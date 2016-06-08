‘Now You See Me 2’ Review: The Movie Magic Is Gone

Legendary magician David Copperfield (who, incidentally, is a co-producer on “Now You See Me 2”) used to end his shows by literally flying off the stage — he would put his hands on his hips, puff his chest like Superman and lift up into the rafters. This incredible exit left such an impression because it got to the heart of what magic is all about: A great trick doesn’t work by blindsiding the audience with an act of God. On the contrary, it works by defining the distance between the perceived and the impossible. David Copperfield may have been able to seduce supermodel Claudia Schiffer on his way to amassing a fortune that borders on the billions, but the man can’t fly. And yet, that’s what made his finale so grand. It was a spectacular illusion because audiences knew it wasn’t real — as Michael Caine says in “The Prestige”: “You want to be fooled.”
Magic — in the mortal sense of the word — is inherently difficult to sell on screen. The very nature of cinema is predicated upon illusion, the eye deceiving the brain into thinking that a rapid-fire stream of still images is in fact a moving picture. From that foundation, the tools of the trade render almost nothing impossible, as a filmmaker can do as much by cutting between images as a skilled illusionist can by cutting a deck of cards. In other words, there’s a good reason why there are a lot more movies about actual magic than there are about magicians. In reality, it’s only fun to see a man fly because you don’t believe it’s real; in the movies, it’s only fun if you do.
READ MORE: Jesse Eisenberg: I’d Rather Be In A Good Sequel Than A Bad Original – Q&A
“Now You See Me 2″ begins with some Morgan Freeman narration in which he pledges that “Seeing is believing.” Although filmmaker John M. Chu has replaced Louis Leterrier in the director’s chair, it’s immediately clear that his installment will continue the franchise’s defining characteristics: An open contempt for coherent storytelling, and a gleeful failure to understand the idea of “movie magic.”
Picking up a few years after the original left off, “Now You See Me 2” finds the world’s greatest ragtag team of magicians — “The Four Horsemen” — being forced to live in hiding. Glorified Robin Hoods for the digital era, their ethos of stealing from the rich and giving to the poor has led them afoul of the authorities. Fortunately, their leader, Dylan Rhodes (Mark Ruffalo), has a day job as an F.B.I. agent, so he’s been able to misdirect the feds from the inside. Good thinking!
All of your favorite Horsemen have returned, unless your favorite Horsemen was sole Horsewoman Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher), because she’s been swapped out for newcomer Lula May (a plucky Lizzy Caplan) with all the fanfare of a magician dumping his assistant for a younger model; woe to anyone who expects even a half-assed explanation as to where Henley might have disappeared. The rest of the gang is just as you don’t remember them: There’s Danny Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), a smug street magician whose steely-eyed scowl always make him look like he’s defending himself in divorce court. Then there’s Jack Wilder (Dave Franco, his comic talents are completely wasted), who can throw playing cards like daggers — his strong suits have changed completely since the last film. Woody Harrelson returns as hypnotist Merritt McKinney, and also as Merritt’s evil, curly-haired twin brother, because — prior to this series — more Woody Harrelson always seemed like a good idea. Last, and definitely least, Morgan Freeman is back as the nefarious mean guy who has a convoluted backstory and sometimes does stuff.
When the Horsemen step out of the shadows to publicly reveal how a young cell phone magnate is using his latest device to steal his users’ data, our histrionic heroes are upstaged by a mysterious new player. It isn’t long before they get to meet him face-to-face, as they’re teleported to Macau and brought to his doorstep faster than you can say “Chinese box office” (in the film’s only believable twist, it turns out that “Now You See Me 2” exists for no other reason than to rake in that sweet, sweet yuan). And who is the mystery man responsible for whisking the production halfway around the world? He’s Walter Mabry (Hogwarts alum Daniel Radcliffe, delightful in an ironically non-magical role), a spoiled billionaire who wants the Horsemen to steal something because something. Whatever.
As per the series’s apparent tradition, the plot of this movie has all the coherence and consequence of a presidential caucus, and tracing any individual character’s arc would likely leave you with a broken wrist. Chu’s direction elevates this sequel above the original, but at least that headache remained focus on the Horsemen’s economic agenda. By contrast, “Now You See Me 2” feels like a feature-length film that’s entirely comprised of the laziest and most absurd plot holes you’ve seen in other movies. It’s never a good sign when at least a half-dozen story beats are explained by hypnosis. There’s a difference between suspending disbelief and expelling it with extreme prejudice.
