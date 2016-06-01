Fangoria Editor-in-Chief Michael Gingold Fired After 28 Years – Guillermo del Toro and Others Offer Support

Chances are strong that if you were a horror movie fan over the past several decades, you probably read Fangoria. And that means you experienced the influence of Editor-in-Chief Michael Gingold, who has held a prominent role at the influential genre-focused monthly since 1988.
But that changed last week, when Gingold was promptly fired, in a decision that has yielded words of support from major figures throughout the horror community.
“Fangoria will never be the same w/o him,” tweeted director Guillermo del Toro. In an email to IndieWire, del Toro added that Gingold is “the torch carrier for the original spirit of a generation of horror, fantasy, and science fiction aficionados” and that “it is truly puzzling that someone thinks that such a bond has no value to the readers of Fangoria.”
Former Fangoria web editor Sam Zimmerman tweeted “Michael Gingold no longer at Fangoria is a little incomprehensible. He deserves much celebration and I owe him even more.” HitFix editor Drew McWeeny, a former editor at Ain’t It Cool News, tweeted “What a shock,” adding that “Few people have ever embodied a publication as completely as Michael Gingold did with Fangoria.”
Gingold was named associate editor of New York-based Fangoria in 1990 and managing editor in 1992, a title he held for 23 years until his promotion to Editor-in-Chief last year. Fangoria’s longtime art director Bill Mohalley has also been let go.
READ MORE: ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Behind-the-Scenes Documentary: Roman Polanski and Mia Farrow Discuss Making the Horror Classic
Ken Hanley, who joined Fangoria as an editorial assistant in the fall of 2012 and most recently held the title of Managing Editor, has been named as the magazine’s new Editor-in-Chief. “Mike Gingold is one of the classiest and hard-working men in horror journalism,” Hanley told IndieWire. “It’s going to be extremely difficult to fill his shoes.”
In a post on Fangoria’s website, Hanley wrote that the magazine “will be restructuring to bring in new blood, including at least two exceptional women in the horror journalism field.” Fangoria posted an announcement about new members of its staff on Wednesday.
In an interview with IndieWire, Gingold declined to discuss the details of his termination, but said that his discussions with Fangoria president and owner Tom DeFeo “were mostly financial in nature.” DeFeo did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. News of Gingold’s termination has triggered an outpouring of support online from Fangoria readers, horror fans and filmmakers.
READ MORE: ‘Clown’ Trailer: Eli Roth & Jon Watts Make Kids Birthday Parties Even More Terrifying In New Horror Film
Others who have known and worked with Gingold have expressed sentiments bordering on outrage. “Absolutely disgusted to learn that the president of Fangoria has let Michael Gingold go,” Mitch Davis, co-director of the Fantasia International Film Festival, wrote in a Facebook post. In an email to IndieWire, Davis noted that in recent years, several beloved Fangoria contributors have walked from the publication. That includes longtime editor Chris Alexander, who stepped down last fall to become managing editor of the horror site Shock Till You Drop.
“With the magazine’s president discarding seasoned writers with so many years of history, knowledge and trust among fans, it’s hard to imagine a bright future [for Fangoria],” Davis wrote. “Michael has dedicated his entire adult life to shaping how genre cinema is experienced and discussed, and he’s shined a light on so many brilliant emerging talents that I can’t imagine Fangoria being anything near the same without him.”
On Twitter, del Toro recalled submitting his early short film “Geometra” to Fangoria’s affiliated publication Starlog and receiving a handwritten note of encouragement from Gingold. “This went a long way in encouraging me to keep going,” del Toro told IndieWire. “Michael’s note meant the world to me.” Were it not for Gingold’s reply, del Toro added, “Geometra” would have amounted to a “message in a bottle.” To this day, the director added, “the man remains a champion of genre filmmaking.”
In recent years, Fangoria has struggled to sustain itself due to dwindling revenue from print advertisers, said Tony Timpone, who served as the magazines Editor-in-Chief from 1987 to 2010 and still serves as Editor Emeritus. “The magazine used to be packed full of ads, and we’ve lost a lot of our advertising with the collapse of the DVD business,” Timpone told IndieWire, adding that Fangoria has been trying to transition to a bi-monthly publishing schedule but hasn’t put out a print edition since its distributor went out of business in 2015.
“It’s no secret that Fangoria has had financial troubles, but they can be attributed to many of the troubles associated with running a print medium in general,” Hanley told IndieWire. “With distributors and fulfillment houses folding and advertisers turning to web, it’s amazing there are any magazines remaining at all.”
Since taking over as Editor-in-Chief, Gingold put out several digital-only issues of the publication. He is currently pursuing a number of different writing projects, including a collaboration on a horror feature film script with filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. Four of Gingold’s previous horror screenplays have been produced, most notably 2006’s “Shadow: Dead Riot” and 2003’s “Leeches!”
“While I’m not sure where I’m going in terms of full-time employment right now, there’s a lot of stuff that I’m working on that I’m very excited about,” he said, adding that the outpouring of support he’s received since leaving Fangoria has been phenomenal.
“I’ve always tried to champion independent filmmakers and illuminate all the different corners of the genre,” he said. “It’s great to know that my work has touched so many people.”
Additional reporting by Eric Kohn. This article has been updated with quotes from Fangoria’s Ken Hanley.
