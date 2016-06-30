Academy Announces Dates for 2017 Oscar Nominations and Voting

Just a day after causing an industry stir by inviting a record-breaking 683 new members into the organization, The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have revealed key dates for the 2016-17 Oscar race. None of these dates should come as a surprise since they line up pretty nicely with last year’s schedule, but what will be interesting is to see how distributors plan their awards releases moving forward now that Thursday, January 5 is the start date for nomination voting. Expect big titles to open a little sooner than the usual limited Christmas Day qualifying release.
The 2017 Oscar dates for nominations and voting are:
Saturday, November 12, 2016
Governors Awards
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Nominations voting opens
Friday, January 13, 2017
Nominations voting closes
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Oscar Nominations Announcement
Monday, February 6, 2017
Oscar Nominees Luncheon
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Scientific and Technical Awards
Monday, February 13, 2017
Finals voting opens
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Finals voting closes
Oscar Sunday, February 26, 2017
89th Academy Awards
If a number of African Americans are nominated in acting categories next year, proponents of the absurd membership changes will declare their activism triumph, instead of owing the result to what it is: a return to normal cycle after an odd 2-year anomaly.
