'Toni Erdmann' Poster: Sasquatch Hugs His Daughter in Maren Ade's Cannes-Bound Drama

Maren Ade made waves at the Berlin Film Festival in 2009 when her relationship drama "Everyone Else" shared the Silver Bear for Jury Grand Prix (second place) with "Gigante." She’ll next be seen at Cannes, where her long-awaited followup "Toni Erdmann" is premiering in the Competition. With just over a week until the festival begins, the film has unveiled its first poster.

The Austrian Film Commission describes "Toni Erdmann’s" plot thusly: "Without a warning a father comes to visit his daughter abroad. He believes that she lost her humor and therefore surprises her with a rampage of jokes." "Everyone Else" was many things in its dissection of a troubled romance — insightful, sometimes even a little painful — but funny wasn’t really one of them. Whether Ade’s third feature is a true comedy or that premise is actually the setup for something darker shan’t be known until it’s seen on the Croisette.

Though a woman appears to be embracing a horse or another large creature in the one-sheet, a still from the film gives the impression that it’s actually her father in a Sasquatch-like suit. The Cannes Film Festival begins on May 11th and runs until the 22nd.

