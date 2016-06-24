Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Want To Release More Than One Season of ‘Grace and Frankie’ a Year

Lily Tomlin isn’t feeling well.
Sitting in her trailer on the Paramount lot, the Emmy-winning actress has a cold that would be more than enough for this weak-willed critic to call in sick. But instead, she’s only taking a break — a short break that she’s using to talk about “Grace and Frankie.”
Next to Tomlin, rubbing her back and offering assistance in any way possible, is her Oscar-winning friend and co-star, Jane Fonda. The two acting icons, sitting side by side on a cozy L-shaped couch, just released the new season of their Netflix hit a few days earlier, and they’re already deep into shooting Season 3. Considering the grueling 16-hour shoot days, it’s no surprise anyone would be feeling a bit tired. But all these two are thinking about is making more.
Fonda and Tomlin both want more “Grace and Frankie” — more seasons, more often. Spurred on by positive feedback for a terrific second season, the pair have gone so far as to lobby Netflix president Ted Sarandos about releasing more than one season per year.
Clearly, the network is the only thing stopping them. Below, we dig into why they’re so passionate about the series, what feedback from fans means to them and what was so special about the final, tremendous scene of Season 2.
Season 2 just came out. You’re already shooting Season 3. What’s that like for you, as actors?
TOMLIN: It won’t be out for a year, though. It’s just horrible.
FONDA: I wish that they could sparse them out more, so we didn’t have to wait so long for the next season. I mean, I’ve talked to Ted Sarandos about it.
TOMLIN: It could mean a lot more seasons for us.
Yeah, if you guys just keep working nonstop, you could get a bunch of them.
TOMLIN: Yeah, at least two a year.
The production is just rolling straight through. How much time did you have off between?
TOMLIN: On the calendar it looks like you have a few months off, but you’re doing press.
FONDA: Well, you got about five months, six months off. Enough to do a movie.
TOMLIN: It didn’t feel like it.
Oh, that’s something.
TOMLIN: Well, I did do a movie, but then I had to promote it at the same time we were promoting “Grace and Frankie.”
FONDA: Yeah, that gets hard then. True.
A lot of crossover.
FONDA: Last season, between the Emmy nomination and then “Grandma,” she was working nonstop.
TOMLIN: But I do dates on the road, too. I do a concert. So it takes up time. [laughs]
FONDA: [whispers] I don’t know how she does it.
TOMLIN: I have to go to Oklahoma this Saturday because it’s an old date. It’s an old date that was left over from last year.
FONDA: We all went down and saw her in Long Beach a month or so ago and I mean, it’s a physical show. I just don’t know how she does it.
TOMLIN: I’m not going to do the workout. I have to do something. [laughs]
FONDA: They have our mirrors in the workout place. We should go check it out.
TOMLIN: Oh, great!
I finished Season 2 last night with a binge.
JANE FONDA: Oh, so tell me.
I loved it. That last scene in particular.
FONDA: Isn’t that a good scene?
What’s it like for you, as actors, balancing the comedy and drama of those bigger moments?
TOMLIN: I must not have my finger on the pulse because I feel like it’s just what we do. And it’s what’s on the page, so you play it comedically or you play it not comedically. It’s like real life. All kinds of goofy things happen and you’re laughing and next thing you know, your dog has been hit by a car. [laughs] Oh, I’m sorry I said that.
FONDA: Yeah, no I agree. I would say in the first season that we were finding our way. It was a little hard.
TOMLIN: It was inevitable.
FONDA: Inevitable, yeah. But now it just seems natural. Sometimes it’s sad and funny. Sometimes it’s sad and there’s a lot of pathos. Sometimes it’s funny and that’s life.
Do you guys think about “hitting” jokes when they come up?
TOMLIN: Well, if the style of the show were further comedic, then it would be incumbent upon you to fill that style, I suppose.
FONDA: She thinks a lot about hitting the joke.
TOMLIN: [laughs] I don’t know. I don’t think about hitting the joke ever. In fact, I don’t even find the series that funny.
