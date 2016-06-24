‘Hannibal’ Season 4: Bryan Fuller Says Talks Will Begin In 2017

"Hannibal" might not be over just yet, though we'll have to wait two more years for the next update.

Currently in the middle of launching two highly anticipated genre television shows — Starz’s “American Gods” adaptation and CBS’ ‘Star Trek’ reboot — showrunner Bryan Fuller isn’t forgetting about his last critical darling, “Hannibal.” The NBC adaptation of the Thomas Harris novels ran for three seasons and 39 episodes, drawing a passionate cult audience and some of the best reviews on television. Ask critics to name some of the best shows of the past decade, and you’ll certainly find “Hannibal” listed among them.

The series finale proved a juicy conclusion for the visually arresting series, but Fuller and cast members Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy have always hinted that the story was not finished and expressed interest in returning via Season 4 or some kind of longer feature. Fuller certainly has his hands full right now, but in a new interview with Collider, the creator revealed that he knows exactly when “Hannibal” continuation talks will resume.

“Two years after the last airing of the show, we can investigate our options,” he explained. “August 2017 is when we can actually start talking about it. That’s when we would have to see what the rights are for the character and for the story, and see who’s interested and how we get it done.”

“The cast is game, I’m game,” Fuller continued, “it’s just a matter of finding the right time where everybody’s schedules sync up, but I would love to continue to tell the story with Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen. They’re such a fantastic collaborators, and one of the most satisfying actor-showrunner relationships I’ve ever had in this industry. So I would love to continue this story.”

“Hannibal” fans will no doubt be thrilled with this news. 2017 may be an agonizingly long wait just to find out whether the series will continue, but the fact that Fuller is passionate about the series’ future is a great sign. He hoped the series would continue after NBC cancelled it, and it looks like he’s staying true to his word to all of our delight.

