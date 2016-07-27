Edgar Wright Lists His 1,000 Favorite Films Of All-Time: ‘Metropolis,’ ‘Annie Hall’ & More

The list features a variety of titles from Sam Raimi's "A Simple Plan," Kubrick's "Spartacus" to Winding Refn's "The Neon Demon."

Edgar Wright is a multifaceted director, writer and producer known for his films “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” among others. If you’ve ever wondered what movies he watches and what are his favorites, now you’re in luck!

Wright created a list of his 1,000 favorite films. Yes, one-thousand movies! The list, compiled by Mubi, is composed chronologically starting with Robert Wiene’s 1920 film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.” It’s unknown how long it took the filmmaker to create this catalog of classics, but it’s pretty interesting to see what’s on it.

The list has a variety of titles that would be a great place to start if you’re a film fanatic and want to do some research on classic cinema. It contains features from Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick, Woody Allen and many other great helmers. The list ends with Nicolas Winding Refn’s “The Neon Demon,” which was released in theaters last month.

Wright recently wrote the screenplay for Marvels’ “Ant-Man.” His upcoming feature, “Baby Driver,” which he directed and wrote, is set for a March 2017 release. The story stars Kevin Spacey, Ansel Elgort and Lily James and tells the story of a young getaway driver, who after being coerced into working for a crime boss, finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.

Dive deeper into Wright’s taste of films by checking out the full list on Mubi.

