'Warcraft' Soundtrack: Listen To The Epic Orchestral Work For Free Ahead Of Film's Opening

“Warcraft” doesn’t open in theaters until June 10, but if you’re a die-hard fan of the Blizzard Entertainment gaming phenomenon, get pumped-up for the action-film by listening to the entire soundtrack before its release.

Back Lot Music has the full 19-song score, composed by Grammy-nominated composer Ramin Djawadi, available to stream on Soundcloud. The legendary soundtrack features epic orchestrated tunes that can give you a feel of what’s to be expected when the film lands in theaters.

READ MORE: ‘Warcraft’ Review Roundup: Critics Say Game Over To Duncan Jones’ MMORPG Adaptation

Directed by Duncan Jones, the adaptation of the mega-popular video game, written by Jones and Charles Leavitt, tells the story of the struggle between the kingdom of Azeroth and the orc warriors who invade their land in order to save their way of life. After a portal opens that connect the two worlds, one army faces destruction, while the other faces extinction.

While the reviews for the film have been less than amazing, the CGI feature is already doing wonders in international markets, opening in first place in 11 countries with a total of $9.3 million thus far.

The soundtrack for “Warcraft” will be available for purchase on June 3 but you can stream it for free below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.

