‘From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series’: Nicky Whelan, Maurice Compte & Other Genre Vets Head to Robert Rodriguez’s Show

"What's in Mexico?"

Upon its return to El Rey Network for its third season later this year, “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” will boast new talent both in front of and behind the camera. Joining the cast of the show based on Robert Rodriguez’s film of the same name are Nicky Whelan (“House of Lies”) and Maurice Compte (“Breaking Bad”); among the new directors are Eagle Egilsson (“Nikita”), Rodriguez’s sister Rebecca (“Spy Kids: All the Time in the World”) and Diego Gutierrez (“Warehouse 13”).

Those genre veterans will be be joined by Rodriguez himself, who’s set to helm the second episode (out of ten total). The filmmaker launched El Rey network in 2013 along with Univision and serves as producer on the wrestling series “Lucha Underground”; he also conducts interviews with other filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino. The 1996 film stars George Clooney and Tarantino as the Gecko Brothers, two bank robbers whose exploits lead them to a strip club in Mexico that ends up being lousy with vampires. Though it didn’t exactly do gangbusters at the box office, it’s since become a cult classic.

“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” launched in 2014 and stars D.J. Cotrona and Zane Holtz in the roles originated by Clooney and Tarantino. No date has been announced for its return, nor have details regarding Whelan’s character — her role will be revealed on air.

