Academy Announces Dates for 2017 Oscar Nominations and Voting

You're probably going to want to clear your schedule for February 26, 2017.

Just a day after causing an industry stir by inviting a record-breaking 683 new members into the organization, The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have revealed key dates for the 2016-17 Oscar race. None of these dates should come as a surprise since they line up pretty nicely with last year’s schedule, but what will be interesting is to see how distributors plan their awards releases moving forward now that Thursday, January 5 is the start date for nomination voting. Expect big titles to open a little sooner than the usual limited Christmas Day qualifying release.

READ MORE: How the Academy Pushed the Diversity Needle with 683 Member Invites

The 2017 Oscar dates for nominations and voting are:

Saturday, November 12, 2016

Governors Awards

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Nominations voting opens

Friday, January 13, 2017

Nominations voting closes

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Oscar Nominations Announcement

Monday, February 6, 2017

Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Scientific and Technical Awards

Monday, February 13, 2017

Finals voting opens

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Finals voting closes

Oscar Sunday, February 26, 2017

89th Academy Awards

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.