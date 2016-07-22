Disney’s ‘Moana’ Heroine Doesn’t Have a Love Interest

One of Disney’s most anticipated movies is breaking with tradition by featuring a heroine who doesn’t have a love interest. “Moana,” the animated feature film about a 16-year-old girl in the South Pacific 2,000 years ago, is an inspiring story that won’t rely on a romance sub-plot to captivate audiences.
READ MORE: Walt Disney Records Cues Up Massive ‘Pete’s Dragon’ Soundtrack – Exclusive
Here’s the official synopsis: From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes “Moana,” a sweeping, CG-animated feature film about an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli’i Cravalho) meets the once-mighty demigod Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson), who guides her in her quest to become a master wayfinder. Together, they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds, and along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity.
First Look: Neil DeGrasse Tyson As a Cartoon on Disney’s ‘Future-Worm’
Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements (“The Little Mermaid”), “Moana” features songs by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film doesn’t hit theaters until November 23rd, but attendees at Comic Con on Thursday got a sneak peak at several clips during a discussion with the creative team behind the film.
Stay on top of the latest in film and TV breaking news! Sign up for the Email Newsletter here.
Comments
So white feminism rears its ugly head denying young female Disney fans the chance to see a fantastical happily ever after Disney style relationship between two non-white characters in one of its films (Princess and the frog doesn’t count since they spent 80% of the movie as frogs). Sigh.
So Aladdin never happened? Or Mulan? Or Lilo and Stitch with her sister? Plus it’s written by two guys but somehow it’s white feminism with all that power at Disney (notoriously not feminist hence why this is even an article)?!
”
READ MORE: Walt Disney Records Cues Up Massive ‘Pete’s Dragon’ Soundtrack – Exclusive”
I disagree, look at: http://money.cnn.com/2015/05/08/investing/disney-stock-shareholders/
Best regards, Deandrea