There are three kinds of magic tricks in “Now You See Me 2”: Things they don’t try to explain, things you wish they hadn’t tried to explain and things that could only be possible via the wizardry of wretched screenwriting. All of them, however, rely on the same basic formula: Present something so outlandish that it would have to be magic, and then suggest that (or agonizingly describe how) it was actually just a work of high-tech, god-level deception. In one scene, Danny Atlas manipulates every bead of water in a London rainstorm before explaining that the illusion was the result of some strobe lights and a rain machine. Uh huh. Technology may be the new magic, but this orgy of unmotivated special effects suggests that just because you can put something on screen doesn’t mean that you should.
Of course, it might be a fun and refreshing change of pace to watch a Hollywood franchise that untethers itself from all intelligent thought by design, and the film’s best sequence hints at the property’s unrealized potential. Jon Chu has always been drawn to dance, and the standout moments of his uneven blockbuster career have found him continuing to channel the same grace and fluidity with which he redefined the “Step Up” series. Consider the mountain siege in “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” during which a clan of ninjas repel around a Himalayan temple in a balletic and tightly choreographed routine that marries the cartoonish violence of a Marvel movie with the brute finesse of “Magic Mike XXL.”
READ MORE: Lionsgate Plots ‘Now You See Me 3,’ Says ‘Power Rangers’ Will Be A Series Of Movies
Here, he brings that same balletic quality to a sequence in which the Horsemen are tasked with stealing a computer chip from a heavily guarded, hermetically sealed vault (in which there are conveniently zero security cameras). Jack pastes the chip onto the face of a playing card, and the (CGI-assisted) Horsemen fling it around the room in the hopes of eluding detection. The sequence shouldn’t work — there’s nothing at stake, and the laws of physics seem to have taken the day off — but Chu elevates it into a nimble sort of digital dance as you marvel at the inventiveness with which these characters are playing keep-away.
At no point are you fooled into thinking that any humans are actually capable of doing this stuff, but, for at least one scene, you can appreciate how cool it would be if they were. We used to watch movies and wonder “How did they do that?” The problem with “Now You See Me 2” isn’t that we already know the answer, it’s that we’re not even inspired to ask the question.
Grade: D-
“Now You See Me 2” opens in theaters on Friday, June 10.
Get the latest Box Office news! Sign up for our Box Office newsletter here.
Comments
Movie was great fun and well- worth seeing…critics are not in tune,
part 1 was equally ridiculous. Don’t support this crap.
I just watched this movie and I think it’s really goodddd!! I am not sure why you had bad comments about the movie, I think the movie is excited and awesome!! Looking forward to Now You See Me 3 if there will be one!!!!
ok, i enjoyed the movie, too. but this comment is just too dumb.
I don’t think you understand. The plot is convoluted because it was designed to be, the big reveal at the end showed that it was just another test. Also, most of the magic in the movie was definitely possible. If you haven’t figured it out by now the water wasn’t changed the strobe light focused our attention onto different droplets giving the appearance of floating water. It is painfully obvious from reading this that you would not be cut out for illusion work if you can’t pick out details. It was all explained if you were watching closely enough.
James, please explain this movie to me. I am a smart human and don’t comprehend this movie please enlighten me thanks btw you could sound a little nicer
Yeah i still cant understand how does the rain droplets stop. And what about the scene where he drops onto the floor disappears?
Strobe lights flickering at the same speed the rain falls created the illusion of it stopping. Changing the speed changes the eyes perception of direction.
There are numerous highschool experiment videos on YouTube illustrating this.
Also, Jessie Eisenberg’s character explained it moments before he disappeared.
I just watched this movie and I think it’s really goodddd!! I am not sure why you had bad comments about the movie, I think the movie is excited and awesome!! Looking forward to Now You See Me 3 if there will be one!!!!
seriously? you thought wrong… i walked out and i am done with theaters. this drap trash was not going to waste another moment of my time.
but im going to guess you are a simple minded female teen that doesnt know any better.
You’re not only a misogynistic asshole, but a pedantic and smug one at that.
You have literally no idea what you’re talking about amd clearly haven’t seen the movie.
Get back in the garage and fix the fucking car like a stupid old mule should and let the review of the arts be left to the young at heart.
Before I go I’d like to make an assumption about you.
The world is changing drastically and too quickly around you to keep up, so you try to stay in touch by watching a new film at the theater. Probably alone, because someone as insufferable as yourself has either been exiled from the family, or disprove it yourself as a result of alcoholism.
You spend 15 minutes watching the second film of a series in which the first was never even known to exist for you.
You’re so stuck on CGI and “magic isn’t real anyways” you write the movie off before you make it even a 10th of the way through.
