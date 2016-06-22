Vine Star Cameron Dallas Gets His Own Reality Series on Netflix

Netflix is going young and hip as it brings over one of the biggest Vine stars with an unscripted series.

Some people fancy themselves a two-hour movie on the largest screen possible, whereas others prefer six-second clips on the smallest screen possible. The incredibly stark size and length differences don’t correlate with the popularity of each, however, as Vine has skyrocketed to 200 million active users as of last December. The personalities on Vine are arguably as big as those of movie stars, seeing such fame that many of them have launched acting or musical careers.

Vine star Cameron Dallas, currently at 9.4 million followers, has tried delving into both, having starred in the AwesomenessTV movie “Expelled” and the Fullscreen film “The Outfield.” He’ll next be jumping into the world of Netflix, as the streaming service has ordered an unscripted series following his exploits.

The series will focus on the star’s Vine career, other ventures within the entertainment industry and his personal life outside of those six seconds. As of now, there’s no set premiere date, but this announcement arrives just as VidCon, the yearly online video conference, is set to start tomorrow.

