‘O.J.: Made In America’ Now Streaming In Full For Free (Including Unaired Episodes)

Fans of "American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson" can now binge the new ESPN docu-series.

22 years after the world-famous O.J. Simpson trial, the case has made a huge TV comeback — first in the form of an FX miniseries, “American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” and now as a five-part documentary titled, “O.J.: Made In America.”

The first segments of the documentary aired earlier on ESPN, but the network has now made the entire documentary available to stream on the ESPN app. All five parts are also streamable on the Watch ESPN page on ESPN.com.

Earlier this year, director Ezra Edelman told IndieWire, “There is just the fact that we as a society, when you look at the percentage, when you look at the polls at this point — the majority of Americans believe that he is guilty of murder, and yet here is a guy who has never admitted that he is guilty of murder. And until there is that resolution, we are going to continue to be fascinated. I just think that’s the facts. We want an answer and we all think we know the answer. We don’t.”

“O.J.: Made in America” has debuted to hugely positive reviews, many of which are available in IndieWire’s review roundup. For those who would rather watch on TV than stream, the final segments of the documentary will air tonight, Friday and Saturday, June 14-18, at 9PM on ESPN.

