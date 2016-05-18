‘Suited’ Trailer: Lena Dunham-Produced Documentary About Tailors Specializing in Suits for Transgender Clients

The next season of "Girls" will also be its last, but that doesn’t mean Lena Dunham is running out of things to do. The actor, showrunner and formercontributor most recently produced " Suited ," an HBO documentary airing next month. Watch its first trailer now.

"Suited" concerns Bindle & Keep, a tailoring company whose clientele includes transgender shoppers, several of whom come to the store after having trouble finding formalwear that fits elsewhere. The trailer introduces several of theme clients, including a trans boy whose bah mitzvah is coming up and a man looking for a suit to get married in. "No one contacts us and says, ‘I want a fitting,’" one of Bindle & Keep’s owners says in narration. "They usually say, ‘This is my story.’"

Directed by Jason Benjamin and co-produced by Jenni Konner, "Suited" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. It airs on HBO on June 20.

