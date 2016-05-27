‘The Do-Over’ Review: Adam Sandler’s Awful New Netflix Comedy Will Make You Wish He’d Stop Trying

When Adam Sandler struck a four-picture deal with Netflix in the fall of 2014, it made a lot of sense. The streaming service is the perfect home for the comedy superstar: Some people make films intended to be seen on the biggest screen possible, while Sandler makes films that play best on your roommate’s crusty laptop when you’re recovering from a wicked hangover on a Sunday morning. Netflix, hoping to transform their streaming service into a viable home for first-run movies, was clearly using Sandler as a stab at legitimacy. All the SNL veteran had to do was deliver wet slabs of content — four films that viewers could conk out and binge with the press of a single button, the end credits of one feature bleeding into the opening credits of the next.
Unfortunately, that’s not what’s happening. On the contrary, Sandler has used the contract as an opportunity to lightly stretch his limits. With last year’s "The Ridiculous 6," he tried his hand at a genuine genre picture, making a more racist version of "The Searchers." This time, he’s returned with a less funny version of "Michael Clayton."
Directed by Steven Brill (who previously collaborated with his star on the likes "Little Nicky" and "Mr. Deeds"), "The Do-Over" begins with the same basic premise that’s become the bedrock of Sandler’s brand: A middle-aged, middle-class white guy who’s sick of his dead-end life and all of the shrewish (yet slutty!) women that define it is suddenly plunged into a generic fantasy. Usually, that fantasy is of the juvenile variety — fighting video-game villains, receiving a truly universal remote control, fulfilling every teen boy’s wish of pretending to be married to Kevin James, etc. — but here, Charlie McMillan (David Spade) is granted a uniquely adult wish.
Introduced at his high school reunion as he watches his trainwreck wife (Natasha Leggero) grind on the dance floor with her ex-husband, Charlie is your garden variety sad-sack. But this will prove to be a fateful night for him, as he’s reacquainted with his comparatively suave old friend Max Kessler (Sandler), who you can tell is a cool dude because his name tag says "Maxi-Pad." Jokes. Sandler doesn’t waste any time reassuring viewers that he’s pretty much just playing the same character he always does — one of the first things Max says to Charlie: "I’m the guy who showed you your first pair of tits!" Points for anyone who guessed that said "tits" were attached to Max’s mom.
Anyway, Max may not have the most refined sense of humor, but his heart seems to be in the right place, and he feels for his friend. "Let Maxi-Pad soak up your pain," he says. So Max invites Charlie down to Florida or something, where the two sail on a yacht called "Fish ‘N’ Chicks" and Max shoots a flare at a boat of pretty girls when they groan at the sight of Charlie’s exposed penis. That’s the thing about women: The ones that will have sex with you just want your money, and the ones who won’t deserve to have fireworks launched at their bodies. This is the movie that people complaining about the female-fronted "Ghostbusters" reboot have been waiting for.
So at this point you’re probably thinking: "Okay, but isn’t it only a matter of time before Max roofies Charlie, ties him to a motel bed, and explodes the S.S. Fish ‘N’ Chicks so they can fake their own deaths and get a chance to become the men they’ve always wanted to be?" It is! Initially, Charlie isn’t psyched to be forced into all that, but he can’t deny that it works for him, especially once he spies on his sparsely attended funeral and later finds his wife pegging her ex-husband.
Meanwhile, Max finds a safety deposit box key lodged up the butt of one of the two corpses he planted in the boat explosion. Yadda yadda yadda, our heroes are living it up in Puerto Rico where they’ve come into a ton of money, assumed the names (and piercings) of the dead guys, and moved into a mansion. Will Max and Charlie be able to lie low and safely indulge in three-ways with Luis Guzman, or will the feds figure it out and force them back to their humdrum lives?
If only that were the film’s main dramatic question. It turns out that Butch Ryder and Dr. Ronnie Fishman — Max and Charlie’s respective new identities — were involved in some very serious business. During the first half of "The Do-Over," it seems as though Sandler has embraced the fact that Netflix has hired him to take four paid vacations; these movies don’t need to cure cancer. And then, halfway through, this movie literally becomes about finding the cure for cancer, metastasizing into a half-assed pharmaceutical thriller that grows more convoluted by the second and eventually snowballs together more story than entire seasons of most Netflix series.
Neither of the film’s credited writers (Kevin Barnett and Chris Pappas) have written a Sandler vehicle before, and while that may be evident in the film’s curlicue narrative, their script is rife with all of Sandler’s usual shtick: Vulgar old people, a weaponized megaton of gay panic, and some more gay panic sprinkled along the top for good measure. If you’ve ever wanted to see a movie that combined the logic of "The Maltese Falcon" with the humor of a deleted scene from "There’s Something About Mary," you’ve come to the right place. As with most Sandler movies, "The Do-Over" feels like it was shot from a first draft, and the narcotized David Spade voiceover that’s used to pave over the plot holes only makes things worse.
