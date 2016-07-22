Disney’s ‘Moana’ Heroine Doesn’t Have a Love Interest

The animated movie due out this fall won't won't rely on a romance sub-plot to captivate audiences.

One of Disney’s most anticipated movies is breaking with tradition by featuring a heroine who doesn’t have a love interest. “Moana,” the animated feature film about a 16-year-old girl in the South Pacific 2,000 years ago, is an inspiring story that won’t rely on a romance sub-plot to captivate audiences.

READ MORE: Walt Disney Records Cues Up Massive ‘Pete’s Dragon’ Soundtrack – Exclusive

Here’s the official synopsis: From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes “Moana,” a sweeping, CG-animated feature film about an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli’i Cravalho) meets the once-mighty demigod Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson), who guides her in her quest to become a master wayfinder. Together, they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds, and along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity.

First Look: Neil DeGrasse Tyson As a Cartoon on Disney’s ‘Future-Worm’

Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements (“The Little Mermaid”), “Moana” features songs by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film doesn’t hit theaters until November 23rd, but attendees at Comic Con on Thursday got a sneak peak at several clips during a discussion with the creative team behind the film.

Stay on top of the latest in film and TV breaking news! Sign up for the Email Newsletter here.