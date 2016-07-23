‘iZombie’ Cast, Producers Reveal Season 3 Spoilers

Dominatrix brain? Yep, Liv will deal with that, romance, a new zombie world order and more.

“iZombie” isn’t returning until midseason, but at least Comic-Con gave us some scoop of what to expect.

Executive producers Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright, along with cast members Rose McIver (Liv), David Anders (Blaine), Rahul Kohli (Ravi), Malcolm Goodwin (Clive) and Aly Michalka (Peyton) appeared on stage in San Diego to tease the upcoming third season. Check out what we learned below. Warning: Minor spoilers below.

“Ficus” is her safe word. This season, Liv will eat a dominatrix’s brain, McIver revealed. “I’m going to have to clear my browser history repeatedly,” she added, talking about researching the role. When asked about her safe word, the EPs joked (or perhaps were serious) that it was “ficus.”

A “Major” reconnection? “I would love Liv and Major to work out, but I feel right now that there’s bigger fish to fry,” McIver said about the on-again, off-again couple, and then added, “Liv’s next romantic interest, whether it’s Major or otherwise, will not be killed off.”

Bizarre love triangle. Ravi only recently realized that there was another man vying for Peyton’s affections — the undead Blaine. “This triangle exists and continues to exist this season,” Michalka said and noted that Ravi will be dealing with his feelings about that in the first few episodes.

Ripped from the broadcast networks. “iZombie” will take the “Law & Order” route in which Liv and Clive will solve a case one week, and then Peyton will prosecute the case, which has “more to it than it seems,” the next week. In related news, Michalka has been upped to a series regular this season.

It’s a shame about Ravi. We’ll get a bit of backstory on our favorite ME. “We’re actually going to meet the woman from the CDC who fired him. A little bit of Ravi’s past will walk right into the morgue.

Clive is alive (for now). Clive refused to be turned at the end of the last season and won’t be joining the undead anytime soon. “I don’t think that will look good for him,” Goodwin said. “If Clive were to turn into a zombie, it’s to save someone else’s life, not save his own life.”

Guest star returns… Robert Knepper, who plays Blaine’s dad Angus, will return this season in the very first episode back. He’ll be frozen in the Shady Plots basement. Other returning guest stars include Daran Norris as the slimy Johnny Frost and Ken Marino as Brandt Stone. As for Mr. Boss (Eddie Jemison), he’s not dead but the show won’t get to him until later this season. There’s no word on whether we’ll see the suicidal zombie Natalie (Uma Voss) again, but Major hasn’t forgotten her. “He made a promise to her that he did not keep and he wants to keep that,” Thomas said.

The problem with cures. Thomas said that Blaine will “try to put together some of his memories here in Season 3” after taking the second faulty cure. Thomas also added that if Ravi ever does succeed in finding the cure, that would mean the end of the show (natch).

Choosing a side. At the end of Season 2, Vivian Stoll (Andrea Savage) of Fillmore Graves wanted Liv to join ranks to make Seattle a city for zombies. “This is a military operation… but it definitely has a sinister feel about it,” McIver said about Liv’s decision. “Liv is wising up in her late ’20s…she has a whole lot of people to talk to about it to help make considered decisions.” Vivian will become somewhat of a female zombie mentor to Liv (Viv and Liv? How adorable!).

Fake hair don’t care. McIver gets a new wig to play Liv, but she won’t go full fake zombie. The Fillmore Graves zombies will give her grief for not trying to blend in by tanning or dyeing her hair to “go undercover,” but she won’t change for them. McIver said that she listens to David Bowie to prep for her role because it’s about “embracing your inner freak. I don’t want Liv to change.”

Brain food. Liv’s brain recipes have evolved to the point when McIver actually asked for the turkey chili recipe. “It was delicious,” she said. We’re assuming she didn’t use actual brain. Maybe.

Although no new footage was shown, at least The CW had the brainsssss! to release this entertaining Season 2 highlight reel that features A+ Blaine material:

“iZombie” Season 3 premieres The CW in midseason.