Of course, as with most Sandler movies, "The Do-Over" bottoms out when its hero(es) eventually find their inner strength and take control over their lives. Here, that noxious twist of the knife is marked with one of Sandler’s most half-assed swerves towards sentimentality, and also a scene in which Spade gets into a knockdown fight with a girl while yelling, "I’m so tired of women lying to me and fucking me over!" So are we.
"The Do-Over" is atrocious, but it’s atrocious in different ways than any of Adam Sandler’s previous comedies. Of course, it’s also atrocious in many of the same ways that Sandler’s comedies always have been, but you have to respect the fact that — more than two decades since "Billy Madison" minted Sandler as a leading man — this restless innovator is still finding new methods of making bad movies. For years, we’ve been asking Adam Sandler to try harder. We’ve been making a huge mistake.
Grade: D-
"The Do-Over" is now streaming on Netflix.
I’ve always been amazed that Adam Sandler continues to have a career with NO TALENT!! Unbelievable!!
Maybe you should get into drama, oh wait, nevermind.
I don’t understand the appeal of this guy, he’s not the least bit funny and his career tanked ages ago. With so many truly talented people out there just begging to have their movie made, why would Netflix waste any amount of money on Adam Sandler garbage? The guy is irrelevant, this is not what I want my subscription money going to.
That was a very harsh review! I liked the movie a lot. I’m not sure how old you are but people from the same age group as Adam Sandler appreciate his pop culture references and enjoy his movies. You’re review was just way too harsh. I enjoyed it!
It’s funny how your review is not well received among your readers. I would bet your people who read your reviews said the same things about you that you said about Sandler. If he is irrelevant as you said, then why take your time to watch his movies and the write a summary of it, calling it a review?
Sorry, it was suppoused to be a comment not a reply, this ridiculous webpage has a ridiculous comments management to match it
Youre review was legit and then I stopped reading after you brought uo Ghostbusters. People don’t dislike the new Ghostbusters because they’re female. They dislike it because it looks like a bad movie.
We can blame Netflix’s global footprint for the ongoing catastrophe of Adam Sandler movies…apparently he’s big in France. C’est la guerre.
Adam is one of the few actors who cares about more than himself. Why do you say "we" at the end, it’s just you and a few other a-holes that don’t like him, I didn’t read your entire review, just the last sentence, Not worth my time but it is worth it for me to tell you that you’re wrong and it’s people like you that knock down the good people in this world.
Hey Nonya, Ghostbusters 16 doesn’t look NEARLY as wretched as Adung Sandler’s Netflix ‘films’ do (which look like they have a bare-bones budget to go with their ‘script’), nor does it look as CGI-clotted as woman-beater alkie Johnny Dope’s recent duds do…
It was a good movie, not sure why you are such an asshole.
Not harsh enough. Give the film a F. Have some balls.
The Ghostbuster reboot isn’t widely well received because it looks awful visually, the cast are awful and shoehorned into a generic script, and it the trailer was cringe inducing. You’re trash that you’d just call people ‘racist’ or ‘sexist’ as reactionary measure towards perceived offense. You read minds now, jerkoff? You value your own childish opinion too highly. You’re a crybully piece of trash.
Here’s your answer: Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos – "…But Adam Sandler is a major international star, loved by millions…" Does that answer your question on why you might be wondering why the original content from Netflix is about 97% pure, unadulterated crapola?
I thought this movie was actually pretty good. Solid twists, some funny parts, and good action. There were a few silly bits that I didn’t enjoy, but they weren’t enough to ruin the movie.
Huh. I was actually surprised that the Do-Over was watchable…not bad even. I think the review is way too harsh personally. The last two movies stunk, but The Do-Over deserves a once-over!
I loved the movie. This review is way to harshly given. The movie was very enjoyable with lots of laughs and twists and just over all a delight. And as far as Adam Sandler is concerned I like him as an actor and enjoy all his films. Come on its comedy and who doesn’t enjoy being able to sit a watch a movie that is just layed back humor that pushes limits and has great music. So for those who disagree and are haters I say continue to hate! That just means he is doing something right.
Im in my 30s and I enjoyed this movie a lot. It seems that now days people want to bash anything Adam Sandler does for no reason except to try to maybe get some traffic into their tiny sites? The movie had good humor and a good story. Better than watching avengers over and over with a different title.