FONDA: No, I don’t either… Maybe we shouldn’t have said that [laughs]
FONDA: Oh, but you do play with different line readings and different tempos.
TOMLIN: Yeah, because you know what you wanted to do, but you don’t always hit it.
FONDA: I mean, yes, we worry about not getting the tempo, rhythm and reading right for when it’s supposed to be funny, but we also know that if we think about it and it becomes a head thing, it doesn’t work. So, we try to make it organic. That’s her modus operandi. It’s just all kind of organic and spontaneous.
TOMLIN: She’s a total pal.
Do you feel like the attitudes are similar at all in what you’re trying to create? The scene at the end of Season 2 is not something you would’ve seen on TV in the ’80s or ’90s, but film started hitting those issues in the ’70s and ’80s. Do you feel like the missions are similar? Is there a connection there at all?
FONDA: Yeah, I think so. I think because so many good writers are going into television and because of cable and streaming now, they’re very aware of the fact that you can do things that are outside the box — and they’re doing them. The interesting thing to me about “Grace and Frankie” is that we’re not really outside of the box. We’re a comfortable show. People feel it’s not a stressful, and yet it does open up things that maybe only movies did before. I think that’s quite true, don’t you?
TOMLIN: [laughs] Do you mean stressful like “Breaking Bad” or something?
FONDA: Yeah. “Homeland.” I mean, my heart is in my throat. Even “Empire,” my heart is in my throat.
What’s it like to get the feedback about the season that’s just airing while you’re shooting a new season?
FONDA: It’s both so enthusiastic and profound — the things they say that they’re getting from it. It’s kind of astounding. So it gives you a little pickup in the work we’re doing now. Don’t you feel that way? It kind of encourages me, anyway. Tired as I may be, there are people out there. We really have got to do our best.
TOMLIN: Considering our age, I think we should convince Ted to do two seasons a year. I love that that was a release in the press, they said: “‘Grace and Frankie’ has been renewed for a second season.” And then shortly after they renewed it for a third and they said, “Considering the leads’ age…” They felt like it was expedient!
FONDA: [laughs] Also, I read all the reviews and I find it very interesting because when they don’t like something, you kind of pay attention. It’s a red flag. And then you try to figure out, “Is it valid?” And if it is, you try to–
TOMLIN: Well, most shows do have the benefit of midseason feedback. They can make changes, and we don’t have that.
My favorite show…please make 26 episodes a year…love it..
Love this show the more the better!!
Yes!! As many as they wanna make per year-I’ll be watching! Love this show and the final show was epic awesomeness!!
I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE This show. First, I have adored Lily Tomlin since I was little (and I am 36 now) this role is perfect for her and I simply adore her character. While binge watching this show, I have also been watching “the west wing” I love watching Martin sheen and Lily Tomlin working together in a complete opposite characters from what they were doing 10 years ago. And watching 9-5 in the 80’s only brings back the lasting and wonderful friendship Lily and Jane had so many years ago. It’s like watching a wonderful family reunion that has changed in so many ways and shapes in 30 years. I would LOVE more episodes a year. What will I do for the next 12 months?!!?!?
Your show is great ,im 59 and a polio survival, this show make my pain and finicial worruy,love the show
I love this show! You say outloud what I didn’t even know I was thinking. Yam lube, senior sex, recreating yourself, being dismissed! Keep ’em coming! We need this.
Your long continued hatred is only hurting you and is very sad.
Rick James, shame on you. My brother was also spat on when he returned from Vietnam at 19 years old. He’s now nearly 70 years old; I assume you are about the same age. I also assume from your hateful, cruel post that #1…You have lived your life mistake free…or
#2…You live your life EXACTLY the way you did when you were 19! Which is it Rick?
