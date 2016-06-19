RIP Anton Yelchin: 9 Reasons We Loved His Performances

IndieWire's editors share their reasons for celebrating this all-too-brief career.

Anton Yelchin passed away at the tragically young age of 27, at a time when many actors’ careers are just gathering momentum. But Yelchin had already amassed an impressive filmography that stretched back to his childhood, with an eclectic mixture of blockbusters, TV projects, and smaller efforts. “I’m just a huge supporter of this universe of filmmaking,” he told IndieWire in 2011. “It’s just fundamental. I can’t stress that enough.” Here, the IndieWire team shares their thoughts on why Yelchin stood out.

A Rare Screen Presence

Yelchin was the rare young actor to convey a plucky disposition while something gentler and melancholic lurked beneath the surface. As the energetic teen offspring of the troubled shrink on “Huff,” Yelchin was often the sole voice of reason in a sea of anxiety-riddled adults. While they grappled with middle-age, he was tasked with calling them on the pithy nature of their problems. As an actor, he compensated for his smaller build with furtive gestures and a high-pitch delivery that made him the ideal vessel for unfettered emotional states. Whether grappling with heartbreak in “Like Crazy” or commandeering punk rockers fighting off neo-Nazis in “Green Room,” Yelchin made his character’s conundrums immensely relatable. American cinema tends to favor big gestures and histrionic eruptions. Yelchin’s screen presence was an antidote, though at 27 he was only getting started. While his role as Ensign Pavel Chekhov suggested grander commercial ambitions, Yelchin’s last few credits showed he was still revving his engines for a career filled with intriguing efforts — from the upcoming mystery-drama “We Don’t Belong Here” to the romantic two-hander “Porto” — that transform conventional genres into more intimate, personal sagas. The underlying appeal of Yelchin’s performances was he always seemed to be struggling to express something deep and never finding all the words. The tragedy of his sudden death was that we’ll never know the entirety of what he was trying to say. —Eric Kohn

Early Potential

If you haven’t seen “Huff,” the short-lived tragicomedy starring Hank Azaria as a therapist dealing with a shocking loss, now would be a good time to start. Yelchin plays Azaria’s sweetly precocious teenaged son — and the actor’s intelligence, warmth, and wit made the father/son relationship the show’s driving force. Yelchin was just 15 when the show debuted in 2004, and even then he stands out amongst heavyweights Hank Azaria, Blythe Danner, and Oliver Platt. Short-lived, indeed. —Judith Dry

Romantic Collaborator

Anton Yelchin was an actor whose unique talents were defined by a commonality, a link cemented by outstanding films as well as one talented co-star. “The Beaver” and “Like Crazy” were released within months of each other in 2011, and other than earning much praise following their respective film festival premieres (Sundance and SXSW), the two efforts shared little in common — other than Yelchin and Jennifer Lawrence, his love interest in both films. It wasn’t so much the two shared a spark (they did) or overwhelmed their co-stars (they came close). It was more than each added depth and specificity to characters in need of just that; an immeasurable gift to films Yelchin brought to all his roles, no matter how diverse or similar. —Ben Travers

Vulnerable and Real

While there are any number of strong scenes in Drake Doremus’s 2011 “Like Crazy,” which captures with long lenses the intense love affair between American designer Jacob (Anton Yelchin) and Anna, a British visitor (Felicity Jones) who loses her visa and must return to England, the images that haunt me are silent. Jacob regards Anna across a subway car, sits at a bar thinking about Anna and leaves to call her, and embraces Anna at the airport as she breaks down in tears. “You’re killing me,” he says as he follows suit. Later Jacob takes up with Sam (Jennifer Lawrence); they seem to be having a blast dancing at a nightclub, until Doremus’s roving camera catches Jacob’s attention straying; he’s sad, Sam isn’t Anna. We read it all. (So does Sam.) Yelchin had that rare ability to take us into his mind so we can read his thoughts, feel what he feels. Vulnerable. Accessible. Clear as a bell. —Anne Thompson