People continue to watch Adam Sandler because he is a great comedian. The guy continues to rake in huge amounts of dough and viewership regardless of unjustly reviews by people who shouldn’t be reviewing them in the first place.
I disagree and think it was awesome! I hope Adam Sandler KEEPS making movies because I love all of them.
This isn’t a movie review.
This is an SJW RANT.
Grow up. You probably think Animal House is the most offensive movie ever made.
I really enjoyed the film it became very emotional for me when it was about a cure for cancer…I lost my step-dad to cancer and it wasn’t fair to me or my family. The movie was great and I’m always the first one to turn a crappy movie off. Rock on Sandler…rock on!!
I love Adam sander tbh I don’t why people have to be so harsh I mean he is hilarious if you dislike him then dislike everyone is entitled to their own opinion but don’t badger and bring him down like that fr Adam is super funny !
I’d like to see a movie in which Adam Sandler eats a bathtub of goats eyes.
It appears Sandler movies are as hard to rate/recommend as Boolean Dynamite. Some people plain don’t like him or his production company. So they walk into the review completely biased. Sure not every movie is a gem, but in general his movies are entertaining. Too many people are on the hate Sandler bandwagon, the judgement is old. This movie is fair/good, C+/B- not a D-.
lol, Napoleon* Dynamite
Think the review was a bit harsh.. With a few beer and no expectations. Was one of the funny/silliest things I have seen in a while. Loved it. As well Adam makes films that are daft. All good fun. Chill out a little its just a movie, glad it was this or something that was trying to be way too serious. Glad Netflix signed him up. 4/5 in my book. Bet its better than Ghostbusters ;)
I liked this movie. Don’t understand why people are so harsh about it.
I thought this was one of Adam Sandler’s better movies I don’t like him at all. Click was a good movie for Adam Sandler. This review startup as if they wanted to see the same old Adam Sandler who is not funny childish humor making goo goo gaga noises and everybody thinks he’s some kind of Genius. And now he’s actually playing a role and I thought the movie was hilarious. I’m in the middle of watching it right now and I stop to look it up to share it on Facebook but I can’t find anything but negative reviews. What yes this is one has better movies before David Spade does a great job. I’m glad to see them breaking character for once and they did a good job whoever wrote this review it’s just mad because one of the joke’s probably offended them. sounds like a female that was offended by the Betrayal of the study while all the way the girls were cold hearted on the boat about his penis and now write a scathing review saying it’s a racist sexist movie. Lighten up bitch! This movie is hilarious!
I did watch this hungover on a lap top on Sunday morning but I still really enjoyed the movie
Honestly I don’t see what all the hate is on Adam sandler. He is a great actor and has made plenty of good movies. He is funny and has plenty of talent. And i really liked this movie it was kinda predictable but really enjoyable.
this website has commie style censorship if you criticize the review they will tell your comment seems too spammy great movie best since thats my boy from sandler it had it all
I thought this movie rocked! We kept finding ourselves being amazed at the different twists and found it to be quite funny and entertaining.
It’s a Sandler movie. You were expecting Kurosawa perhaps? Stupid review.
a lot of you people can’t understand the appeal of Sandler? get a frickin’ sense of humor. I enjoyed this movie
And yet his movies are still making more money than much of the ‘art house’ [code for I can’t simplify a concept] garbage. The movies still make money, and they still have an appeal because they relate to the every day. This is the biggest reason most film makers are broke, cry babies on the internet. They can’ simplify a concept, and blame the viewer intellect for their pact of vision. End rant.
I like Adam and David. Personal preferences
You’re a stupid cunt. This movie rocked
Wow. I thought it was only The Playlist, but they split and Indiewire still has the worst comment section outside of YouTube and imdb. There’s a lot of hate on the internet but the indiewire network seems to attract way too much of it. Don’t know why. People who think this is a badly written review don’t understand criticism. Or language.
Keep up the good work, David.
@Nonya – totally agree BUT a fair number of people are also saying "it’s bad due to being a female led film" – not a HUGE amount of people, but sadly a whole bunch.
Mind you, I also thought Spy sucked as bad as Juno but I was the minority there.
WOW – so much love for Sandler and so muhc hate for the reviewer. All you guys who love Sandler (and that’s fair but it’s also fair for a lot of us to dislike him) are the reason that so much stupidity reigns in the theaters today. I’ll bet the lot of you LOVED Stealth with Jamie Foxx and don’t get "all the hate" for the Transformers movies. Sandler’s stuff is unoriginal and childish – THAT’S the reason for the low grade. People like Daniel and his asinine comments only make us who agree with the review think "See? THIS is Sandler’s audience"
Stop being jealous. It wasn’t that bad
How can anyone find Adam Sandler funny? No talent whatsoever, but I guess that doesn’t matter to Netflix. Thinking seriously of cancelling my subscription
@Don hitchman You don’t have to watch it, you know? Overall, I think Netflix original content has actually been more hit than miss.
