‘23 Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black in America’: Watch Beyoncé, Alicia Keys & More Celebs In Stark Short Film

The video is a collaboration with the We Are Here Movement and Mic.

Alicia Keys and the We Are Here Movement have teamed up with Mic to release a powerful video titled “23 Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black in America.” The clip features some of Hollywood and music’s biggest names including Beyoncé, Taraji P. Henson, Rihanna, Pharrell, Bono, Janelle Monáe, Queen Latifah and many more.

The video was based on the piece, “23 Everyday Actions Punishable by Death if You’re Black in America” and has each artist identify a particular African-American victim of police violence and describe the way that their everyday actions led them to their tragic death. Keys begins by talking about a victim who failed to signal a lane change, then Beyoncé describes the recent incident that happened to Philando Castile.

READ MORE: Beyonce Writes Powerful Open Letter About Alton Sterling, Philando Castile And Police Brutality

The video is a response to the recent shootingsof Castile and Alton Sterling, who “joined a long list of black people in America whose seemingly mundane actions have led to their deaths by police officers.” The We Are Here Movement’s mission is to manifest a world community built on true equality, and to put an end to the injustice of poverty, oppression, and hopelessness.

“Go to WeAreHereMovement.com and tell President Obama and Congress that the time for change is now,” says Keys at the end of the video. “We demand radical transformation to heal the long history of systemic racism so that all Americans have the equal right to live and to pursue happiness.”

For more information on how to make a difference, click here.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.