‘The Do-Over’ Review Roundup: Adam Sandler’s Netflix Comedy Is Torn Apart By Critics

The first few reviews of Adam Sandler’s Netflix film “The Do-Over” are in and it seems like it’s another crash and burn for the actor. Sandler and David Spade star as old friends who reunite at their high school reunion. Spade complains about his life, telling his buddy that it’s not what he hoped it would be. So, Sandler fakes their deaths so they can start a new and more exciting one.
The film might get some views but that necessarily doesn’t mean it will be well received. Indiewire‘s Senior Film Critic David Ehrlich gave the comedy a D- calling the film “atrocious, but it’s atrocious in different ways than any of Adam Sandler’s previous comedies” Adding, “Of course, it’s also atrocious in many of the same ways that Sandler’s comedies always have been, but you have to respect the fact that — more than two decades since ‘Billy Madison’ minted Sandler as a leading man — this restless innovator is still finding new methods of making bad movies. For years, we’ve been asking Adam Sandler to try harder. We’ve been making a huge mistake.”
Movieweb‘s Ryan Scott suggested that you watch the movie “after a few drinks, or not at all.” He expressed that “At the end of the day, it is sort of fitting that Netflix is putting this movie out on Memorial Day weekend. Many people will be partying and drinking this weekend and honestly, if you had a few drinks in you and popped this movie on with some friends and didn’t take it too seriously, you just might laugh a few times. That is about as solid of a compliment anyone can pay ‘The Do-Over.'”
Brian Tallerico from Roger Ebert was definitely not a fan, writing in his review: “At first, there’s a sense that it’s something at least greater than the half-star abomination that was last year’s ‘The Ridiculous Six.’ This feeling doesn’t last long. By the time this unfunny, sexist, homophobic, stupid movie has reached the hour point, any goodwill created by the set-up is long gone. At one point, I checked the time code on Netflix and saw that the movie had over forty minutes to go. I visibly winced.”
Giving it a B-, possibly the best score so far, is Entertainment Weekly’s Christian Holub. The writer calls it a “fairly standard action comedy, but the extremely low standard of recent Sandler work (from Jack & Jill to The Cobbler) makes that a relief.” He also writes that the film “which dials down the goofy gags but still involves bits about threesomes, actually pulls at your heartstrings a bit.”
“The Do-Over” is now streaming on Netflix. Watch the trailer for the film below:
Comments
i am a big movie buff and i have a collection of over 4000 movies and i just finished the do over and thought it was very it was more of a action comedy then the wacky films he does i give it a 8/10 it was avery fun film
Anyone who still chooses to watch the latest Adam Sandler movie is probably paying very little attention to reviews.
It was a pretty good movie but people just get so butt hurt anytime a joke is made about homosexuality or sex. Like Jesus Christ can people not take jokes anymore. They praise all of the liberal shitt that seth Rogen puts out. Liz is just a hypocrite who hides behind these horrible reviews she gives.
Anyone who is a TRUE Adam Sandler fan knows what to expect from his films. I personally LOVE this movie!!! Adam and David work well together, never disappointed! !! Lighten up its a movie, not a documentary!!!
The movie was great, fudge all the critics! Loved every second of the movie and yeah it has its stupid comedy moments but in the end the movie was a hit I’m surprised it wasn’t in the theater. I would pay 15 dollars to go see it.
Seriously, that’s the review it got?! From Sandler’s hilarious character to a role that Spade hasn’t played since Tommy Boy, I thought the movie was great! I laughed most of the way throughout the movie, starting at the little jokes and the full circle plot jokes.
Wow, suddenly the IQ level of Indiewire commenters seems to have dropped 30 points or so. (And simultaneously, of course, the use of exclamation points has risen.) I guess Sandler has that effect. Still got it, Adam!
It wasn’t bad at all. Critics can take one up the you know what. Ever seen the movie birdman? Every critic should watch the part where he calls out the critic. What he says is 100% true. No talent a$$h0les saying what is good and what isn’t. Get a job. Last time I come to this shitty site
Don’t read the reviews see it for yourself. Made me laugh real hard several times. I call that a success. Keep making more. Snake delivery to the critics…
Great flick if you love Adam Sandler movies. Funny as hell. Sandler & Spade back in full force. Nick Swardson lmao
Don’t listen to the critics this movie was awesom I love the connection that David and Adam had together. It it would have come out in theatres I would have gone out to see it. I love this movie so much I’ve see it like 4 times already.