I could not finish watching it. Sandler and Spade really dialed it in.
The Adam Sandler deal made sense at the… because there’s a market for lousy movies that don’t demand attention? Is that what your saying?
Adam Sandler was washed up at the time of the deal and Netflix had no need to create new bad content.
It was funny. Your a hater David Ehrlich. You sound dumb as fuck when you said The Do-Over” begins with the same basic premise that’s become the bedrock of Sandler’s brand: A middle-aged, middle-class white guy who’s sick of his dead-end life and all of the shrewish (yet slutty!) women that define it is suddenly plunged into a generic fantasy” Like we don’t know he is white lol you just had to say that huh oh no we thought he was a middle aged Chinese guy.
I thought it was funny. I actually enjoyed it.
Hola! I’ve been following your blog for a long time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out
from Huffman Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic work!
I like adam sandlers movies including this one. I watched it on m4ufree instead of Netflix because Netflix has old movies, nothing up to date. I think the problem is Netflix, not adam sandler.
Your review is bull, this was funny and his best movie in years. Go watch it
This review was bogus! This was the best Sandler movie I’ve seen in a while, this must be a 12 year old kid who wrote this review
This movie was great, reminded me of one of Sandlers older movie, whoever wrote this review is nuts!
When everyone is saying the review is to bull and harsh….that’s when you know a reviews horse sht. Honestly D-? This kind od review is something a toddler would give to get back at someone who stole their cookie. Who got your cookie?
Leaning way too much into the sexism angle.
Max fired that flare at the girls because they reacted really cruelly.
Awesome movie .. would love to see another.
Extremely harsh and quite frankly pretty review of this film. Try it before you read this guys supposed review. Adam sander presents another cracking slightly cheesy ( but who doesn’t enjoy!) light hearted comedy. Watch and make up your own mind :)
This review was terrible. The movie wasn’t that bad guys, come on, have a sense of humor.
Also, to all the morons saying Adam Sandler is a has been or his career “tanked” ages ago. Check out who the highest paid actors are and check is net worth. You may not be a huge fan, but he knows how to make money. He must appeal to some one.
Crap movie, crap humour and I’m sorry but he hasn’t made anything worthwhile since 50 first dates
Honestly, it feels like it has become some sort of a fad to hate Adam Sandler. Furthermore, his juvenile humor is what makes me appreciate him, it’s simple and still funny. Somewhat like a Whoopi cushion, it’s simple, and still enough to make people laugh/appreciate it.
What are you expecting? It’s a Netflix family movie. So use proper comparatives. In other words grade on a curve. You don’t base the value of a Hollywood mansion by comparing it to a San Berdino Double Wide. It’s an excellent family movie. It’s funny and clear of vulgarity & nudity. Maybe this is what the critics find so terrible. Yet you probably love the Saw movies. After all, Sin City is #227 of IMDb 250 best movies of all time. Doesn’t bode well for your overall judgement.
Really @ ROB VALENCOURT?! Are you dumb, deaf +blind??? This movie was horrible, REEKED OF VULGARITY (10x over) and NUDITY and most certainly is not a “family movie” .And to all you weirdos who enjoyed The Do OVer-maybe if you actually were exposed to a decent life + watched a decent comedy once in your pitiful lives – you wouldn’t think weedsmoking, a woman doing her husband with a dildo while watching a football game, twin boys masturbating together, and flat ,flabby backsides being shown as comedy. When vulgarity is relied on for comedic relief that signals to me how untalented a person really is or has become (Sandler + Spade) The author has a right to his opinion and he is completely correct- except this film deserves an “F”. People nowadays have such low standards and it’s SO SAD!
This review is made by someone who takes life too seriously. I personally loved this movie and laughed so much. It is low brow comedy, and you are eay too ethical and trendy to “get” any of the humour. I feel very sorry for you. Please, continue to be sorely disappointed in the world, and speak out against injustices from your first-world armchair. Your too good for any of this crap anyway, why did you even bother writing a review. Must be to distract yourself from your existential angst!
This has quickly become one of my favorite Adam Sandler movies. Unfortunately, your review is crap. Why do you hate fun so much?
Could not have said it better myself.
“If you’ve ever wanted to see a movie that combined the logic of “The Maltese Falcon” with the humor of a deleted scene from “There’s Something About Mary,” you’ve come to the right place.” Hilarious!