel T-shirt – no, I am not ashamed. Much.) I hope Winston gets a happy ending too.