Angry and confused you call a cab to your, what, 3 bedroom condo? Planned a little too far ahead in life before the family fell apart did you?
No matter, you can rest easy knowing you put some “simple minded teenage girl” in her place on an obscure website about a movie you didn’t even see.
Sure feels great when someone makes convoluted assumptions about your opinion doesn’t it? Am I a hypocrite? Sure. But at least I can admit when I’m intentionally being an asshole.
Movie was awesome, deeper than I thought and while it may have relied on CGI and some elaborate suspension of disbelief, it was a fun and we’ll thought out sequel that should shape up to be an even more fun trilogy.
You’re not only a misogynistic asshole, but a pedantic and smug one at that.
You have literally no idea what you’re talking about amd clearly haven’t seen the movie.
Get back in the garage and fix the fucking car like a stupid old mule should and let the review of the arts be left to the young at heart.
Before I go I’d like to make an assumption about you.
The world is changing drastically and too quickly around you to keep up, so you try to stay in touch by watching a new film at the theater. Probably alone, because someone as insufferable as yourself has either been exiled from the family, or disprove it yourself as a result of alcoholism.
You spend 15 minutes watching the second film of a series in which the first was never even known to exist for you.
You’re so stuck on CGI and “magic isn’t real anyways” you write the movie off before you make it even a 10th of the way through.
Angry and confused you call a cab to your, what, 3 bedroom condo? Planned a little too far ahead in life before the family fell apart did you?
No matter, you can rest easy knowing you put some “simple minded teenage girl” in her place on an obscure website about a movie you didn’t even see.
Sure feels great when someone makes convoluted assumptions about your opinion doesn’t it? Am I a hypocrite? Sure. But at least I can admit when I’m intentionally being an asshole.
Movie was awesome, deeper than I thought and while it may have relied on CGI and some elaborate suspension of disbelief, it was a fun and we’ll thought out sequel that should shape up to be an even more fun trilogy.
Dear David, were you a gifted amateur before you became a professional weiner? The movie is lighthearted,entertaining and you could see the fun the actors had while making it.
Movies are alowed to be fun and can be just a bit of escape from the dull life of the aversie man or woman.
Think about that before you dip your pen in vinegare.
Hey David.
Magic isn’t real. It literally is high tech deception. At no point did they ever allude otherwise.
Maybe next time you review a movie, do it objectively. Because your opinion means very little, and so too, does your implied journalistic integrity when you reject a movie having preconceived notions and this overwhelming tone of betrayal in your review.
Are you really going to accept the concept of the movie, but then say that the hypersugar oasis aspect is the thing that makes it unbelievable? “Oh sure, Gandalf can use magic against a Balrog of the more other, but fly in on a giant bird? Balderdash. Movie is garbage E+”
So you can suspect d disbelief, but only when it’s a believable scene? What?
You’re hypothetically the worst, and figuratively worse than that. Making you literally even worse.
Suspend your actual belief in being a movie critic and move on to posting on the Reddit hug-box to continue being insufferable smug, like that other guy who inspired my username.
Hahaha hypersugar oasis is my phones way of auto correcting hypnosis. But I’m sure you already made assumptions about what I meant.
I just watched the movie and honestly, it’s a good movie, although not as good as the first one. Don’t believe in critics, just watch it and make your own conclusions. I enjoyed and would recommend to friends!
Here is my thoughts. Immediately after the movie was over, I actually looked online for an explanation because I wasn’t awed, I was confused. Following a similar plot in a magic movie is always a bad idea, because a movie buff is always expecting the unexpected and you have to get ahead of them. You have to make them think what they saw was real. Then at the last second you have to completely turn the tables, drop the audiences mouths, and leave the movie open for the next part. Well, they didn’t do that to me (unlike the first one). They literally laid the tracks out, asked you to pay attention to them, and added a few things on the side that they assume you really have to pay attention for in order to notice the first time around, and hinted the entire time at where the tracks were going.