Comments
Hey Graham,
I never received a request for comment from the Indiewire team. Feel free to reach out: ken@fangoria.com.
Michael Gingold is not the “nice guy” presented here. Just ask the former Fangoria staff writers he strung along for weeks and months without paying, and still never paid. Michael Gingold hid in his office when they came calling for their money. Disgusting. Any writer who has even been shafted by unethical editors like Michael Gingold have cause for celebration. Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out Michael Gingold.
I think the downfall for the magazine is when Chris Alexander handled the Spiderbaby deal the way he did. It made the magazine and reviewing in general look cheap. I know they have been struggling in the last decade with the increase of internet sites who do what they do but are not being paid and speaking from the heart. I will not comment if Gingold is a good or bad person, that has no merit in this. It is all about if he was right for the job. I feel that Fangoria needs a new direction, a new angle. They always been that magazine you grew up with, and now your kids feel alienated because this is your magazine. They need a vision that would bridge the two generations. Or the two mentalities. Horrorhound and Rue Morgue are horrible, no one even knows they exist anymore. Fangoria has tried everything to make a move, but each time they failed. I think they need someone like me, who has proven time and again that he knows how to really change things up. Fangoria failed with female staff to entice guys, they failed giving people free stuff…they failed trying to be cutting edge. I feel they could succeed if they went against the grain and hired someone who does not try anything..he just does because that is his personality and nature.
Well, I’ll sure as heck have nothing more to do with them. Later Fangoria….
New new new.. scue younger..demographics.. Say what it is.. Ageism coming sooner than you think to you.. Throwing the baby boomer out with the bath water
disgraceful
OMG “Hitler reacts to Gingold’s firing” this is hysterical. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUUPxkJDLj4
With Tony, Bill and Mike gone, it is indeed an end to the “golden” era started by Kerry, Rita and Norm. I was publishing Questar at the same time that Starlog and Fango began and had a great relationship with all of those guys…all before there was “social” media. We were the friendliest of competitors during those days as I also produced Tom Savini’s GRANDE ILLUSIONS books, etc. Unfortunately there is no way to go Back to the Future (Life), and, as the same thing happened to our good friend, the late Forry Ackerman at Famous Monsters.Good luck to all of the old guard. It was a great run.
konowd@pacbell.net
As a former Fangoria contributor, I am one of many writers who got screwed by the magazine, and it took me and a friend nine months to get our money out of them because they just decided one day not to pay anybody. Certainly no love lost on my end, I’ve been telling people for years not to support Fangoria anymore, and now Michael will apparently know what it’s like to get kicked to the curb after all his hard work, which is certainly how I felt, and it still stings to this day.
I hope he starts his own magazine. Be a loss if he doesn’t
It’s very sad upon how genre film magazines have faded away in the last eight years,with the still functioning Shock Cinema Magazine being the Only good and very best print magazine that is out there. Fangoria was once the Holy Grail of both horror genre conventions and horror magazines,until it met its sudden downfall in the late 00s/2000s when Tom DeFeo took control of the Fangoria empire and everything started crumbled around him,which resulted in many writers and editorial crew members(including Tony Timpone) leaving the sinking ship and the Fangoria conventions coming to an abrupt end. Michael Gingold did a fantastic job when he answered the call to work for the zine and strongly held on to his spot as long as he did,for he’ll truly survive now that the chapter on his Fangoria days has been closed.
God bless the Internet, land of ding dongs speaking from their bums about things they only have an abstract idea about. The sting of this story is DeFeo bought Fango after it filed Chapter 11. So, for better or worse, it lived another decade because of his insanity. But, he’s a lousy business man and his lack of publishing experience also bulldozed it at the same time. I know. I edited the damn man and, along with a skeletal staff and very few resources, co-ran the creative with Mike for the last 6 years. It was a joy and also pure hell. I left because I got worn out watching DeFeo suffer and in turn, watching us and the fans suffer. It’s sad to see Mike go. A more professional and dedicated man you’ll never find. And really sad to see my great friend Bill, a LIFER in the business who has designed thousands of covers including Famous Monsters, Creepy, Eerie and hundreds more titles since 1970, go. He’s the man I worry about. Thankfully I started a new mag, DELIRIUM ( http://www.Delirium-Magazine.com) and both Bill and Mike are part of that. You should check it out. It’s lovely. But as for the future of FANGO, Ken is now the last man standing and I don’t envy him. And DeFeo, despite his almost supernaturally bad decisions, refuses to walk away from it. Now that I’m outside of it, it’s fascinating to watch this drama unfold. But since I always root for the underdog, I’m also rooting – with cynicism- for them to find ways to make that old horror culture standard sing again. Stranger things have happened.
Don’t forget the great Uncle Bob Martin, who was the real helm of the mag in its glory days. It’s truly the end of an era, and sad that it had to come to this, but it was coming for a long time.
For almost 30 years Michael was a great supporter of independent Horror films. While I didn’t always agree with everything he always said about a film, he was respected about his observations.
It’s going to have to wait!!!
Fangoria’s glory days were back in the 1980s and 1990s. I’m surprised they lasted this long. I rarely buy horror mags anymore but when I do I was always buying Rue Morgue. The comic/hobby shops that I frequented through the years didn’t even carry Fangoria.