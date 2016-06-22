Watch: Ava DuVernay Aims to Support Minority Filmmakers in ARRAY Campaign Video

The new campaign will aid filmmakers of color and women.

Director Ava DuVernay founded the African-American Film Festival Releasing Movement in 2011, and as if she wasn’t busy enough, has now added another project to her plate. ARRAY is a multi-platform distribution campaign intended to aid people of color and women who are in the filmmaking business. Where AFFRM was primarily dedicated to telling black stories, ARRAY is focused on all minorities who have faced difficulty or prejudice within the filmmaking industry.

DuVernay founded AFFRM in 2011 as a “distribution collective of minority arts organizations dedicated to diverse independent films.” AFFRM’s ARRAY Releasing has distributed a variety of films, including 2012 Sundance Best Director Winner “Middle of Nowhere,” 2011 Sundance selection “Restless City,” 2011 NAACP Image Award Nominee “I Will Follow” and 2015 Spirit Award Nominee “Out of My Hand.”

In a new video, DuVernay joins other actors and filmmakers to re-energize ARRAY’s 2016 campaign. “We do the same things we always do, we’ve just widened our purview,” she says. “Instead of focusing on black filmmakers from around the diaspora, we’re focusing on people of color and women. So we’re looking at marginalized artists and making sure that we’re bringing the edges inside the box.”

Until recently, AFFRM was financed entirely by DuVernay. The organization, along with ARRAY, began its “Rebel” membership program in 2014. Fellow filmmakers, actors and fans can donate and become a “Digital Rebel” for $40 or a “Full Rebel” for $100 (and get an ARRAY sweatshirt.)

