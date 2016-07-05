John Cena Explains The True Meaning of Patriotism In ‘Love Has No Labels’ Campaign Video — Watch

The pro wrestler and actor reminds viewers that to love America is to love ALL Americans.

John Cena celebrated Independence Day by reminding people of the true meaning of patriotism. The professional wrestler and actor released an inspiring video where he explains that being patriotic is more than having pride in your country, it’s love beyond labels.

Walking down a stereotypical small town street, Cena talks about what makes up this country we live in. He then asks the viewer to picture the “average” American citizen.

“Chances are, the person you are picturing right now looks a little different than the real average American,” he states. “There are 319 million US citizens, 51 percent are female. So first off, the average American is a woman. Cool, huh? Is that what you pictured?”

He continues by adding that, “54 million are Latino, 40 million senior citizens. 27 million are disabled, 18 million are Asian. That’s more people in the U.S. that play football and baseball combined. Nine million are lesbian, gay, bi, transgender… more than the entire amount of people that live in the state of Virginia.”

He goes on to explain that we are all different, but still “united” under the United States of America. With the Love Has No Labels campaign, Cena and the Ad Council organization hope to challenge others to open their eyes to implicit, or unconscious, bias and work to stop it in ourselves, our families, friends, and our colleagues.

Upon seeing the video “Selma” director Ava DuVernay applauded Cena and the campaign by tweeting, “Good stuff for those who still need a reminder.”

Now following @JohnCena. Good stuff for those who still need a reminder. From someone they might actually listen to. https://t.co/5uq55GZHHU — Ava DuVernay (@AVAETC) July 4, 2016

“Remember that to love America is to love ALL Americans, because love has no labels,” concludes Cena.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.lovehasnolabels.com.