Mr. Perfect or Mr. Stuck-in-the past? I have the utmost respect for my brother and for all heroic veterans, including you. I also respect people who have challenged their beliefs, questioned long-held beliefs and rules, and with personal growth, maturity and introspection. Jane Fonda was a young woman who has aplogized for the hurt and anger she caused in her quest for understanding of a still-confusing and painful time in America. Fifty years later, lay down your sword and make peace with your perceived enemies. And thank you for your service to America.
A lot of people are rewriting the Sixties these days. The “returning soldier was spit on” story has been pretty thoroughly discredited. Most of us anti-war protesters were NOT anti-GI. We supported the American GI’s. The anti-war movement, including Jane Fonda, worked with active and ex-GI’s creating coffee houses, newsletters, supporting GI’s legally, and much more. Many soldiers came home convinced that the war was wrong and they became the most radical and active anti-war activists. It is anti-leftist propaganda that the movement was hostile toward American GI’s. If you think we were “traitors” for opposing the war, then you would have to put hundreds of thousands of us on trial. In fact the truth is, we were the true patriots. Jane Fonda included.
I absolutely love this show. I feel like I’m missing my friends with no new episodes to watch. Best show I’ve watched in ages!
I love Grace & Frankie
Just spent an entire day introducing my friends to the show. We watched all of season 1. Can’t wait for season 3.
Love this show,just finished season 2 ,can’t believe there’s no moreLove the characters,Esp Grace and Byron,I hope he comes back in season 3 …. Brianna’ is also a favourites what a great actress..can’t wait,BRING ON SEASON 3
Hands Down The ABSOLUTE BEST SHOW OF THE DECADE!!!!!I can not believe we have to wait so long BEFORE WE GET TO SEE THE NEXT SEASON!!!!!!
TED SERANDOS IS IT???? YOU SHOULD BE LISTENING TO THESE LADIES AND THE FANS, PLEASE HAVE A HEART AND GIVE US ALL WHAT IS BEST… THEN WE ALL WIN,INCLUDING YOU!!!!!WE NEED AND WANT MORE,AND AS GOOD AS THESE ACTRESSES, AND ACTORS ARE,THEY DESERVE TO HAVE THIS AND MAKE AS MANY AS THEY ARE WILLING TOO!!!AND YOU WOULD BE MAKING SO MANY MORE PEOPLE WHO ARE STRESSED, HAVING A BAD DAY,SICK, FEELING BAD EMOTIONALLY,HAPPY, AND EVERY EMOTION IN BETWEEN LAUGH,LAUGH,LAUGH,LAUGH,LAUGH. LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE,AND THERE ARE SOME OF US WHO GO DAYS,WEEKS,MONTHS,AND LONGER WITHOUT IT…. YOU WOULD BE LIFTING PEOPLE’S SPIRITS UP 26 DAYS OUT OF A MONTH IF WE COULD WATCH 2 SEASONS A YEAR. THOSE ARE DAYS YOU COULD GIVE SOMEONE THE VERY THING THEY HAVE BEEN NEEDING TO FEEL BETTER ABOUT WHATEVER IS GOING ON IN THERE LIVES JUST BY GIVING THEM SOMETHING TO LAUGH AND SMILE ABOUT. PLEASE MR.TED
Mr.SERANDOS, I apologize for spelling your name wrong in my previous comments, Thank You For putting GRACE AND FRANKIE ON YOUR NETWORK….
PLEEEAASSEE RELEASE SEASON 3 NOW AND MAKE MORE THAN ONE SEASON A YEAR!!!!! IT REALLY DOES HELP PEOPLE TO BE HAPPIER WHEN THEY CAN LAUGH.
I’ve spent the last 2 days watching both seasons and can’t believe that I have to wait until May for season 3????!!
This is my new favorite show!!
I have loved Jane & Lily since 9-5 came out!
Please please please Mr. Ted let us watch 2 seasons a year…
I’ve been very depressed here lately and watching this show has made me laugh again.
It’s a great show that’s down to earth, which you don’t see much of now days… Which I think that’s why this show is such a hit!!!
Keep it coming Jane & Lily and the rest of the cast!
