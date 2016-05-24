Terrence Malick's 'Weightless' Receives Runtime, Cast List, and BBFC Rating

For a director who dropped off the map for over twenty years, Terrence Malick is currently in the most productive period of his life. His latest experimental drama "Knight of Cups" was released in March of this year to a typically divisive critical response. Soon his three-decades-in-the-making documentary "Voyage of Time," about the birth and death of the universe, will be released in IMAX on October 7th. Now, the British Board of Film Classification has announced some information about Malick’s next feature film "Weightless," about intersecting relationships in the Austin music scene.

It’s 145 minutes long and it boasts a cast that includes Ryan Gosling ("The Nice Guys"), Christian Bale ("Empire of the Sun"), Cate Blanchett ("Carol"), Rooney Mara ("The Social Network"), Haley Bennett ("The Equalizer"), Michael Fassbender ("Steve Jobs"), Val Kilmer ("The Doors"), Benicio Del Toro ("Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"), Clifton Collins Jr. ("Pacific Rim"), Angela Bettis ("Girl, Interrupted"), Bérénice Marlohe ("Skyfall"), Florence Welch ("The Great Gatsby"), Holly Hunter ("Raising Arizona"), and presumably many more. It’s also rated 15 for "infrequent strong sex and sex references" which means it will probably receive an R-rating by the MPAA when it hits the United States.

Since his 1973 debut film "Badlands," Terrence Malick has directed seven feature films in over forty years, all of which are some of the very best American films ever to be released. Malick won the Best Director award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1978 for "Days of Heaven," and his 2011 film "The Tree of Life" won the Palme D’Or that year. He has been nominated for Best Director Oscars twice for "The Thin Red Line" in 1988 and "Tree of Life" in 2011.

"Weightless" currently has a UK release date of June 24th, but that might be subject to change.

