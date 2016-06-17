You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Going Inside Out with Disney’s ‘Inner Workings’ Short

Get a sneak peek of Disney's animated short about the struggle between the brain and the heart, which premiered Friday at the Annecy Festival and opens November 23 in front of "Moana."

Jun 17, 2016 5:10 pm

REMEMBER WHEN? — Inspired by the transparent human anatomy pages in his childhood encyclopedia set, Leo Matsuda, director of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new short “Inner Workings,” showcases the internal struggle between one’s pragmatic, logical self and the free-spirited, adventurous self. Created in a unique, fast-paced style that blends CG and traditional hand-drawn animation, “Inner Workings” opens on Nov. 23, 2016, in front of Disney’s “Moana.” ©2016 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Like Pixar, Disney continues pushing the envelope with its shorts program, and “Inner Workings” offers yet another innovation in hybrid animation and quirky narrative.

Director Leo Matsuda (story artist on the Oscar-winning “Big Hero 6” and “Wreck-It Ralph”) takes us inside the cartoony body of a hapless clerk named Paul, whose brain and heart engage in a tug-of-war that nearly tears him apart.

But unlike Pixar’s Oscar-winning “Inside Out,” the intent is purely physical, not cerebral. “I’m a Japanese Brazilian so I’m very disciplined, but I also like to party,” said Matsuda, who was inspired by the human anatomy illustrations from the “Encyclopedia Britannica” that he flipped through as a youth.

Matsuda recreated the graphical look of those layered acetate transparencies in his short along with an ’80s vibe that’s pushed and theatrical. His influences were Jacques Tati, Wes Anderson, Disney’s Ward Kimball and Bruno Bozzetto, whose “Grasshoppers” short inspired the 2D brain visions of Paul winding up dead after every imagined risk he takes.

“Everything is square and boring in Paul’s [Brazilian] world and everything is round in the world of the heart,” Matsuda suggested. Paul resembles the director but contains a square face like Carl’s from “Up,” while the brain and heart look like huggable plush toys.

“I always perceived the brain as the antagonist of the piece, but Leo kept saying it was the protagonist because it has the greatest character growth,” said producer Sean Lurie (the “Tinker Bell” franchise).

“Inner Workings” also benefited from designer/animator Ami Thompson, a visual development apprentice on “Zooptopia,” who’s been promoted on a soon-to-be-announced Disney feature. Her character designs demonstrated great versatility, particularly with the 2D brain visions made with TVPaint software.

Meanwhile, Ludwig Goransson (“Creed”) composed the highly synthesized ’80s type score and wrote the infectious Brazilian-sounding song, “California Loco.”

“It’s about finding this peace within and the balance in your own life,” observed Matsuda, who’s learned more about trusting his heart and not taking everything to its logical conclusion.

Andy

The best short movie I had ever seen. I am 42. But I suppose the movie is too difficult for children under 12