Luv ya guys:)
Grace and Frankie is AMAZING!!!! More episodes per year, and more seasons per year. Netflix wake the freak up!! The show is in demand, so step it up and get the folks that are watching more episodes NOW!!!!!
Grace and Frankie is refreshingly honest about issues of senior citizens. The stories respect the intelligence and life experiences of the elders of the species. I appreciate and enjoy the unpredictability of the characters, e.g., Frankie sleeping with her husband after professing his love for Robert. I hope that Mr. Serandos will release 26 episodes per year, so we can be delightfully surprised. Also, I have an important person question: Where did you purchase the eye ice pack that Grace wore at one of the season 2 episodes? I can’t find them on the Internet. I like Grace’s outfits and Frankie’s hippy style. Pls keep them coming!
Oh my God I love Grace and Frankie is the absolute best show ever I finished both seasons one and two I can’t wait 12 months for season 3 we need more episodes Netflix sucks but for not letting us be able to have more than one season a year come on people give us more we love Grace and Frankie they’re the best
Love it love it love it! Grace and Frankie became my nitecap and what a great way to end a day! Looking forward to season 3 and many more.
Finally, a series that addresses my generation in many of its phases. I love the humor and the relationships and the topics. I especially identified with Grace having to give up her relationship with Sam Elliot’s character. I’ve had to make those decisions and they are painful decisions to live with.
Hilarious, uplifting & intelligent, absolutely fabulous! Jane & Lilly are HUGE HEROES, TALENT. Not unlike many people, I signed onto Netflix only for their Wondrous creation!!!THANK YOU, Can’t wait for More! YAY! OXO
Two seasons of Grace and Frankie per year? Yes please!!!
I absolutely love grace and frankie. I was gutted when I finished season 2. I have had a great laugh with these 2 and think they should make 20 odd episodes a season.. love it x
Hilarious and poignant to this 72 year-old woman!! Please keep the series going.
The first 2 seasons of Grace and Frankie were incredibly warm and entertaining. They dealt with subjects that are very true to life, but not typically addressed in such an honest, undistorted, and in-depth way on television. The combination of Lilly Tomlin and Jane Fonda as Grace and Frankie is perfection in casting, the scripts are fresh and engaging. The characters are well developed, unique, yet as a group, entirely complimentary. I was crushed to discover that there were only 2 series on Netflix at the moment and the release of the third is a long cold winter away! I presently have a broken ankle and have watched both series in one day….for about the 20th time since it came out. If the cast and writers are up to it, supply the incredible demand for such a show and release multiple seasons!! The show is an uplifting blast of fresh air amidst a lot of redundant stale shows full of overworked special effects, fake outlandish characters,gore, and limp to undiscernable story lines. Grace and Frankie provides a much needed voice in television,addressing real issues in a sincere honest way. It contains a mixture of very talented actors and creative, sensitive, intelligent script writing. Bravo!! Encore, encore!!!!
I couldn’t agree more. This is the absolute best program on tv for all of us elders. So much of what is on tv these days is not of interest to our demographic. This show combines great writing and acting with topics of interest.I have even turned my kids and their friends (in their 30s) onto the program and the love it too. Good acting will always be appreciated across the board. Please make as many episodes as you can, there is definitely a large audience waiting to consume. Bravo team Grace and Frankie
I love the show. I watch..rewatch the show daily. Its become my all time favorite show. Please release season 3 soon !!
i would hate to see the cast exhausted… but i cant think of ANY other reason not to keep adding show after show… it touches so many people who can say “yes! i know that feeling!” Or yes now I get it. The only reason not take do more shows would be to avoid exhausting the cast.
Great series! Love them ALL. Sam Waterston is fantastic in a complete 180 degree change from his superb Jack McCoy!!! Jane & Lily are wonderful. I am 39 and love the subjects, some are more specific to the elderly but all are universal, FANTASTIC!
BRING ON MORE SEASONS PLEASE!!!!