I actually agree with the review of this movie for the most part. I was disappointed in the twists and besides Shrike taking the “bullet” for the horsemen, I felt no character pulled me in. The giant cards were lame and obvious, the rain effect was decent but made no sense because everyone would obvious still feel the water falling on them, the bird trick (besides the one out of the the guys pants) I found to be a bit repulsive. Nobody should have to hear about killing a bird… that’s not what magic is about (sure that’s what happens in those collapsible cages but then you don’t announce to the audience that you just killed a bird), the plane scene was EXTREMELY OBVIOUS, as I was immediately suspicious with all the flashing cameras, but if that wasn’t enough, it was nearing the end of the movie and I was positive the horsemen weren’t actually being thrown out of a plane and unless they were doing some ridiculous air stunt, the only explanation was an illusion. Finally I want to acknowledge how ridiculous it is that the horsemen weren’t in on the entire thing to begin with. With that level of precision involved, anything could go wrong but we who watch already know its a movie and know they will succeed because if they don’t it would be pretty depressing and not much of a movie. They could still be amazed at the end on the design of all the events that unfolded, and it still could have been a great movie if they were aware of what was going to happen and kept the amazement going instead of running around like bumbling idiots trying to figure out how to steal something for some guy they don’t know in a place they don’t know for reasons they DON’T know. Then “surprise this guy is my dad, you know, the villian from the first movie?” turns out to be their biggest reveal of the movie and they really just sort of brush it off (Ignoring Freeman’s reveal like anyone didn’t see THAT coming…). Its horsepucky. They had all the elements of a great possible movie with a terrible storyline headed in no direction. 4.5/10
Bajungadustin
Wow.. This critic really has no sense of wonder. You obviously don’t enjoy magic or being surprised at all. I’m an atheist and I feel I shouldn’t be reviewing a religious based movie.. But that’s just me.. I’m not going to go around slandering movies just because I didn’t enjoy them.
This movie is great. All of the magic in this movie is very possible.. And explained throughiut the movie if you cared to pay attention. That’s what’s great about these movies. You can e joy the movie if you are smart enough to really catch the hints they hide through the out. I’m sure if you missed all of them you were confused. The only part of the movie I didn’t agree with was the exceptional card throwing skills and the whole “hot potato” scene. Card accuracy it doable. But not at that level under 10 watchful eyes. It just was a tad far fetched. The rest of it was completely doable. And like someone mentioned before the rain didn’t really move. If you paid attention to the magic shop it showed this trick in a smaller form.
This show is about using magic and slight of hand and tricks you would preform on a small scale and accomplishing them on a massive scale. The first movie did it better job of illustrating this.. Like with the bunny and the mirror for example and they used the same trick to hide the save in the warehouse. That’s what this show is about.. And it also leaves you with a little bit of wonder. The whole “eye” stuff is for show and just adds a little extra. But to call it the dumbest movie of 2013 and 2016 is an unfair assessment. I mean it was no major blockbuster.. But I thoroughly enjoyed it. If you don’t like magic.. Don’t review movies you don’t care about. I wouldn’t review passion of the Christ because I’m atheist and I would give it a shit review.. But I’m not writing a diatrob on how bad it is online…
Good movie.. If you liked the first one.. Watch this.. It’s not as good.. But worth a watch. If you didn’t like the first one. Don’t watch this one and do like this retard critic and go write a whole blog about why it sucked.
Sorry for all the typos.. Wrote that on my phone
As an aspiring street magician, I can say that ever single one of the tricks in the movie is very possible. Even the one where they throw the playing card around the room. Don’t believe me? Go on youtube and search up Cardistry, people do much much more than throw a single card around a room. This critic is disgustingly bad at judging movies. This movie was incredible and made me remember why I loved magic and performing magic. Most of the tricks are even explained in the movie but I guess you had your head too far up your ass to even listen to them. Yes some of them aren’t explained because normally a Magician never explains or reveals their magic. Because then the trick loses that oh so important element of magic. Oh yeah Henley’s dissapearance is explained, she got tired of living in the shadows and asked for an out. Also if you had the mental capacity of a human being and looked at why the actor wasnt a part of the movie, you would have found that she was pregnant. Hard to be an escapist artist with a baby growing inside of you Id imagine.
By far the worst review I have ever read for a movie and that is saying alot. Next time you come to critique a movie, ask a real magician if the tricks are possible before assuming shit.
I am so so sad . I really wanted to watch this movie and now that I did , I feel so disappointed. Let be honest. It’s very bad with only one part of fun magic which is the rain part. If it’s your last money and you wanna buy a movie ticket DONT risk buy buying for this movie cause you will regret it. U will wait and wait for something awesome to come but it will never come.IT will NEVER come.
If I wanted to see a normal magic , I was gonna go and see magic shows but here I expect something big and mind blowing as is a movie not that.they are lot of magicians that performs ways better magics than that. They had all the technology and the money but lagged mind. What a stupid and time wasting movie. Only if I knew .
I’ve seen the talk shows rag on this movie when it was in theaters. I don’t know why because I really enjoyed it. I’ve seen the movie a total of three times and the ending is so gets me hyped, very climatic. I don’t know what this movie did wrong to earn such low marks by some critics.