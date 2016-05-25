Review: ‘Wayward Pines’ Season 2 Loses Everything—Even the Allure of M. Night Shyamalan

When "Wayward Pines" debuted last summer, its biggest hook was two-fold: a mystery wrapped up in a miniseries. With M. Night Shyamalan’s name plastered all over the "event series" about a small town with a big secret, Fox invited in plenty of questions while promising juicy answers. And for the most part, it delivered. The answers may not have been mind-blowing or provided in a particularly compelling fashion (everyone remembers Hope Davis’ power point presentation, right?), but they were there. The twist guaranteed by M. Night’s name came through, even if it was closer to "The Happening" than "The Sixth Sense." Now, in Season 2, there’s no comparable mystery, no pretension of a miniseries and no real reason to revisit "Wayward Pines."
For as muddled as the how’s and why’s became by season’s end, the biggest issue — in terms of providing flat-out entertainment — was that it promised a series finale instead of a season finale. Expectations were too high at the time, but that lack of closure shouldn’t be an issue for Season 2. Without open questions, how would a follow-up season even exist? It couldn’t, at least in theory, but that’s not what hampers the first two episodes of the new season. Shockingly, there’s simply no replacement for the elements that built the show’s brand.
Picking up an unknown amount of time after last season’s finale, "Wayward Pines" reintroduces its world via Ben’s narration (Charlie Tahan, reprising his role from Season 1). This is still a story about survival, with a substantial chunk of "Wayward Pines" citizens aware of their fate and seemingly split about their opinion of it. Some are resigned to their fake lifestyles, loving or pretending to love their restricted lifestyles. Others are fighting back against an oppressive authority run by the first generation of kids born in "Wayward Pines." In a perfect world, this could have been turned into some sort of "Lord of the Flies" update. Instead, it’s stuck trying to pick up and rearrange the pieces of what came before.
By only partially following through on the "event series’" conclusion, "Wayward Pines" not only damaged its first season but handicapped the follow-up. [Note: spoilers ahead for Season 1] Sure, the leading man (Matt Dillion) died in heroic fashion, providing some closure to last year’s A-story. But his journey was only the access point to what really drew people in: "Wayward Pines" wasn’t and isn’t a character drama. It’s a mystery. And a TV mystery needs a lot of good hooks.
So far, Season 2 is entirely absent of a good hook (which could be attributed to losing Season 1 showrunner Chad Hodge, who adapted Blake Crouch’s novel "Pines" into the "Wayward Pines"). New showrunner Mark Friedman has set up a familiar premise, essentially replacing Dillion with Jason Patric, whose character is new to "Wayward Pines" and is thus brought up to speed on its secrets within two episodes rather than 10. He’s still serving as an access point for the audience, but now it’s to a town we’re more knowledgeable of than he is. If Friedman and his writers were to introduce new, hefty secrets for the fresh blood to uncover, perhaps Season 2 could provide similar thrills — but that’s a pretty tall order.
To shift focus, they seem to be relying on the frightening "Abbies," an unfortunately named breed of vampire look-a-likes resulting from the environmental catastrophe that created such "abnormalities." Horror isn’t a bad fallback, and it’s effectively done, considering the limitations of broadcast TV. Yet it’s not enough to fully transition the show away from its foundation or even mask that the excitement is gone. "Wayward Pines" isn’t a horror show, and skirting the line between genres doesn’t do its story any favors.
Would "Wayward Pines" have been better off wrapping its storyline in one go? Of course, but we knew that last year. Season 1 was, at best, a guilty pleasure with a weak ending. Now, you almost feel bad for the series in its second season, limping along, trying to rebuild from what little was left. That may not be a good enough reason to watch, but at least you don’t have to worry about stopping before all the relevant questions are answered.
Grade: C
Comments
I’m not sure how much I trust a review that misspells Matt Dillon’s last name as "Dillion" more than once.
I completely agree Ben, that was so well put. This # years later reset is a spectacular disappointment. I can’t imagine they will hold onto any of the previous audience. Their best hope is to snag the prepuscent teens watching on their phones under the covers sent to bed at 10pm. Given that most of the cast is now late teens/early twenties that really is the most they can achieve. The grown ups have all moved on to actual dram and mystery… or maybe they will just read a good book. Nobody is going back to Wayward Pines, that’s for sure. All we are going to get is a rehash of season 1 shot by shot with a new lead and some kids with silly hairdos.
I loved Wayward Pines as a Summer fling last year. I agree it is a guilty pleasure, and I think I love it again this year!
Yeah, season two is a MAJOR disappointment.
It seems like Shyamalan thought he could copy the Walking Dead Formula by killing off the main characters, but in Wayward Pines this approach falls flat. 1st, with the “Rick” character played by Dillon dying at the end of season one, the show is anchor-less. More importantly, Wayward Pines never had that many lovable characters to begin with; consequently, now that virtually the entire season one cast is already gone, it’s pretty much impossible to care who lives or dies.
What makes the second season even more disappointing is that the original concept behind the show had so much potential. Sadly, despite the limitless directions they could have taken Wayward Pines in, they opted for the wrong one. By choosing an uninspired continuation of a show that was built on mystery and subverting expectations, the audience is left suffering through a plot that is plodding and predictable.
I don’t get why you fail to give something a chance. I am finding it getting more interesting every episode. I really enjoyed episode 4 and am looking forward to find out more about the Abbies.
Season 2 got of to a rough start, but by episode 3 it has positioned itself to become one of the most important summaries of the human condition and, perhaps, fate, ever told. That is, unless they mess it up from here : )
GTTA, with you all the way. Watched episode 8 last night and it was very good. Right now I think it is better than season 1.
Unlimited science fiction/fantasy potential and they write themselves into a hole? Their was something about the mutated people that just didn’t click with me. I was hoping during the 1rst season to see some kind of soul draining nightmare monster and I get mutant barbarians or something. After that episode I lost to much steam to care about the rest.
I can’t get past the fact that there is no science in this fictional series. It is impossible for any species to change that much in 2000 years. This is the time difference between us and the Roman Empire. We are just a bit taller than people of that time. By ignoring biological science so much, the show just looks stupid. They could have gone twenty thousand years ahead and avoided that problem.
Gabrielle, It is science fiction. If you want reality watch a science show.
I have only watched a couple episodes, but so far it is too boring to waste much more time with. The real question is do the characters ever start acting normal – waking up from an accident in a hospital that is obviously not a hospital and running around town trying to get answers is not rational. Killing the Sheriff taking his gun and killing everyone in the hospital would be normal. Going along in hopes of finding out why you are being held and your mind manipulated is not rational or even likely.
Plus this is an obvious remake of the 1960s series the Prisoner – without the big plastic beach balls. Were the writers jr high graduates or still trying??
You are right about the overall hook not being there. But it’s more than this. Its the budget. TV does this all the time. They know that a lot of people will watch season 2 no matter what so they just spend the money on the beginning of the episode and the end everything in between is just dialogue. And the dialogue is terrible the acting is terrible but it worked because I’m still watching. Lol
You make it sound like dialogue is a bad thing. The dialogue this season was phenomenal
Science Fiction CLEARLY isn’t your genre if you’re criticizing this show, especially this season in particular.