I just absolutely adore this show.I writers have such a phenomenal way of bringing the audience such anup to date theory of today’s modern families .YOU Laugh AND Cry AND SOMETHING at the same time.It’s now a crucial time for me because I just feel tortured waiting on the new season, only because we all should find our selves in at least one of the characters, or situations.
Just love the show! Was hooked from the first episode….I even have my man watching it. Can’t wait for season three. Been a huge fan of both since 9-5. Glad they are back together again!
I love grace and Frankie I love that it’s real helps me deal with my own stuff Frankie reminds me of my mom in ways I’ll be so upset if this show gets cancelled ide like seasons to come faster but ilk wait
Wow wow wow!
Cannot say enough great things about this show
I laugh and cry with the fabulous characters on this show. Its making me a little less scared of aging, and a little more accepting of my aging self.
Love to the actors and writers and the creators of the show.
Keep this awesome show Rollin!!!
I just absolutely adored watching season one and two in two day! I didn’t know anything about it until my sister introduced me to it. My husband is a Vietnam vet and knew he wouldn’t watch it. There is no doubt in my mind that Jane is a wonderful actress though I don’t agree with her politics. She and Lilly gave me such joy!!!’ Hope you get many, many more seasons of this incredible adult comedy!
Thank you.
I love this show! A friend of mine recommended it, and we sat down and watched an episode. I was hooked! I told my sister about the show, and tried to get her to watch it right away, she didn’t. One month later she calls me from her childhood best friends house, telling me about this wonderful new show Grace and Frankie, and how much fun they were having binge watching all the episodes while they both recovered from their respective foot surgeries.
It was then I informed her, that it was my idea! Ha ha. It was just like when I was young, they take my good ideas and leave me out.
That’s OK at least we all have great taste. At this point I’ve seen all the episodes and cannot wait for next season.
I’m binge watching this show for the 4th time in 4 months! I need 2 seasons a year!! Pleeeease?!?! Both ladies are terrific!!! The cast is terrific!!! Show is hilarious and sweet and even teaches the viewer. I want to be frankie bergstein!!! These ladies are gold together. Definitely my favorite show EVER!!!!
I love this show.. I think I now have half of Canada watching it.. it went from one person in my government office (of every age bracket I might add) to all of us addicts, who are dying for another season so bad that we are planning get togethers to binge re-watch together!!! Love this show, the actors are fabulous.. and forever young!
I love this show so much it hurts!! To find out that they may possibly do 2 episodes a year is so exciting! I just have to hold myself back from binge watching and make it last! Oh, what the heck, I binge watch and then watch reruns, frequently, ha! It is brilliant writing and acting by all. Beautifully developed characters. I seriously become an obsessive watcher and I otherwise only watch a few other shows on TV. I feel that not since the show “Friends” has any show even come close to the overall talent in acting and in writing. Thank you!!!!!!
Love this show..I constantly watch season 1 and 2…never gets old.
OMGosh, please don’t make us wait until next year! I miss my friends and want to see them weekly. I love the chemistry of the characters and the topics addressed are so “real life”. I saw the trailer for the first season and then didn’t start watching until season two was out. I spent a whole weekend watching back to back episodes and now watch them over again just to get a Grace and Frankie fix. Even my husband will ask “what’s new with Grace and Frankie?” I would love to see more seasons!!!
PLEASE PLEASE RELEASE MORE EPISODES…THIS IS THE BEST SHOW ON NETFLIX…..ONCE A YEAR ISN’T ENOUGH…..
Love Frankie and Grace .. please put it back on already!! Its fun, inspirational and I can’t wait a whole year!!
Yes, Yes , YES…More! Adore this ensemble and the show for reasons I may not even comprehend thusly cannot verbalize;)
Desde el pequeño Uruguay deseamos q la serie continúe. Una serie singular y super divertida. Sería magnífico seguir viendo a estas dos genias de la actuación en pantalla.abrazo enorme.
