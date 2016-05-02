‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Getting ‘Reboot’ From CBS Due To Slipping Ratings

When Stephen Colbert replaced David Letterman as host of “The Late Show” last September, critics, industry veterans and CBS waited with bated breath to see if the television masses would embrace Stephen Colbert the comic and not the political satirist who found global popularity on Comedy Central. Eight months later, it appears the answer is somewhat unclear. While Colbert ranks second in overall audience behind NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” his presence online with viral videos and in key young demos is slipping fast, and it has forced CBS to step in for some retooling.
Watch: Spike Jonze Opens ‘The Late Show’ With a Short Film Starring Stephen Colbert and… Grover?
As reported by The New York Times, the network is undergoing a reboot of sorts to get Colbert viewership back on track. Fortunately, plans to help the fledging late night program are all happening with Colbert’s involvement. The rebooting process started last month with the hiring of Chris Licht as executive producer and showrunner. Licht is one of CBS’ most essential behind-the-scenes players, having served as the Executive Producer of CBS’ morning news show and as the Vice President of Programming for CBS News since 2011.
Considering Colbert’s biggest strength over the past eight months has been his political interviews, Licht seems tailor made to play to his strengths. After all, Licht is a news man, not a comedy man. The Times reports that Licht has started taking over the mechanics of the show that Colbert had insisted on doing himself, giving the host more time to concentrate on being himself. Introducing his real self to the public has seemingly been Colbert’s biggest challenge in launching the new “The Late Show,” and by allowing him more time to focus on himself, CBS is hoping he can connect with audiences more directly than he has been in the months since September.
While changes are needed for “The Late Show,” news of the show’s retooling process are simply just that. The show is makings some changes to increase viewership, and there’s no talks whatsoever about Colbert stepping down from the hosting position. “There’s no way you don’t have growing pains,” CBS Chairman Leslie Moonves told The Times. “These things are generational. He added that the show’s changes “makes sense to me, and to Stephen.”
For more on changes behind the scenes of “The Late Show,” head over to The New York Times.
For more Stephen Colbert, watch the video below…
Comments
The only reboot they need to do is to bring back David. The people that sampled this new show apparently didn’t like it, and no matter what kind of retooling your going to do is not going to work. I miss David Letterman so much. He would have had a field day with all this Kelly & Michael business. LOL. BRING BACK DAVE!!!! (But of course without that crazy beard. )
I reckon that’s what happens when you announce you’re a Feminist on national television. People are interested in equality for *everyone*, not just *women*.
I was bored with David Letterman. Stephen Colbert is much funnier and his political satire is great to watch. Also think his interviews with guest are great. Sorry the only negative is that band leader, please don’t let him talk
A heavy dependence on political interviews will only take a late-night show so far for so long. What happens when the current political cycle runs its course out in November?
+
I enjoyed Colbert’s Showearlier on ch45, but even more so; I enjoyed Stewart’s Show later. I was eager to see how Colbert would present himself, and watched his Show for awhile, BUT, hearing him state over and over that he was Catholic—trying to sound Liberal—was a Joke. I am a proud Athiest who respects Bill Maher greatly, I was appalled at Cobert’s disrespect of Bill Maher. I know longer respect Colbert, and have gone back to Ch 45.
I have to agree that the band leader is kind of annoying. And really, I’m not a fan of the band as a whole.
While CBS network was retooling for the new host,They have had some excellent made for TV movies in this time slot that I thought were quite enjoyable .
I don’t watch him. I’m tyired of seeing two I don’t watch him. I’m tired of watching 2 TV actors and nobody else on every show.
Network Television, no matter what the hour, is meant for lowest-common-denominator humor, not for political satire. Colbert’s comedy requires some knowledge, some familiarity with multiple areas of current event news. I don’t think Colbert is a good fit for network TV, where one would be forced to cater instead of presenting oneself as one would like. I fear this ‘RETOOLING’ is exactly that: reformulating the show to be saccharine and easy.
What’s killing his show is he’s being Colbert the person rather than Colbert the character. He’s a character based comedian, not a standup, and that’s why the ratings are so bad. His strengths are political satire and social sarcasm – stuff too deep for a lot of late night network television fans, but fans of "The Report" loved it. Because he dumbed down his routine, a lot of the fans didn’t follow him from "The Report" to The Late Show. The new show is generic and boring. I tried to make myself like it for a few weeks, and then just quit watching. I don’t think there’s a way to "retool" the show now either. He’d have to go back into character, and now that a lot of people have seen the real Colbert then that might not work so well.
Ditto…his quirky habits like buttoning and onbuttoning his jacket trying so hard to look and be cool. Bits are stupid and he just doesn’t have it. Hid constant effort to keep cameras off his left ear and phony laugh drives me up a wall. He’s like a robot with his interviews and abruptly wrapping up with his “well thank you very much” for being here is getting annoying. There’s NOTHING that he has for this type of show. His obvious Liberal leaning is alienating half the audience and will further him out of business in a few months when the election is over. He just over works the Trump bashing to the point where he is getting sickening. And, finally stop his stupid run off the stage and up the isle, hand slapping some audience members on his way out of the theater. He is not coordinated and looks like a complete Nerd… Put James Corden in that slot. He’s got talent and is entertaining. He’s no trying to be someone he’s not and and shows humility for getting the Late Late Show. Colbert is simply “HORRIBLE”.
Is there a joke that IW can’t distinguish between Stephen Colbert and Steve Carrell?
They need to dial down the self aggrandizement and love fest schtick. TV likes ‘cool’. Fallon id amped up, but he’s an all around entertainment and talent machine with a humble persona. Kimmel is cooled out. Unfortunately for a great mind like Colbert, he still has to put himself at the service of guests. We get tired night after night of having to think HE is cool. Letterman and Carson had that down cold. THEY were conduits for letting guests shine. The over applause in the beginning for instance is getting exhausting as are the lame compliments to the band. Let it be. Let us discover the show. Cool out.
DITTO… DITTO…DITTO…This guy is NOT COOL. and He’s NOT HUMBLE…He really thinks because he got the show that he has made it. He will NEVER be a Carson or a Letterman. Thank you very much…Thank you very much..
Thank you very much..
He’s like a Parrot…
The Stephen Colbert show.
I
I like his interviews but I love his band
—especially the piano player he should get more time to perform !!!!
They should bring more of what made his comedy central show a success to the CBS show. Why bother making it like every other late night show? We already have all those shows. Give us the Colbert Report. I never missed an episode. I miss entire weeks of the new show… because I really don’t care about celebrity gossip.
The problem with Colbert is that it’s TOO political. His best bits are his non-political ones…
Stephen Colbert is truly hilarious. Unfortunately, like most leftists, he thinks that ragging on Donald Trump nightly and hoping for his failure will somehow save America. But if Donald Trump goes down, so will America, and I hope that everyone will see this fact before it is too late.