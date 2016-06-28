‘The Walking Dead’ Season One Getting Vivid Black & White Marathon On AMC

The network will show the first season twice, once in black and white, then in color.

“The Walking Dead” fans are in for a treat this Fourth of July weekend. AMC has announced that on Sunday, July 3, they will show the first season of the zombie series twice, once in black in white, then in color.

The Season 1 marathon will begin with the black and white showing at 7am and will replay in color at 1:30pm. According to “The Walking Dead’s” Facebook page, AMC will continue showing the complete episodes in a “Six Season, Six Sundays Marathon,” so fans can binge-watch the series every weekend from the start.

This isn’t the first time that “TWD” fans have seen an episode in black and white. The Season 6 premiere featured color and monochrome scenes to flash between the past and present.

“We took sort of a rather bold move because we wanted to play with our non-linear timeline,” series executive producer Greg Nicotero told Tech Insider. “We wanted to sort of make sure it wasn’t confusing for the audience, so we had initially explored the idea of doing a desaturated flashback versus an oversaturated present-day.”

“TWD” series creator Frank Darabont has also taken his past work and redone it in a new format. In 2008, he released the two-disc edition of his film “The Mist,” which included an exclusive black and white presentation, as well as the color version.