I WANT MORE!!! I love Grace and Frankie, it deals with issues of us older folks, It is good to see true comedy back again. I love Lily Tomlin, I have watched her since I was young, Jane Fonda is wonderful, I have seen every movie see has ever made. These two women are remarkable, they inspire women who are older that life is not over, we dont need rocking chairs to continue on, Thank you both, Please keep make the show. I could not imagine my life without it. I watch the series over and over until the next season comes on.
Let me just say…I am an African American 30 something and I too love this show! They just don’t make actresses like this anymore! The writing is wonderful and they have the Gall to write about taboo subjects! These newage shows never go for the gold like these ladies do! Let’s not forget the guys though. MORE MORE MORE MORE PLEASE!!!!!
There are not enough shows about woman in their prime. They are so talented and funny. A real quality show. Im in my 20s, and still can relate and feel inspired. Cant wait to see more.
I am sooooooo glad while visiting out East, my daughter and son-in-law introduced me to the show. they let me binge watch the first season as they wanted to see it again and got caught up in the second season. I’m anxiously awaiting the 3rd. I love seeing shows that have middle aged and elderly woman and men loving each other, heterosexually, as well as gay. You don’t stop loving or having sex because you reached 50 and beyond! Bravo for this show! I love the actress and actor combinations!
Love this show!!! So so so glad there will be a 3rd season and hopefully a 4th, 5th, 6th, seventh etc. Have been a fan of Lily Tomlin since Seeing her at the icehouse in Pasadena in the 70s – loved her then love her now !and Jane of course is an inspiration to us all for so many reason.This show is so captivating I cannot wait for the next season!
Love,love,love this show.My sister told me to watch this show and I watched both seasons in one weekend. I c ant wait for the next season to come out!
I’ve been spacing them out to be able to savor each one but now I finally watched the last one available. So yes, Netflix, we want more! The actors, the writers, the story line, it’s all great.
I am so in love with G & F. They are awesome together, great writing. I TELL EVERYONE TO WATCH.
I stumbled across the show on Netlix, and loved it from the first episode. The cast of 4 “grownups” is just the best and the next gen actors are great too. Then I introduced Grace and Frankie to a good friend; we bingewatched the 2 seasons after my friend’s painful surgery. Have just watched Season 1 for the 3rd time with yet another friend,who now is a huge fan too. After the dismal election we need something to look forward to and desperately need our friends, Frankie and Grace.Come on Netflix, 2 seasons a year, with Season3 ASAP!!! Please!
We need MORE Grace and Frankie. This is the best show TV has come up with in decades. It puts the networks to shame! But we need a 26-show season — not 13. I don’t want to wait 6 months to see season 3. You have a big time winner on your hands, so it’s time Netflix acted like a big time network. More Grace and Frankie!!! Please!
I feel connected to Frankie and Grace… or Grace and Frankie… I don’t want anyone getting their feelings hurt. I love Tomlin and I love Fonda… been following them for years! I want to know more about how Fonda keeps her figure, and how Tomlin keeps her MANE and so limber! The older generation are on the need to know with how they keep in shape… REALLY keep in shape… as we relate to their circumstances. I cannot get enough of these two… what a dynamic duo!!! If you don’t add two seasons, consider extending the season to more shows per season… They seem to love working the shows, so let’s give them that! I want more… your other viewers want more… your actors want more… so give your audience MORE… Win-Win!!! I’m loving it! keep it coming!! To be honest with you … I am more interested in Frankie and Grace / Tomlin and Fonda, than the men who ruined their lives by not controlling themselves. I do not condone the homosexual lifestyle, but am appreciating the way it has impacted the ladies.
More, More, More. This is a really great show!!
LOVE THIS SHOW, THANK YOU.
I have been praying for an intelligent,funny,witty show!!!!!ladies you rock.
Absolutely love this show! It’s hilarious! Would love to read about actors’ favorite moments. Scene where Frankie is singing “blood on my hands..” looked to make both character Grace AND actress Jane laugh!
Yes, please release more than one season per year! This show is awesome!