The 2016 Palm Dog Posthumously Awarded to Nellie, The Dog From Jim Jarmusch's 'Paterson'

As the Cannes Film Festival wraps up for the year, it’ll soon be time to bestow awards to the most deserving films, directors, and performers. But before awards like the Palme D’Or and the Grand Prix get all the attention, it’s time for the Palm Dog, an alternative award presented by international film critics to the best performance by a canine or a group of canines during the festival. This year was a no-brainer for the jury as they awarded the Palm Dog to Nellie, an English bulldog who played the role of Marvin in Jim Jarmusch’s "Paterson." Since Nellie tragically passed away a couple months ago, she made history by being the first dog to be posthumously awarded the Palm Dog. Producer Carter Logan said that Nellie "was an incredible performer" and "had a unique voice and was able to express herself." Logan also added that Nellie was a rescue dog and encouraged those in attendance to adopt a dog in honor of the late performer.

The jury prize was awarded to Jacques, a French Dalmatian from Justine Triet’s "In Bed With Victoria." The Palm Dogmanitarian award went to director Ken Loach for showcasing a three-legged dog named Shae in his film "I, Daniel Blake." The jury members this year include The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw, The Independent’s Kaleem Aftab, The Times’ Kate Muir, and more.

The Palm Dog was first awarded in 2001. Previous winners include Moses in Lars von Trier’s "Dogville," Lucy in Kelly Reichardt’s "Wendy and Lucy," Uggie in Michel Hazanavicius’ "The Artist," and last year’s winner Lucky the Maltipoo in Miguel Gomes’ "Arabian Nights."

